WIAA Division 3 track and field roundup: Cashton's Braylee Hyatt a three-event state qualifier

MONDOVI, Wis. — Cashton High School junior Braylee Hyatt became a WIAA Division 3 state track and field qualifier in three events Thursday with a pair of second-place finishes to go with a fourth at the Mondovi Sectional.

Hyatt was runner-up in the long jump (16 feet, 5¼ inches) and 100-meter dash (12.89 seconds) and placed fourth in the 200 (26.47) to lead the Eagles.

Local athletes won three championships, and Cashton’s boys were responsible for two of them. Sophomore Jack Schlesner won the high jump (6-5), and the Eagles crossed the lie first in the 1,600 relay with Schlesner, Onesimo Tirado, Brady Hemmersbach, Brett Hemmersbach, Michael Sueppel and Jack Hilden listed as the team members in a performance of 3:34.

Bangor sophomore Sam Crenshaw posted the only other local victory by clearing 13 feet in the pole vault.

The top four finishers in every event for Division 2 and 3 sectionals qualify for the state meet held at UW-La Crosse on June 3-4.

Onalaska Luther emerged with a pair of state qualifiers as senior Gavin Proudfoot finished third in the discus (149-8) and senior Rachel Koenig third in the 400 (1:01.26).

Brookwood senior Dan Peterson finished third in the 400 (51.75), third in the 200 (23.07) and helped the Falcons qualify with a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay (3:34.71).

Melrose-Mindoro had three second-place finishes, and senior Raef Radcliffe had a hand in two of them. He was runner-up in the 100 (11.3) and listed with Eddie Her, Ashton Olson, Wyatt Berg, James Gunther and Collin Christianson as the second-place 800 relay team.

Sophomore Claire Becker also placed second in the 3,200 (11:49.91) for the Mustangs, and De Soto senior Lilly Milliren qualified in two events after finishing third in the 100 hurdles (16.05) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.75).

Bangor’s boys were third in the 3,200 relay — Gavin Benzing, Traevon Delaney, Isaiah Murphy, Nolan Langrehr and Ben Lockman are listed — in 8:39.31, and junior Megan Marr was fourth in the 100 hurdles (13.0) for the Cardinals.

Cashton’s boys 400 relay of Colin O’Neil, Jake Wall, Ethan Klinkner, Tirado, Brady Hemmersbach and Schlesner added a fourth-place finish (45.68), and Brookwood’s boys 3,200 relay was fourth (8:45).

