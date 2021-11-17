WIAA Division 5 state football: La Crosse Aquinas focused on Schraufnagel

There is no doubt that the Aquinas High School football team is preparing to play the best opponent it has seen all season.

That makes sense with it being the WIAA Division 5 championship game, but it is also evident when looking at what Mayville (11-2) has accomplished in qualifying to play the Blugolds (13-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday.

Senior Preston Horihan put it in perspective during a practice Tuesday at Carroll Park.

"They have five of me up front," said the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder. "They have some big dudes, and they are going to take it to us."

"We have to be able to take the hit and punch back."

The Cardinals, who knocked off expected finalist Lake Country Lutheran 55-47 in the quarterfinal round and followed it up with a 42-25 win over Belleville last week, have a very simple approach offensively.

And that's what Horihan, who has swapped sides of the line and will play more defensively against Mayville, and everyone else on the Aquinas sideline expects to continue with the title on the line.

Junior Blake Schraufnagel has rushed for 2,216 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. The 6-1, 180-pounder has scored at least once in every game and gained more than 100 yards in all but one.

Schraufnagel carried 43 times for 270 yards and six touchdowns against Belleville and has gained 779 yards and scored 14 touchdowns during four postseason games.

"He's a horse," Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. "They'll hand him the ball, then they'll hand him the ball a little more.

"It's unbelievable. That dude can play. He has good vision and good wiggle, and we'll have our work cut out for us."

What else is there for the Aquinas defense to be concerned about?

"Anyone else they hand the ball to," Lee said. "They can all go."

Mayville also Braeden Vollmer (556 yards) and Andrew Thorn (439 yards) in the backfield, and they have both scored seven touchdowns. While the Cardinals do pass — quarterback Adison Mittelstadt averages 106 yards and has passed for 12 TDs — it certainly runs first.

The pressure is certainly on the Aquinas defense, but its offense also faces a group that allows an average of 248 total yards per game. The Cardinals do give up 138 passing yards per game, and that will be something Jackson Flottmeyer will try to take advantage of.

Flottmeyer, despite the Blugolds running the ball much more in the postseason, still averages 199.8 yards per game and will try and put some pressure on the Cardinals through receivers Quinn MIskowski (37 catches, 942 yards, 17 TDs), Jack Christenson (22 catches, 404 yards, four TDs) and Collin Conzemius (27 catches, 351 yards, 5 TDs).

"They are very good at stopping the run and have a very good pass defense," Flottmeyer said of the Cardinals. "We're going to have to be mentally tough and know that we won't be perfect.

"They have two good linebackers, they have big (defensive) linemen, and they definitely get after the quarterback. I think they sacked the (Belleville) quarterback three times and did a real good job in that game."

