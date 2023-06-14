GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School baseball team isn't a conference rival with St. Croix Falls, but it might feel like it is.

The top-seeded Blugolds and second-seeded Saints are preparing to play each other for the third time in two seasons, but there's never been more on the line than Thursday's WIAA Division 3 championship at Fox Cities Stadium.

"I have a super amount of respect for their coach," Aquinas coach Mike Dee said of Matt Vold after the Blugolds beat Random Lake 10-0 in a six-inning semifinal on Wednesday. "We're friend, he does a great job, and we talked a lot during the season.

"(The Saints) are very well-coached, and they were in this position last year, the state championship game. I think that is going to be an advantage for them, but I think our guys will handle it."

St. Croix Falls (26-3) also beat its semifinal opponent -- Kiel (25-3) -- 10-0 in six innings on Wednesday. The Saints pitched Purdue commit Brayden Olson in that game, and the Blugolds (24-2) used junior Tanner Peterson against the Rams.

Both responded with complete games, meaning the teams will look for pitchers other than their aces to bring home the title.

Aquinas and St. Croix have split the two recent games they've played. The Saints knocked the Blugolds out of the postseason last year with a victory in the sectional finals. Aquinas then beat St. Croix Falls 13-5 in a regular-season game in late May.

The Saints suffered an 8-4 loss to Cuba City -- a team the Blugolds beat in the sectional finals last week -- in last year's championship game, so the motivation to win might be amplified.

There is also plenty of motivation on the side of the Aquinas, which is playing in its third team championship game of the school year. The football team, which included some of these baseball players, won gold in Division 5 back in November.

It could be said that the Blugolds gained some confidence in the 13-5 victory over the Saint to end the regular season, but Thursday's game will be very different.

Olson started that game for the Saints and held Aquinas to two earned runs with 10 strikeouts over 4⅔ innings before it blasted three relief pitchers for all 13 of its runs in the final three innings.

Senior Dylan Smith (7-1, 1.73 ERA over 52⅔ innings) started 11 games through regionals -- one more than Olson -- and pitched in last year's championship loss to Cuba City. He struck out 61 batters, walked 13 and allowed 54 hits in those 11 starts.

Senior Tyler Olson (5-0, 1.40 ERA over 25 innings is another option for the Saints.

Whichever gets the start will have to deal with an offense that had 13 hits in the win over Random Lake. Junior shortstop Eddie Peters was 4 for 4 against the Rams and is 10 for 20 with five doubles, eight runs scored and seven RBI over his past six games.

"It felt good, especially those last two at-bats," said Peters, who was 2 for 4 with three RBI in the win over St. Croix Falls. "We just have to try and keep it going."

Like Olson finished his semifinal start against Kiel, Tanner Peterson did the same in a one-hitter against Random Lake. Dee said getting through the semifinal with a complete game was a big deal on Wednesday.

"I thought about putting Eddie out there as our closer to just to have him throw a few pitches off that mound," Dee said. "It didn't work out, but I like the fact that we have two guys that we have a lot of confidence in ready to go for (Thursday)."

Junior Will Deets and Peters will be a formidable duo. Deets (7-1) has an ERA of 1.11 and 43 strikeouts over 44 innings, and Peters (1-0) has nine saves, 24 strikeouts and five hits allowed over 16⅔ innings.

:They have some good hitters, so we will have to make good pitches ate good times," Aquinas catcher Calvin Hargrove said. "If we play a good baseball game, we'll be okay.

"We have to hit like we did today, get their starter out of there and get into the bullpen."