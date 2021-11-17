WIAA Division 5 football: Offensive line a true force for La Crosse Aquinas

Preston Horihan started to call the belief a stereotype before a basic admission that it might be true.

“It’s a common belief that all offensive linemen want to run the ball,” the Aquinas High School senior said when discussing the difference between pass blocking and run blocking.

Then, he paused.

“And I do tell (offensive coordinator Steve) Kramer that I want to run the ball,” Horihan continued. “But there isn’t much difference. You go up to them, or the defense comes up to you.

“It’s man against man, and it’s like a ... fight out there either way.”

The Blugolds have excelled at both aspects of blocking this season, and it’s a big reason why on Thursday they get to play for a WIAA Division 5 state championship for the first time in 14 years.

Aquinas (13-0) meets Mayville (11-2) for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, and the winner will experience a glorious ride home with the knowledge that it was the state’s best in its division.

Getting to that point will necessitate a lot of work from an offensive line that has helped the Blugolds average 44.2 points and 366.3 total yards per game.

Yes, quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, wide receiver Quinn Miskowski and running backs Calvin Hargrove, Penchi and David Malin are responsible directly for large chunks of those numbers, but their contribution would certainly be limited without the guys they have in front of them.

With Horihan and sophomore Shane Wellenbring at tackle, seniors Riley Klar and Will Hansen at guard and senior Kyle Keppel at center, the Blugolds have bullied defenses all season. Horihan recently aggravated a knee injury, but junior Isaac Schumacher has stepped in and kept the machine rolling.

“Backup linemen and officials,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “When you don’t see them out there, it means everything’s great.

“When we put Isaac in there, I didn’t even notice him, and that’s what you want because it means he’s doing what we need him to do.”

Schumacher certainly did that in last week’s 28-18 semifinal victory over Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

“Without Preston, Isaac Schumacher really stepped up,” Hargrove said after the victory. “I thought he was good, but he really showed it today.”

Lee said the group has embraced an aggressive approach — especially as pass blockers — taught to them by Kramer, who coached Seneca to the Division 7 championship game in 2011 and is a veteran member of Lee’s staff.

“Steve works hard with them, and they really talk about taking the fight to (the defense),” Lee said, also singling out assistant coach Aaron Peckham’s involvement with the group. “Don’t kick-step, kick-step, kick-step. It’s take the fight to them.”

That works well with a handful of wrestlers involved.

Horihan, Klar, Hansen and Schumacher all wrestle for the Blugolds and have little issue with pushing for contact, and the more natural aspect of that job that has led to two playoff performances with more than 300 rushing yards.

“Everything is clicking right now,” Klar said. “I’ve been telling Kramer for a long time that we had to start running the ball more. But Jackson was doing great by doing his thing.

“But I was really excited when we started (emphasizing) running the ball.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

