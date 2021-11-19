WIAA Division 5 state football notes: Schamberger a big contributor in first season for Blugolds

MADISON — Ethan Schamberger didn’t think he’d get much playing time, let alone be in a position to make a game-defining play in the state championship.

But after spending the three previous falls playing soccer, the senior joined the Aquinas High School football team ahead of this season.

And there Schamberger was on Thursday, in the right place at the right time as the Blugolds vied for the WIAA Division 5 state title at Camp Randall Stadium.

With Aquinas clinging to a two-point lead and Mayville junior running back Blake Schraufnagel coming dangerously close to finding the end zone on the two-point try to tie the game, Schamberger stopped Schraufnagel at the 1.

Schraufnagel tried to extend for the goal line, but the Blugolds defensive back held him up just long enough for junior linebacker Calvin Hargrove to fly in and clean up the play that ultimately secured Aquinas’ 28-26 victory.

“I always hit low. It’s the first time I’ve ever hit high because I knew I had to stop him,” Schamberger said. “And I stopped him, then he’s getting close, then Cal came and saved me.”

“I love playing with him,” senior linebacker Joe Penchi said of Schamberger. “Made the biggest play of the game in my opinion.”

Schamberger said he decided to try football because that’s what his friends played, and he quickly found a role rotating in at safety with classmates Paulie Reuteman and Michael Lium.

He showed his ability in the defensive backfield throughout the season, including by totaling a team-high seven interceptions, but still left room to shine in the biggest game of his career.

Schamberger finished with four tackles against the Cardinals, including one for loss. And none was more important than his final of the contest.

“I mean, that’s a dog out there,” Hargrove said. “He had so many good plays. On tosses, he was out there, sticking his head in there, making plays. (The stop on the two-point conversion) just shows one example of it, him stepping up big.”

“I didn’t expect this at all,” Schamberger added when discussing his decision to play football. “And I’m very happy with the outcome.”

SUCCESS ON FOURTH DOWN: Aquinas converted just three of the 10 third downs it faced but made up for it by going 4-for-6 on fourth downs. And three of those fourth-down conversions led to touchdowns.

On fourth-and-5 from the Mayville 19 early in the second quarter, junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer found senior Jack Christenson for 14 yards. That set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Penchi on the next play, which gave the Blugolds a 16-0 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Hargrove picked up 15 yards on a fourth-and-1, and Flottmeyer connected with senior Quinn Miskowski for a 56-yard touchdown two plays later to give the lead back to Aquinas after the Cardinals scored 20 unanswered points.

And early in the fourth quarter, Flottmeyer converted a fourth-and-inches with a designed quarterback run. Hargrove found the end zone on the next play to push the Blugolds’ lead to 28-20 with 11:47 to play.

“That was a designed play that we put in Week 1 that we’re like, ‘We’re going to need this eventually,’” Flottmeyer said of his fourth-down run. “It couldn’t have come at any more important time than one of our final plays of the season.

“All of our credit goes to Isaac Schumacher, Will Hansen, Kyle Keppel, Riley ‘Bam Bam’ Klar and then Shane Wellenbring because those guys really, they fought the whole game.”

TEAM DEFENSE: The Blugolds knew they'd have their hands full with Schraufnagel, who rushed for more than 2,200 yards before taking the field at Camp Randall.

The Cardinals were going to lean on Schraufnagel just as they had all season, and focus had to be maintained to weather the anticipated storm.

Aquinas did that despite his 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Schraufnagel did break free for a run as long as 21 yards, but it took 38 carries to gain those 205 yards.

Twelve Schraufnagel carries gained 2 yards or less, and Paulie Reuteman dropped him for a 1-yard loss on the first play of Mayville's final drive.

The Cardinals put together an important touchdown drive after the Blugolds took a 16-0 lead, but Penchi stopped Schraufnagel for no gain on two of the first three plays. Penchi added another stop of no gain later on the drive.

"You gotta tackle low," Penchi said after a long exhale when asked about trying to limit Schraufnagel. "The guy knows how to play football. We knew he was going to go through the B Gap a lot. It came down to me and Calvin (Hargrove) as the linebackers and everyone else to be here to do one thing, and we completed the mission."

Hargrove had nine tackles, eight of which were solo. Reutemen added seven solos, Penchi six and Pierson Feehan, Lee and Chris Wilson five each. Riley Klar recovered a fumble, and Hargrove and Michael Lium each intercepted a pass. Feehan also tipped the pass picked off by Hargrove late in the first quarter.

The Blugolds made three stops behind the line of scrimmage with Damien Lee's sack of Adison Mittlestadt early in the fourth quarter the highest profile. Five of Mayville's run attempts were stopped for no gain, and it seemed like Penchi was there for all of them.

"He's been doing it all year, but doing it at that level is amazing," Flottmeyer said of Penchi. "He went to state as a wrestler, and he's prepared for these moments."

