WIAA Division 3 regional wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas dominates path to title

CASHTON — Being favored heavily to win something can lead to trouble.

The Aquinas High School wrestling team found itself in that position Saturday but never gave trouble chance to surface.

The Blugolds crowned 10 champions and dominated the competition in winning the WIAA Division 3 Cashton Regional on Saturday. Aquinas will have 13 entrants in next weekend's Westby Sectional after it competes in a team sectional at New Lisbon on Tuesday.

"Very happy with out performances, and this is just the first of a few big steps to take," Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said. "The team performing well today secures a spot to wrestle Tuesday, which was a big goal of ours, something we had circled on our calendar."

Matching up with a program like Cashton provided some good challenges for the Blugolds, who rose to the occasion nearly every time.

"We won some tough matches, especially at (1)32 and (1)38," Stanek said. "Those are places we weren't necessarily seeded first."

Those championship matches were won by freshman Trevor Paulson and sophomore Jesse Penchi.

Paulson (21-11) beat Cashton's Onesimo Tirado (20-11) 5-2, and Penchi (got by Brookwood's Nate DeWitt (27-10) by the same score.

They followed up a championship performance by sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick at 106. Fitzpatrick (36-1), who is ranked first in Division 3 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, matched up with eighth-ranked New Lisbon sophomore Alexander Radavich (29-7) in the final. Fitzpatrick finished Radavich by technical fall by a score of 18-3.

"He was super dominant against a decent kid," Stanek said of Fitzpatrick, who won the Bi-State Classic this year and placed fourth at state as a freshman. "Jake is just wrestling so well right now and has been all year."

Paulson's victory started a string of seven straight titles for the Blugolds.

Junior Tate Flege (32-6) kept it going at 145 before senior Joe Penchi (23-8) won at 152, junior Calvin Hargrove (35-2) won at 160, sophomore David Malin (31-5) won at 170 and senior Riley Klar (29-8) won at 182.

Penchi pinned Cashton junior Colin O'Neil (23-8) in 2:45.

Seniors Will Hansen (21-15) and Preston Horihan (20-10) finished the tournament with championships at 220 and 285, respectively.

Horihan avenged a previous loss to Cashton's Austin Culpitt (33-11) by pinning him in 2:48.

"That was a nice one for Preston to get back," Stanek said. "Preston had a takedown and Culpitt an escape in the first. Then, they went neutral for the second period, and Preston body locked Culpitt straight to his back."

The third-ranked Blugolds now turn their attention to Ithaca/Weston for their sectional semifinal on Tuesday. A win in that dual would get it a championship bout against either second-ranked Fennimore or sixth-ranked Mineral Point.

ITHACA/WESTON REGIONAL: Westby placed second, Viroqua third and De Soto fourth to the host school in the team race, but those three local schools qualified 19 for sectional competition.

The Norsemen had five champions and eight of those 19 qualifiers for their own sectional.

Jayden Geier (21-6, 106), Brock Hoskins (35-7, 113), Klayten Geier (16-10, 120), Dominic Hansen (29-6, 138) and Dylan Nottestad (44-1, 285) all won their brackets.

Viroqua has seven sectional qualifiers, and two of them won regional titles. Ethan Dobbs (30-9, 132) and Austin Winker (26-11, 160) won those championships

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

