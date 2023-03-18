MADISON — For coach Brad Schaper and his eight seniors, the best way to end their careers at Onalaska Luther High School was on top, hoisting a golden ball trophy.

They got that ending.

“They’re everything, and this is theirs,” Schaper said. “That’s it. No more to go. Mission done.”

The Knights captured their first WIAA Division 4 state boys basketball championship in program history on Saturday with a 60-46 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“They had a mission that they started at the beginning of the season with eight seniors and a few juniors that were just really fired up to go,” Schaper said. “The guys always talked about what’s next up and throughout the playoff run they were talking about what’s next.”

IN PHOTOS: Coulee Region teams compete for state boys basketball championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship West Salem vs Brillion , D3 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship Onalaska Luther vs Kenosha St. Joseph Academy, D4 championship La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal La Crosse Central vs Whitnall, D2 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal Onalaska Luther vs Whitehall, D4 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal West Salem vs Milwaukee Academy of Science, D3 semifinal

Junior guard Logan Bahr got hot in the second half and finished a game-high 28 points. Bahr made four 3-pointers in the second half, crediting the play of his guards.

“The guards just started distributing the ball a lot more, finding open gaps in their defense,” Bahr said. “I came out of halftime just thinking that I want this. We worked on this all year and I was going to do my best to make sure we got this gold ball.”

Senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg finished with five points and four assists. He finishes his career with 1,111 points, but joined the fans in showing appreciation post game for Luther’s coach the last 16 seasons.

“I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for me,” Schwichtenberg said. “The drills he put us through, the hard work and the dedication he had for this team. He loves us so much on and off the floor, he’s like a father figure to us outside our own fathers.”

His biggest impact was on the defensive end, helping contain Lancers junior guard Eric Kenesie to just 18 points two days after he had set a state tournament record with 51 in a game.

“Just being able to trust my teammates that if I do get hit on that screen, they’ll be there doubling or hitting it hard to make sure I can get back on him,” Schwichtenberg said. “For making sure he didn’t have easy shots and limit his driving, I credit my teammates for that too.”

Kenosha Saint Joseph had been led by Kenesie throughout the playoffs, averaging 30.6 points per game in the postseason. With defensive switching and the occasional double-team on Kenesie, the fourth-seeded Lancers (19-11) scored their fewest points in 20 games.

“We knew early that they were going to try and get the ball out of his hand,” Lancers coach Jose Garcia said. “I told my coaching staff since the playoffs started that that’s what I thought a lot of teams were going to do and they didn’t do it. We knew this team might be the one to do it.”

Senior forward Gabe Huelskamp had 11 points and two steals. His brother and sophomore forward Will Huelskamp had five points and three blocks.

Senior guard Kodi Miller contributed in slowing Kenesie while also scoring nine points, including the game’s opening basket.The Knights scored the first seven points of the game and led by as many as 12 in the first half.

Kenosha Saint Joseph fought back to take their first lead with six minutes and 17 seconds until halftime on a 3-pointer by Kenesie. The Lancers guard finished the first half with eight points on three-for-nine shooting.

Luther took back the lead with an and-one conversion by Bahr. They held a 25-22 advantage at halftime after Kenosha Saint Joseph ran out the remaining two minutes and failed to convert a pair of baskets.

The Knights struggled shooting the 3-pointer in the first half, going one-for-six. In the second, Bahr made four of his six attempts from beyond the arc to get his offense rolling.

The junior forward scored 13 straight points for the Knights midway through the second half, answering baskets from Kenesie with a trio of 3-pointers. Bahr’s free throws with 2:19 left gave Luther their biggest lead of the game at 16.

Schaper finishes his 16-year career at Luther with 221 wins, riding off into the sunset with the program’s first state title in just their second state appearance. Luther made the tournament in 2021 but lost in the state semifinals.

“We just came out of that locker room and I’ve never seen a more quiet locker room because these guys want to play again,” Schaper said. “We want to go do another one.”