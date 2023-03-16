MADISON — After their only previous state tournament appearance was a loss during a COVID-19 handcuffed tournament in 2019, the Luther High School boys basketball team might have been content making it to their first tournament in Madison.

“I was on that team, so being able to come back here is a great feeling,” senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg said. “Being around with my teammates is a special feeling so it’s great to be here.”

Forget taking part. The Knights looked ready for a takeover on Thursday night against Whitehall.

The second-seeded Knights walloped the third-seeded Whitehall in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals 79-51, securing a ticket to their first state title game. Luther will take on the fourth-seed of Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic on Saturday afternoon, who are also playing in their first state championship game.

Luther coach Brad Schaper said the Knights (23-2) were led by their big three of senior guards Schwichtenberg, senior guard Kodi Miller and junior forward Logan Bahr. The trio combined for 51 of the team’s 79 points.

“Just really proud of how my kids played tonight,” Schaper said. “Very, very proud of our big three that stepped up. They led us like they have all season. I feel like we played our game, which helped us a lot. Our defensive pressure was a turning point also.”

Schwichtenberg had a game-high 19 points to go with a pair of blocks and steals. Miller had 16 points while distributing to teammates to the tune of seven assists. Schaper said he has relished having a pair of guards like Schwichtenberg and Miller, who joined the team after watching the Knights’ semifinal loss at the La Crosse Center in 2021.

“I’m biased but I think we have the best two guards in the state,” Schaper said sitting between Miller and Schwichtenberg post-game. “Being able to have these two specifically to handle the basketball, when we have a lot of team’s in the Coulee Conference that run long traps at us, 1-3-1’s and three-quarters, and these guys to be able to pass over the top.”

“They’ve played so much basketball and have so much experience, we welcome the press. We love the press. That just adds to our tempo.”

Bahr finished with 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds doing the dirty work inside. While he struggled shooting early, eventually the junior found his normal range from the 3-point line.

“We asked Logan to do quite a bit,” Schaper said. “We asked him to do a lot inside to really bang around a lot. That took a little bit out of his offensive game but in the second half when our guards got going and were able to penetrate, Logan was able to slip out and get going. I’m happy for him too.”

The Norsemen (18-7) got the jump early with a 7-2 lead thanks to five points from Luke Beighley.

In the midst of a 12-0 run, a pair of free throws from Miller with 12 minutes and 41 seconds left in the first half gave Luther the lead that would hold until the final buzzer.

Schwichtenberg had 13 points in the first half as another scoring drought of three minutes for Whitehall found them trailing 41-23 at halftime.

After both teams traded baskets to start the second half, the Knights went on a 15-0 run over just under four minutes. The run was closed out by an alley-oop off the backboard from sophomore guard Synclair Byus to senior forward Gabe Huelskamp, who finished with a dunk that brought Luther fans to a fever pitch.

The Knights pulled the majority of their starters before there were seven minutes remaining, closing out with baskets from the likes of senior forward Justin Miller and senior guard Jonah Schaller among others. The Norsemen’s lead scorer was junior guard Seth Lambeck with 13 points.

Tip-off for the Knights championship game against Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic is set for approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday.