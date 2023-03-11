GREEN BAY --A tough first half was followed by a tougher second half for the Aquinas High School girls basketball team, which was beaten by Laconia in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday.

The top-seeded Blugolds (28-2) had a 26-game winning streak snapped by the Spartans (27-3) in a 64-51 loss at the Resch Center.

Laconia made eight 3-pointers and recovered from a quick scoring burst by Aquinas at the start of the second half to win its first championship afetr runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2022.

The Blugolds trailed by 10 at halftime, but freshman Sammy Davis started the second half with a basket, and senior Autumn Passehl followed it with a 3-pointer. But an offensive rebound at the other end led to a Aubrey Leonard, and the Blugolds never again gained any traction.

Davis fouled with 11 minutes, 32 seconds remaining, and that severely limited Aquinas scoring opportunities after she scored 12 points. Macy Donarski led the Blugolds with 15 points and 10 assists