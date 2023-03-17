MADISON — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team had a goal defensively on Thursday night in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals against Whitehall.

The second-seeded Knights wanted to slow down the combination of Luke Beighley and Devon McCune. They succeeded, limiting the duo to 17 points combined in a 79-51 win.

Not more than half-an-hour after their victory, the question was posed to senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg and coach Brad Schaper about the next challenge.

Who would be guarding Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic junior guard Eric Kenesie in the title game Saturday after he scored a state tournament record 51 points on Thursday?

“You want him?” Schaper asked Schwichtenberg in front of a room of reporters. The answer appears to be yes.

“He’s a great player, and we all saw that tonight,” Schwichtenberg said. “You’ve just got to be able to hone in on him. He’s a great shooter, can drive inside and be a great finisher. Hopefully my teammates can help me out Saturday and hopefully we can get it done.”

On top of leading the Knights in scoring with 19 points, Schwichtenberg also had two blocks and two steals to cap off his performance Thursday. After helping stop the Whitehall duo, his teammates are confident he’ll be the man to slow down Kenesie’s hot streak on Saturday.

“I think that Isaiah’s defense will be a lot better than what he’s seen in previous games,” senior guard Kodi Miller said. “I think they played a lot of good team defense, but Isaiah is a better singular defender. Even if he gets tired, we’ve got myself and Will (Huelskamp) who can be on him for one or two possessions to give him a break.

“I think Isaiah will do great, he’s an excellent defender. He’s one of the hardest guys to get around at practice and when I played at West Salem. It’s a good matchup, they’re a well coached team.”

Schaper said the team will try and take it easier on Friday, practicing in the morning before watching a few games at the Kohl Center and trying to get as much rest as they can.

“The kids are a little bit in the moment and they’re loving it,” Schaper said.

While the players rest their bodies, Schaper and his staff will work up a game plan to avoid the fate that top-seed Saint Mary Catholic suffered Thursday in their 83-72 loss. The Lancers — who went 14-10 in the regular season record with a losing Metro Classic Conference record — may have entered the tournament as a fourth-seed, but Schaper didn’t see the win as an upset.

“People that don’t follow high school basketball might look at them and say this is a Cinderella story,” Schaper said. “I don’t think so. They’re really good. They’ve got the recipe. They spend their entire regular season playing very difficult teams from Division 1 and 2. They’ll play everyone and anyone, and they’ve gotten better all season.”

Kenosha St. Joseph will enter Saturday’s game having won seven of their last eight. Kenesie leads the Lancers in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game, but he’s not the lone threat on his team. Senior forward Peter Stapleton averages 13 ppg and had 18 points against Saint Mary Catholic.

“They are streaking at the right time,” Schaper said. “They are more than just their point guard, and he’s phenomenal. I don’t know what we’re going to do with him, hopefully we keep him under 60 Saturday. We’re going to have to be strong with them because they’re really strong on the block and we’re going to have to pressure and see how it goes.”