ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys track and field team dominated in field events to pull out an easy victory over nine other teams in the WIAA Division 3 Onalaska Luther Regional on Monday.

The Knights scored 93 points in the jumps and throws and enjoyed their biggest success with the top three finishers in the shot put. Team runner-up Bangor finished with 96 points, while Blair-Taylor was third with 87.

Senior Justin Miller won that event with a distance of 43 feet, 10½ inches, and he was followed by senior teammate Douglas Horstman (43-10) and sophomore teammate Kayden VanLoon (42-11½).

Luther also had the top two finishers in the triple jump and discus, with sophomore Jack Schmeling (40-10¼) and senior Nate Trocinski (134-8) emerging in those two events. Miller was second in the triple jump and Horstman second in the discus (114-3).

Those competitors and other qualifiers — the top four in each event advance — from this meet compete again Thursday at the Lancaster Sectional.

Senior Noah Radloff joined Horstman, Schmeling and Miller as a double qualifier in individual events. While Schmeling added a win in the high jump (6-2), Radloff placed second in the 800 (2:08.86) and third in the 1,600 (4:45.07).

Blair-Taylor sophomore Hunter Wagner is another double qualifier for individual events after he placed second in the 300 hurdles (43.58) and fourth in the triple jump (36-11½). Wagner also ran with Blair-Taylor’s third-place 1,600 relay (3:42.77).

Bangor and Blair-Taylor received qualifying performances from all four of their relays, and the Knights advanced in three. The Cardinals won the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays Sophomores Lucas Reed and Gavin Meacham became triple qualifiers by running the winning 400 relay (44.91) and runner-up 800 relay (1:34.58). Reed also advanced in the 100 (11.98) and Meacham in the triple jump (38-8¾).

Luther senior Nathan Riley ran with the second-place 400 relay (45.08), winning 800 relay (1:32.59) and second-place 1,600 relay (3:32.37). He also qualified by winning the long jump (19-8¾). Junior Elijah Hoppe won the 200 (23.32) and helped the Knights advance in the 400 and 800 relays.

Senior Gavin Benzing, junior Nolan Langrehr and sophomore Traevon Delaney did the same thing after all pitched in for winning efforts in the 1,600 relay (3:32.18) and 3,200 relay (8:27.38). Benzing also qualified in the 1,600 (4:45.26). Langrehr in the 400 (54.28) and Delaney in the 400 (53.25).

Blair-Taylor junior DaVonne Turner helped the Wildcats win two of their relays and added a win in the 100 (11.71). Turner also ran with the third-place 400 relay (46.75) and third-place 800 relay (1:36.03).

Bangor junior Sam Crenshaw also won the pole vault with a height of 15 feet. It was 4 feet better than the rest of the field.

GIRLS

C-FC also won a team championship with a score of 110½ that held off runner-up Luther (87½), third-place Neillsville (80½), fourth-place Melrose-Mindoro (78) and fifth-place Bangor (77).

Five athletes — two of them from Melrose-Mindoro — became sectional qualifiers in two individual events. Junior Claire Becker advanced with second-place finishes in the 1,600 (5:37.64) and 3,200 (12:24.17), and senior Lilly Radcliffe placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.75) and 300 hurdles (50.23).

Blair-Taylor junior Paige Kelly won the 100 dash (13.15) and placed third in the 300 hurdles (51.98), and Onalaska Luther sophomore Lauren Wickus won the 400 (1:04.58) and placed second in the long jump (15-7¾).

Bangor senior Joeryn Freit was third in the discus (92-6) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.78).

Luther qualified three relays for the sectional and won the 3,200 (11:17.11). Tabitha Larson ran with that team and the third-place 1,600 relay (4:41.69) and qualified in the 1,600 (6:015.15).

Bangor won both the 400 and 800 relays with Freit’s help. Senior Megan Marr and sophomore Bliss Knox also ran for both, which finished with respective times of 52.46 and 1:50.78. Marr added a qualifying run in the 100.

Melrose-Mindoro won the 1,600 relay (4:20.45) and placed third in the 400 relay (56.71). Becker and Radcliffe ran with both teams.

For complete results from this meet, go to wiaawi.org and find track and field regionals.

KICKAPOO REGIONAL: Westby’s girls won with a score of 195 and finished comfortably ahead of second-place Kickapoo/La Farge (92), while Cashton’s boys scored 95 points and placed second to Kickapoo/La Farge (144).

Westby’s girls racked up their biggest points during the pole vault and high jump.

Senior Meghan Nelson won the event with a 10-6 and was followed by teammates Madelyn Vonfeldt (9-6) and Morgan Turner (8-0) in taking the top three spots for 24 points.

Sophomore Erin Gluch won the high jump (5-4), and teammates Ali Fortun (5-0) and Montana Lindahl (5-0) were third and fourth, respectively, for 21 points.

Nelson also won the 100 hurdles (16.37) and 300 hurdles (47.27), while Gluch qualified in both the 100 (12.94) and 400 (1:03.06).

Cashton senior Braylee Hyatt won the 100 (12.51), 200 (26.26) and long jump (16-7) to join Nelson as the meet’s two triple winners.

Westby’s Katelyn Benish qualified in the 100 (13.1) and long jump (16-2), Westby’s Elizabeth Curtis in the 800 (2:28.36) and 1,600 (5:30.14), Westby’s Denali Huebner in the 1,600 (5:45.03) and 3,200 (12:41.23), Westby’s Bethan Roethel in the shot put (34-8¼) and discus (96-8) and Brookwood’s Cora Brandau in the shot put (31-10) and discus (95-6).

Westby and Brookwood both qualified three relays. Curtis, Nelson, Gluch and Benish helped the 1,600 relay (4:13.57) place second, and Huebner ran with the second-place 3,200 relay (10:43.62).

Brandau ran with the Falcons’ third-place 800 relay (1:54.14), and Amelia Muellenberg, Margarita Silva and Ruby Muehlenkamp ran with brookwood’s qualifying 1,600 relay (4:20.78) and 3,200 relay (10:10.79).

There were six double qualifiers in individual events for the boys.

Westby sophomore Zach Bjorland was second in both the 100 hurdles (16.85) and 300 hurdles (44.63), and Cashton senior Michael Sueppel was second in the shot put (44-4½) and fourth in the discus (123-10). De Soto sophomore CJ Milliren won the discus (138-6) and placed fourth in the shot put (41-9¼).

Cashton senior Zack Mlsna placed third in the shot put (43-11¾) and discus (128-0), and junior teammate Emmanuel Harter qualified with third-place finishes in the high jump (5-10) and long jump (19-8½).

Cashton’s boys have four relays headed to the sectional, and Westby has three.

Sueppel ran with the second-place 800 relay (1:34.59), and Brett Hemmersbach and Brady Hemmersbach ran with both the 800 relay and winning 1,600 relay (3:35.09).

Anders Stakston, Jack Weninger, Zeke Larrington and Joey Ellefson made up Westby’s qualifying 400 relay (45.44), 800 relay (1:35.26) and 1,600 relay (3:35.99).

Powell also helped Brookwood win the 3,200 relay (8:22.02).

For complete results from this meet, go to wiaawi.org and find track and field regionals.