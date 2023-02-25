WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team had split their previous two meetings with Altoona entering their WIAA Division 3 regional final matchup Saturday night.

After losing to the Railroaders in the sectional semifinals in 2022, the Panthers won a regular season meeting on Jan. 10 and entered Saturday’s game with confidence.

“We went in knowing we were faster than them and stronger than them,” sophomore wing Megan Johnson said. “We knew we could beat them because we had earlier this season, but they had a couple injuries then for us to take into account coming in. We still knew we were faster and stronger than them.”

After a slow start, the second-seeded Panthers pulled ahead and secured a regional title in a 56-44 win over third-seed Altoona with Johnson scoring a game-high 21 points.

Fresh off semifinal games on Friday night, both teams demonstrated plenty of hustle early without a ton of scoring. West Salem coach Matt Quick called the game’s first timeout with 10 minutes and 32 seconds left in the first with the score 8-4 Altoona.

Part of what Quick attributes to the slow start was Altoona junior Alyssa Wirth, a 6-foot-5 center that averages 16.3 points per game and is committed to the University of Minnesota.

“I think she intimidated us a little bit early,” Quick said. “Once we were able to get settled down and got some high low passes going, we kind of got use to that size. It took us a little while to get use to that. (Altoona) is really well coached and well prepared so we expected a tough matchup.”

The Panthers (24-2) would eventually breakout the full court press to great success, going on a 12-0 run late in the half. A layup by junior guard Reece Sackett — who finished with 11 points — tied the game while a mid-range shot from Johnson with 3:05 left in the first half gave West Salem their first lead.

“Our girls just really wanted this,” Quick said. “The first five or six minutes, the hustle was there, we just had to get the lid off the basket. Once we got our offense going, we settled in really nice. Our plan was to full-court press and halfway through the first half there we created a few turnovers and easy baskets.”

Johnson and he Panthers were on a roll coming out of halftime leading 25-18. Johnson scored 16 in the second half as West Salem stretched their lead to as big as 18. All the while, Wirth was limited primarily to free throws in an eight-point performance.

“Everybody’s energy and the positive energy in the gym correlated into me doing well and the team doing well,” Johnson said.

Altoona was led by junior Josie Rondestvedt with 12 points. Sophomore Addi Siverling added 11, including a 3-pointer before the buzzer.

The Panthers will travel to Arcadia on Thursday to face top-seeded Elk Mound, who defeated Wisconsin Dells 53-49 on Saturday.

“We just have a lot of determination,” Quick said. “One of our goals was to win the regional, so now we can move on to the next goal on that list.”