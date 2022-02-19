WIAA Division 3 sectional wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas sends seven to individual state tournament

WESTBY — It was a rough middle of the week for the Aquinas High School wrestling team.

After a season with laser focus on qualifying for the WIAA Division 3 team state tournament, the third-ranked Blugolds had those hopes dashed after tying second-ranked Fennimore and losing on criteria in a sectional final Tuesday night.

That didn't make for an easy recovery, even though the Blugolds knew they had plenty at stake as individual wrestlers at the Westby Sectional on Saturday.

"Tuesday (night) sucked, Wednesday sucked and even Thursday did," senior Riley Klar said. "One of our assistants came in and said, 'Yeah, it's been a bad week, but we were right there with one of the best teams in the state, and we have to put it behind us because there are still big things to come.'"

That was proven correct when the Blugolds advanced seven wrestlers to next week's individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick (41-1, 106 pounds), junior Tate Flege (37-6, 145), senior Calvin Hargrove (39-2, 160), sophomore David Malin (36-5, 170) and Klar (34-8, 182) all won championships as Aquinas showed it was ready to move on from the team season.

Seniors Joe Penchi (28-4, 152) and Preston Horihan (25-13, 285) added second-place finishes and qualifying performances for the Blugolds.

Fitzpatrick (41-1), who is ranked first in the state by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, had a much tougher time with second-ranked Amryn Nutter (29-4) of Fennimore than he did in beating him during Tuesday's sectional dual.

The two went to overtime on Saturday, and Fitzgerald broke the 1-1 tie with a winning takedown and 30 seconds on the clock in their 106-pound final.

"He seemed a lot stronger this time," Fitzpatrick said of Nutter. "I think I also got gassed a little quicker, but it came down to who wanted it more."

The Blugolds really hit their stride once the 160-pound finals hit.

Hargrove, Malin and Klar gave Aquinas three straight wins in championship bouts, and all three made pretty easy work of their opponents.

Hargrove, ranked fourth in the state, beat Riverdale's third-ranked Ashton Miess (46-3) 11-4 for his title, and third-ranked Malin followed by pinning Mineral Point's sixth-ranked Bo Hanson (30-8) in 2:33. The pin was Malin's second after he opened with a technical fall in the quarterfinal round.

"I knew I was going to have a tough match in the finals," said Hargrove, who qualified for state as a freshman before missing last season due to injury. "I wasn't looking past my first two matches, but I was really looking forward to the finals match.

"I beat him on my feet pretty well. I didn't get any turns, but feet wrestling is what ended up winning me the match."

BROSINSKI WINS BATTLE, BUT DOES ONE MORE REMAIN?: Penchi and De Soto's Aiden Brosinski (47-1) have built a nice little rivalry over the years, but Brosinski has finished with the upper hand both times they've wrestled as seniors.

In becoming a four-time state qualifier, Brosinski took Penchi down once early, once late and avoided a near takedown at the edge of the mat to win their 152-pound championship bout 4-1.

"That was a good shot," Brosinski said of Penchi's near takedown. "That's where I wasn't agressive and kind of backing off and getting defensive.

"It was pretty close, but I knew I could stay out of it because I can kind of do the splits, and that helped me."

Brosinski put an exclamation point on the victory when Penchi went for a throw in the third. Brosinski slipped it and pounced on Penchi's back, driving him to the ground for a takedown.

Penchi wasn't happy with his performance in the match but came back to pin Cashton's Colin O'Neil (34-12) in 1:23 to secure a second-place finish.

"I wish I would have wrestled better in the championship," Penchi said. "But it was a good match to end on, and we'll see if we get to wrestle again (in Madison)."

MANNING TAKES CARE OF BUSINESS: Westby senior Dylan Nottestad (47-1) had to get ready for an unexpected championship match on Saturday, but he made the transition a smooth one.

After Horihan toppled Ithaca/Weston's 10th-ranked Caleb Marchwick (34-7) 4-3 in a 285-pound semifinal bout, Nottestad shelved the plans he used to beat Marchwick three times to face a new opponent.

Nottestad ended up finishing Horihan in 1:22 to secure his 23rd pin of the season, a second sectional championship and the third state appearance of his career.

"That's wrestling," Nottestad said of Horihan's win over Marchwick. "I didn't really know anything about him, but I just try to go out there and do my stuff. I didn't want to change anything just because of one guy.

"I just stayed patient and let it come to me."

Nottestad had three pins on Saturday and hasn't lost since an 11-7 setback at the hands of Stoughton's Griffin Empey in the finals of the Bi-State Classic. While Nottestad is ranked first in the state in Division 3, Empey is first in Division 1.

"He's a phenomenal wrestler, and I can't take anything away from what he does," Manning said of Empey. "His strength ability to take a free-standing shot without tying up was nuts.

"To have to defend that and some of the other things he does made me better moving forward."

OTHER QUALIFIERS: O'Neil made it at 152 with his third-place finish, and Viroqua's Ethan Dobbs (32-10) qualified by placing second at 132.

Dobbs had a big 6-5 semifinal win over fifth-ranked Trapper Nafzger (36-7) of Mineral Point before losing by decision in the finals.

Blair-Taylor's Jackson Shramek was the only local qualifier from the St. Croix Falls Sectional.

Shramek (32-11) advanced to the 170-pound championship match, which he lost via pin, before a 7-6 loss to C-FC's Sam Schutz (21-5) gave him third place.

