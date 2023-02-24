Aquinas girls basketball coach Dave Donarski knows when freshman forward Samantha Davis gets frustrated. There’s a tell.

“When she gets frustrated, she fouls,” Donarski said.

After Davis missed a few shots and layups Friday against Onalaska Luther, Donarski pulled Davis aside for a pep talk.

“I told her, and this is the truth, she’s one of the best players in the state of Wisconsin,” Donarski said. “She needed to take a deep breath and move on to the next play.”

Davis would recover and finish with a game-high 19 points as top-seeded Aquinas handled ninth-seeded Luther 58-35 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal. The Blugolds will host fifth-seeded Lancaster in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The freshman Davis had 13 second half points, including 11 during a 16-4 run that helped put the game out of reach. It wasn’t just her coach that was providing encouragement.

“(What helped was) my teammates telling me ‘you got this’ after a missed shot and encouraging me to shoot the ball more,” Davis said. “I started to make the ones I should be making.”

The Blugolds (24-1) combined for 24 steals as a team with Davis and junior guard Maddie Murphy each having four steals. Senior point guard Macy Donarski had 18 points and seven steals as the team’s press and presence in the passing lanes made the ultimate difference.

“We’re always working at that defensively, it’s just ‘don’t foul and we’ll make things happen,” Dave Donarski said. “We fouled a lot during the first half, which allowed them to get to the free-throw line. All that kind of little stuff that can make it hard for us to spread out.”

“We practiced so much on trapping and rotating and pressuring the basketball. When you see it in action, it’s rewarding because it’s everything we worked on from day one until now.”

Aquinas started the game with a 12-0 run over the first six minutes and 25 seconds. Murphy scored eight of those points and finished the game with 11.

The Knights (12-14) only made four field goals in the first half, but they supplemented their scoring at the free-throw line to trail by six. A buzzer-beater 3-pointer from senior guard Shea Bahr made it 30-21 at halftime.

After struggling to capitalize on their defense in the first half, the Blugolds got going offensively in the second.

“I don’t think we really settled in until the 16 minute mark of the second half,” Dave Donarski said. “We got a little more activity and better spacing. From there, we were able to kind of push it down hill and make things difficult on them. It took us a while, that matchup was really good for a period of time.”

The full-court press and trap of the Blugolds created problems for the Knights, who dug themselves another hole that was too large to climb out of in the second half. Sophomore guard Macie Neumeister and senior forward Hanna Matzke each scored eight points for Luther.

“We had a section there around the nine minute mark where we just had too many turnovers, live ball turnovers that they did a great job getting up the floor getting some easy buckets,” Luther coach Ryan Svendesen said. “We just couldn’t possess the ball well enough and that allowed them to balloon that lead up.”

Lancaster was the team that eliminated Luther last season in the playoffs, reaching their second straight regional final.