GREEN BAY --The Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team was able to overcome one big deficit on Saturday, but Chippewa Falls McDonell made sure it didn't happen a second time.

The Wildcats erased an 11-point Macks lead early in the second half, but McDonell put together another run that led to a 61-46 victory over Blair-Taylor in the WIAA Division 5 championship game at the Resch Center.

The Macks (26-5) won their first championship and denied the Wildcats (28-2) their attempt at doing the same thing.

Lindsay Steien scored off an inbounds pass from Abby Thompson to tie the score at 27 with 15 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game. That brought Blair-Taylor back from an 11-point first-half deficit, but it was a long battle.

McDonell scored the next six points and 15 of the next 22 to pull away from the Wildcats and win the game.

Thompson had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists and Steien had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for Blair-Taylor, which made its first state appearance and beat Wabeno/Laona in a semifinal game to qualify for the final.