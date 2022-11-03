WIAA football: A look at Coulee Region state quarterfinal games

Friday’s WIAA quarterfinals
7 p.m. kickoff unless noted
DIVISION 3
(3) Rice Lake (9-2) at (1) Onalaska (11-0)
UP NEXT: Seventh-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (8-3) or top-seeded West Salem (10-1) on Nov. 11
NOTEWORTHY: Rice Lake—The Warriors tied for second place in the Middle Border Conference, which was won by Ellsworth.. … Rice Lake averages 33.8 points per game (47.0 in the past 4) and allows 16.3 points per game. … The Warriors allow 88.5 rushing yards per game. … FB Lucas Peters (182 carries-983 yards, 10 TDs) is the primary offensive threat for Rice Lake. … QB Max Nelson (54-for-99-842 yards, 11 TDs-6 INTs) has passed for more than 200 yards once and has a combined 59 passing yards the past two games. … He was intercepted twice in a 42-33 win over Mosinee last week. When Nelson throws, he looks almost exclusively for Matt Farm (34 catches-545 yards, 8 TDs), especially near the end zone… Onalaska—The Hilltoppers are state quarterfinalists for the second time and first since 1996. … Onalaska is trying to become the first team in program history to win 12 games in a season. … Junior QB Adam Skifton (144-215-2,184, 23-4) has passed for 946 yards, 12 TDs and 0 INTs over the past four games. … Junior RB Brady Kuhn (147-797, 17) has only carried the ball an average of 13 times per game, and he has rushed for at least 1 TD in five straight games. … WR Nicky Odom (78-1,026, 8) has returned 2 punts and 1 kickoff for touchdowns. … The Hilltoppers average 38.3 points per game and allow 8.7 points per game. … Onalaska allows 105.1 rushing yards per game, 160.1 total yards per game and has given up 275 total yards in two playoff games.
People are also reading…
(7) Green Bay Notre Dame (8-3) at (1) West Salem (10-1)
UP NEXT: Third-seeded Rice Lake (9-2) or top-seeded Onalaska (11-0) on Nov. 11
NOTEWORTHY: Notre Dame—The Tritons placed second in the FRCC-South to Menasha, a team they beat 26-21 in last week’s second round. … Notre Dame’s losses came to Division 1 Bay Port and Menasha. … Notre Dame averages 33.5 points per game and allows 11 per game. … The Tritons average 220.3 rushing yards and allow 67.9. … Notre Dame has also allowed 5 rushing TDs all season. … RBs Ian Blom (199-1,331, 16) and Christian Collins (118-824, 13) will provide a stiff test for West Salem’s defense. … QB Joe Otradovec (63-119-1,030, 15-9) hasn’t thrown more than 14 passes in a game; West Salem—The Panthers have won 10 games in a row since dropping their opener at Onalaska. … West Salem is allowing an average of 8.1 points per game with a defense that allows 179.8 total yards per game (72.1 rushing). … Senior RB Luke Noel (146-851, 24) has rushed for at least two touchdowns 10 times. … West Salem has won its two playoff games by a combined score of 84-14 and haven’t allowed an opponent to score 14 points all season. … Senior QB Brett McConkey (has passed for 1,529 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for 626 yards and 11 TDs. … McConkey has completed 76.3% of his passes for 864 yards and 7 TDs with 2 INTs over the past five games. … Senior WR Brennan Kennedy (31-732, 7) averages 23.6 yards per catch and leads a defense that has 23 INTs with 6.
DIVISION 5
(4) Colby (10-1) vs. Aquinas (10-1) at UW-L
UP NEXT: Second-seeded Kewaunee (10-1) or top-seeded Southern Door (11-0) on Nov. 11
NOTEWORTHY: Colby—The Hornets tied Auburndale for the championship in the Marawood Conference. … Colby beat Fond du Lac Springs to win the Division 6 state championship last season. … The Hornets average 38.4 points and allow 10.2 per game. … They average 334.4 total yards per game. … RB Caden Healy (189-1,316, 20) is the offensive catalyst for Colby, which has only lost to Auburndale. … The Hornets have recorded 23 INTs and returned 2 of them to the end zone. … QB Tucker Meyer (47-88-612, 10-7) has only passed for more than 100 yards once; Aquinas—The Blugolds have won 26 of their past 27 games and make this a matchup between defending champs after winning Division 5 last year. … Aquinas averages 42.8 points and allows 13.8 points per game. … The Blugolds also average 379.6 total yards per game. … Senior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (112-166, 2,109, 25-8) averages 191.7 passing yards per game but hasn’t completed 10 passes since a 51-14 win over Westby in Week 6. … Senior RB Calvin Hargrove (75-516, 9) rushed for 82 yards and scored 4 TDs in last week’s 36-16 win over second-seeded Northwestern. … Aquinas rushed for 321 yards in that victory. … Sophomore RB Kyle White (57-406, 6) topped 90 rushing yards for the second time last week. … Senior WR Collin Conzemius (30-662, 12) has at least 1 TD catch in seven straight games. … The Blugolds have only lost to Division 3 quarterfinalist West Salem..
