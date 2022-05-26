WIAA Divison 2 track and field sectional roundup: La Crosse Logan sweeps boys, girls regional titles

RICE LAKE, Wis. — Thursday night was one that was owned by Logan High School senior Kalli Knoble and a host of her teammates as they completed the final steps toward the WIAA state track and field meet.

Knoble, a senior and defending WIAA Division 2 state champion in the high jump, won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches and added two more victories and a second-place finish to become a four-event state qualifier for the June 3-4 event at UW-La Crosse.

Knoble also won the triple jump (35-10¼), placed second in the long jump (17-7¼) and helped the Rangers win the 400 relay in a time of 49.86 seconds.

Julie Yang, Aliyah Hamilton and Lauren Jarrett also ran on the winning 400 relay and added a second-place finish and state-qualifying effort in the 800 relay (1:46.25) after teaming up with Ella Hirsch in that race.

The relay performances made Jarrett and Yang three-event qualifiers for state. Jarrett added a second-place finish in the 100 (12.39), and Yang placed fourth in the 200 (25.82).

Logan won both the boys and girls team championships with 79½ and 65½ points, respectively. The top four finishers in each event at Division 2 and 3 sectionals earned spots at the state meet.

Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius also had a big night with a victory in the 200 (22.3) and runner-up finish in the 100 (10.81). Conzemius led a local charge at the front of the 200, as Black River Falls’ Trey Cowley was second (22.69) and Arcadia’s Ryan Sokup third (22.89). Sokup was also third in the 100 (11.05).

Conzemius also ran with David Malin, Jackson Flottmeyer and Quinn Miskowski to place second in the 400 relay (43.93).

The Rangers also benefited from big points in the boys shot put and 3,200 relay. Senior Martell Owens won the shot put (51-4) and was followed by second-place teammate Zay Boyd (50-0). Logan’s 3,200 relay of Dominic Kreiling, Daniel Wilson, Ben Lenz and Andrew Hackbarth also won in 8:17.65.

Arcadia’s Casidi Pehler was the other local champion with her effort of 10-6 in the pole vault. West Salem’s Macey Tauscher was fourth (10-3).

G-E-T’s Quinn Wenthe posted a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (15.59) and 300 hurdles (46.43). She also ran with Tauna Janssen, Avali Bratberg and Kaylee Hauge to finish second in the 1,600 relay (4:10.3).

Owens and Boyd became double qualifiers with second-place finishes in the discus — Owens had a throw of 156-1 — and triple jump — Boyd registered a jump of 41-10¾. G-E-T’s Will Thompson was third in the triple jump (42-5¼) and added a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles (15.46), where he edged third-place Keenan Hass (15.58) of Logan.

Hackbarth (800, 1:59.43) and Avin Smith (300 hurdles, 42.21) added second-place finishes for Logan, and Aquinas’ Jonathan Skemp placed second in the 3,200 (9:47.74).

Arcadia’s boys 800 relay team of Joe Nelson, Joel Fernando, Jordan Rotering and Sokup checked in second (1:32.23), and G-E-T’s girls 3,200 relay team of Hauge, Bratberg, Janssen and Adrianna Rotering was third (10:04.55).

West Salem had four fourth-place performances that qualified for state.

Mia Olson (1,600, 5:32.48), Jaden Hammes (shot put, 36-5¾) and Connor Brown (300 hurdles, 42.59) qualified individually, and the Panthers’ boys 800 relay team of Abram Lassen, Brennan Kennedy and Samuel Stenberg was fourth (1:32.59).

Kreiling, Wilson, Smith and Hackbarth also ran with Logan’s fourth-place 1,600 relay (3:30.77), making Hackbarth a three-event qualifier.

Logan’s Wyatt Peterson added second-place wheelchair finishes in the 100 and shot put.

Prairie du Chien Sectional

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Westby senior Evan Gluch earned the right to try and top his fifth-place state finish in the pole vault from last season by clearing 13-6. That height was only beaten by Walworth Big Foot sophomore Kaden Rambatt (14-6), who placed second at state a year ago.

Viroqua’s boys 1600 relay team of Mike Daniels, Preston Buroker, Isaac Pratt and Addisu Wright was timed at 3:53.63, and that was good for second place and a spot at the meet.

Westby freshman Erin Gluch qualified as a fourth-place finisher in the high jump (5-4), and junior Meghan Nelson was fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.17).

Prairie du Chien’s girls 400 relay team matched those fourth-place performances with a time of 51.56, and senior Bree Doll posted third-place wheelchair finishes in the 100, 400 and 800.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0