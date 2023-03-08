WEST SALEM — Resiliency isn’t a term one would typically attach to the West Salem High School girls basketball team.

The poise and ability to react well in adverse situations is generally reserved for veteran teams filled with experience, but it seems no one has explained that to these Panthers.

Much has been made about a roster that contains one senior — Anna McConkey — and one junior — Reece Sackett — available to coach Matt Quick during games. But perhaps a bigger deal should be made about its ability to come back from deficits in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal and championship games on the way to its first state tournament in 25 years.

“That’s one of my words for this group,” Quick said. “When we’re down, we fight back. We had to do that in both of our sectional games.”

The Panthers (26-2), who are seeded second and play third-seeded Kewaskum (22-5) in a semifinal that will begin around 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay, got to spend a few days celebrating that resiliency, but it might be required again Thursday and/or Saturday with everything on the line.

“I think, with so many sophomores, we just have that chemistry,” sophomore Megan Johnson said. “We have played a lot together growing up, and we had to add a couple of kids (McConkey and Sackett), but we were already friends with them.”

McConkey got a little more vocal when West Salem found itself trailing Elk Mound by seven points in the second half of a semifinal and Somerset by 11 in the first half of a championship game.

“When you have your last game on the line, it gives you a push,” said McConkey, who averaged 14 points in the sectional games. “I wanted the girls to feel what I was feeling, so I gave some feedback.

“I knew if it meant as much to them as it meant to me, they’d work really hard.”

The wins over Elk Mound and Somerset gave the Panthers nine victories against teams with at least 19 victories this season, and that has prepared them for what awaits at the Resch Center.

The Indians have won 12 games in a row and are led by 6-foot senior Madilyn Dogs, who will play next season at Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology in the America East Conference.

Dogs, who averages 14.7 points and 8.4 rebounds, forms a formidable duo with 6-foot senior Morgan Adams (10.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg) in the post.

“(Dogs) is dynamic and a really good player, so we have to focus on how we are going to stop her and deny her,” Quick said. “We have to try and keep her from taking over the game.

“Adams plays off of (Dogs), and they are very good together. You can tell they’ve played together a lot over the years, and a lot of the damage they do is inside.”

Quick also said the Panthers will have to contain Kewaskum’s transition game. The Indians will play at a faster pace, and West Salem wants to play at a faster pace.

“They will look for transition and run the floor hard,” Quick said of the Indians. “But after that, they will be patient until they get what they want.”

West Salem has generally gotten what it wanted by running the ball through sophomore Megan Johnson, who is averaging 14.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Johnson has transitioned from a peripheral threat during her first season into a primary one this winter. She has scored more than 20 points five times and had 21 in a win over Altoona in the regional finals.

“We rely on her a lot,” said West Salem sophomore Sam Niemeier, who averages 9.2 points and leads the team with 80 steals. “We have a lot of confidence in her, and she grows her game every year, She puts in the work, and you can really tell.”

Johnson isn’t a huge threat form the perimeter, but she’s made a team-high 23 3-pointers. She’s been good at getting the Panthers most of what they need in all aspects of playing in the paint.

“She had more attention on her from other teams this year,” Quick said. “We had to get her shot off faster, so we worked on that.

“We also worked on driving the ball more, and I think she’s done a really nice job in both of those areas, especially driving to the basket because that also gets her more opportunities at free throws.”

West Salem has won eight straight games since a 64-44 loss at Aquinas (27-1), which is a Division 4 semifinalist.

The Blugolds and Prairie du Chien (22-5) are the only teams to beat the Panthers, and McConkey said the team learned a lot in both losses.

“Against Prairie du Chien, we definitely learned how to handle pressure,” she said. “They pressed us right off the bat, and we weren’t ready for it, so we really worked on the press the next day in practice.

“Aquinas really sped us up to a speed we didn’t want to play. Aquinas taught us how to play a little faster. We like to play fast, but it helped us understand how to handle a game that might be faster then we want it.”