WIAA Division 3 track and field roundup: Onalaska Luther boys title win at Kickapoo

VIOLA, Wis. — The Onalaska High School boys track and field team put together 155 points to win the WIAA Division 3 Kickapoo Regional on Monday.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot led the Knight with victories in the shot put (47 feet, 6 inches) and discus (154-6) and they finished comfortably ahead of second-place New Lisbon (115) and third-place Cashton (106).

Kickapoo/La Farge won the girls championship (159), while Brookwood placed second (118) and Cashton third (98).

The top four in each event qualified to compete in Thursday’s Mondovi Sectional. The top four at that meet will advance to the state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse on June 3-4.

Proudfoot was backed up by plenty of second- and third-place finishes for big points.

Junior Luke Schmeling was second in the 400 (53.91 seconds), junior Noah Radloff was second in the 1,600 (4:56.76), and sophomore Michael Schiebel was second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.71).

Junior Nathan Riley was second in the long jump (18-11) and teamed up with Josiah Larson, Jacob Bruns and Elijah Hoppe to finish second in the 800 relay (1:35.4).

Junior Justin Miller was third in the 300 hurdles (47.49) and triple jump (39-10), and freshman Jack Schmeling was third in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (18-8½).

Radloff was third in the 800 (2:08.92), sophomore Asa Harter was third in the pole vault (10-0), and senior Alexander Moldenhauer was third in the shot put (45-4).

Cashton advanced all four relays and won the 800 and 1,600 races. Senior Onesimo Tirado ran on both teams, which finished in 1:35.21 and 3:35.54, respectively. Colin O’Neil, Ethan Klinkner and Jack Hilden ran on the 800 team, and Brady Hemmersbach, Brett Hemmersbach and Michael Sueppel completed the 1,600 team.

Hilden added a second-place performance in the high jump (6-0), and Sueppel was second in the shot put (46-5) and third in the discus (113-7).

Junior Gavin Benzing won the 3,200 (10:51.11) and sophomore Sam Crenshaw the pole vault (13-0) for Bangor, and senior Franklin Wildes the 110 hurdles (16.68) and 300 hurdles (44.22) for Brookwood.

Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt was the top local performer in the girls competition.

Hyatt is a four-event sectional qualifier after winning the 100 (12.95), 200 (27.09) and long jump (16-5). She also helped the Eagles finish third in the 800 relay (1:51.27).

Onalaska Luther senior Rachel Koenig was second in the 400 (1:02.22) and high jump (4-10), and Bangor’s team of Bliss Knox, Megan Marr, Joeryn Freit and Aliyah Langrehr won the 400 relay (52.07) and placed second in the 800 relay (1:50.27). Brookwood senior Mckenzie Woods won the 100 hurdles (16.72) and 300 hurdles (50.42), and Bangor freshman Anna Fronk was second in the 800 (2:26.65).

Junior Cole Brandau won the shot put for Brookwood with a throw of 30-10, and junior Claire Eggen gave Providence Academy a sectional qualifier with fourth-place finishes in the shot put (28-4) and discus (83-1).

Mondovi Regional

MONDOVI, Wis. — Melrose-Mindoro’s boys and Blair-Taylor girls place fifth. The Mustangs finished with 60 points and the Wildcats 46½.

Senior Raef Radcliffe led Melrose-Mindoro as a four-event qualifier for Thursday’s Mondovi Sectional.

Radcliffe won the 100 (11.62), was second in the long jump (19-4½) and helped the Mustangs advance two relay teams. Melrose-Mindoro finished second in the 800 relay (1:34.8) and fourth in the 400 relay (45.94).

Blair-Taylor senior Caden Kruse was second in the high jump (5-8), and sophomore DaVonne Turner was second in the 200 (24.55). Junior Delorean Peterson was third in the 1,600 (4:58.15) and fourth in the 3,200 (10:49.03).

Blair-Taylor sophomore Paige Kelly led local girls with a victory in the 300 hurdles (49.8) and runner-up performance in the 100 (13.51). She also ran with the Wildcats’ fourth-place 1,600 relay (4:32.11).

The Mustangs were led by sophomore Claire Becker, who finished third in the 3,200 (12:26.68), fourth in the 800 (2:29.77) and helped Melrose-Mindoro finish fourth in the 800 relay (1:55.63).

Lancaster Regional

LANCASTER, Wis. — De Soto crowned one individual champion when senior Trinity Vento won the 100 (13.33). She also placed third in the 200 (27.82). Senior teammate Lilly Milliren was second in the 300 hurdles (48.99) and third in the 100 hurdles (16.43).

Freshman CJ Milliren is the only sectional qualifier for the De Soto boys after his third-place finish in the discus (134-9).

