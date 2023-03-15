ONALASKA — No one has to remind Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball coach Brad Schaper of what Whitehall has accomplished in the past couple of weeks.

The Norse may not have been on many radars — even after going unbeaten in the Large Division of the Dairyland Conference — in terms of a possible WIAA Division 4 state tournament contender, but they not only qualified but picked up a No. 3 seed.

The second-seeded Knights (26-2) play Whitehall (22-6) in the second of two semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday night, and Schaper knows his team will have to be at its best in order to advance to a Saturday championship game.

“They are under the radar a bit, but they are a streaking team,” Schaper said. “No team is as dangerous in the playoffs as one that is hot at the end (of the season).

“Look at some of the things they did.”

Whitehall has won nine straight games since a 72-55 loss to Fall Creek on Feb. 6. The Norse since figured out how to turn the tables on a couple of opponents that beat them during the regular season.

The loss to Fall Creek was replaced by a 59-54 win in a sectional semifinal. Whitehall also averaged a regular-season loss to Durand-Arkansaw with a 65-48 victory in a regional final.

The Norse turned their first regional title in more than 20 years into a third state tournament and first since 1986.

Senior Devon McCune is the top obstacle for the Luther defense, and 6-foot-6 senior Luke Beighley isn’t far behind as No. 2.

McCune averages 17 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7% from the 3-point line, while Beighley adds 11 points and 7.7 rebounds.

“(McCune) is fantastic,” Schaper said. “He is a slasher, and we really need to keep him off the free-throw line. He has the uncanny ability to slither his way throw, get a (foul) call and put the ball in the hoop.

“We have to be aware of the big kid. He likes to shoot the 3, and they have another guard (Brayden Lisowski) who is very good, so we have our hands full.”

The Knights will be focused on playing the tempo that has yielded 76.6 points per game behind the sharp shooting of Kodi Miller (17.6 ppg), Logan Bahr (16.8 ppg) and Isaiah Schwichtenberg (12.8 ppg).

Bahr, at 6-7, should give the Norse more trouble than Beighley gives the Knights.

Bahr shoots 45.2% from the 3-point line after making 70 of 155 attempts and averages 7.5 rebounds.