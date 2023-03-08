This tradition began a long time ago, when Jason Bahr and Kelley Bahr played basketball while students at Aquinas High School in the 1980s.

Jason stuck with basketball after graduation and served as a boys assistant coach at Central and a girls assistant at Aquinas before spending three seasons directing Logan’s girls program.

So basketball was always around for their four children.

“I was brought into the sport,” Aquinas senior Shea Bahr said, “and I fell in love with it.”

Shea is the third Bahr sister to play for Blugolds coach Dave Donarski, who has had either Kayla, Bri or Shea — one season of all three — on his roster since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

“Those kids have had so much success within the program,” said Donarski, whose team has a 177-10 record during the sisters’ seven seasons. “Every one of them has done what we need them to do to be successful.

“Bri was a great shooter, Kayla was a great shooter and incredibly intelligent in terms of what we wanted to do defensively, and Shea is kind of a mixture of both. Those kids have been so clutch. Every big shot, every big play, they’ve been able to make for us.”

Their younger brother Trey just completed his sophomore season with the Aquinas boys team.

Shea has started every game for Aquinas this season and averages 5.0 points and 4.4 rebounds with 30 3-pointers as an invaluable complementary player on a team that has won 26 straight games and is led by seniors Macy Donarski and Autumn Passehl and freshman Sammy Davis.

She has always been good at figuring out what her team needs and providing it. Defense is a mainstay, but she doesn’t shy away from taking big shots, concentrating on rebounds or moving the ball. Shea has 45 assists against 22 turnovers.

“I’ve never been just a shooter or just a defender,” said Shea, who opened the season with a 15-point game in a 76-38 win over Division 3 state qualifier Kewaskum. “I’ve always been, like, decent at a couple of things. Being a utility player and filling in wherever I’m needed is a very important role for the team.”

Getting to play a Division 4 semifinal against fourth-seeded Mishicot (21-6) in a 6:35 p.m. tipoff at the Resch Center on Thursday is just what she has waited for after qualifying twice, winning two semifinals and not winning a championship.

The Blugolds advanced to the title game in 2020, but COVID-19 topped the tournament the night they won. Aquinas bumped up to Division 3 and lost to Lake Mills in the final the next year.

Shea and Macy were both varsity players on those teams and the one that had its season ended by eventual champion Mineral Point in last year’s sectional semifinals. Teammates since they were second-graders, they have been driven all season to reach this point and give themselves the chance to go out on top in their final game.

While they no longer had sisters on the team the past two seasons, they gravitated even more toward each other after a friendship that began as preschoolers.

“It was definitely different playing without sisters on the team,” said Shea, who will attend Marquette University and major in biomedical science in the pre-med program. “But I think we looked at each other more like sisters and to have each other’s back for sure.”

The Bahr and Donarski families have been tight over the years, and Shea said she has only played basketball with Dave Donarski or Pam Donarski as her coach.

She hopes that situation lasts two more games at the Resch Center.

Mishicot is the first hurdle and features 5-foot-10 senior Kailey Tulachka and 5-10 junior Julie Koeppel. Tulachka averages 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds, while Koeppel adds 13.4 points and 9.5 rebounds.

“They play about seven kids, and they are hard-nosed,” Dave Donarski said. “They play decent man-to-man defense, they’re physical, they go to the basket.

“It’s kind of like a version of what we played in Lake Mills. They aren’t flashy, but they get the job done.”

He also stressed the Indians’ experience at winning big games — as all state qualifiers have — and that his team needs to start with its own approach to win the game.

The Blugolds will defend, pressure the ball and try to turn Mishicot over as much as possible. Aquinas averages 18.2 steals per game, led by point guard Macy Donarski’s 5.4.

Macy, a University of Montana commit, also averages a team-high 20.1 points and 8.3 assists and enters the tournament with 1,695 career points and 104 career 3-pointers.

“She can drive it, shoot it and create shots for everybody else,” Shea said. “She is an amazing defender and a great all-around player.

“I think a lot of people notice she puts up big points, rebounds and assists, but she also creates a lot of shots for everyone else.”

She has also enjoyed witching the progress of Davis, who has grown leaps and bounds throughout the season. Davis is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals.

“At the beginning of the season, I wouldn’t say she was playing timid, but it was more about not messing up,” Shea said of Davis. “Now she’s a lot more confident, as she should be.

“She’s an amazing player and knows we all trust her.”