(2) Brodhead/Juda (9-2) at (1) Prairie du Chien (9-2)
UP NEXT: Second-seeded Racine Lutheran (9-2) or top-seeded Mayville (11-0) on Nov. 11
NOTEWORTHY: Brodhead/Juda—The Cardinals placed second to Prairie du Chien in the SWC. Brodhead/Juda averages 38.3 points and 347.6 total yards per game. … QB Gabe Bockhop (61-103-1,031, 12-1) directs the offense and has passed for 602 yards, 6 TDs and 0 INTs over the past four games. … RB Blake Matthys (124-853, 14) rushed for 76 yards in a 30-21 loss to PdC, and Bockhop threw for 154 yards and a touchdown that day; Prairie du Chien—The Blackhawks have won nine games in a row after opening the season with losses to Aquinas — another Division 5 quarterfinalist — and Madison Edgewood. … QB Maddox Cejka (57-103-967, 14-3) threw for 165 yards and 3 TDs in the 30-21 win over Brodhead/Juda and hasn’t been intercepted since Week 2. … Sophomore TE Blake Thiry (26-626, 11) has 21 catches for 485 yards and eight TDs in the past four games. … The Blackhawks average 222.2 yards per game and are led by junior RB Ty Wagner (150-998, 16) and senior RB Rhett Koenig (132-785, 9). … Wagner scored 5 TDs in last week’s 52-15 second-round win over River Valley and has averaged 120.3 rushing yards and scored 11 TDs over the past four games.
DIVISION 7
(3) Bangor (10-1) at (1) Pepin/Alma (11-0)
UP NEXT: Second-seeded Edgar (10-1) or top-seeded Eau Claire Regis (11–0) on Nov. 11
NOTEWORTHY: Bangor—The Cardinals posted a very impressive 20-0 win over second-seeded Potosi/Cassville last week by holding a team that rushed for more than 300 yards in a first-round playoff win to 20. … Bangor has held eight opponents to six points or less and only two have scored 21 or more. … Senior RB Trevor Jones (226-1,671, 24) has rushed for 923 yards and scored 15 TDs over his past five games. … Senior RB Clayton Lyga (122-813, 7) is another reason Bangor averages 298.7 rushing yards per game. … The Cardinals are allowing 6.6 points and 171 total yards per game. …Cody Petersen has 14 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, and Lyga has added 12 TFLs. … Samuel Cropp has 4 INTs; Pepin/Alma—The Eagles won the Dairyland Conference championship. … Pepin/Alma has averaged 44.6 points per game and 263.9 rushing yards per game. … The Eagles played their closest games of the season in Weeks 1 and — a 10-point win over Elmwood/Plum City and 7-point win over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption — but only beat River Ridge 45-34 last week. … Junior RB Demetrius Bergmann (200-1,377, 32) has scored at least 3 TDs in five straight games. … QB Drew Seifert (76-120-1,580, 19-3) averages 20.8 yards per completion and his top target is Evan Olson (42-908, 13).
(2) Black Hawk/Warren (8-3) at (1) Cashton (11-0)
UP NEXT: Second-seeded Shiocton (9-2) or top-seeded Cambria-Friesland (11-0) on Nov. 11
NOTEWORTHY: Black Hawk—The Warriors tied for third place in the Six Rivers Conference, which was won by Potosi/Cassville. … . Black Hawk has won four games in a row after losing two straight late in the regular season and have outscored opponents 182-37 during that stretch. … The Warriors average 342.4 rushing yards per game. … RBs Lucas Milz (149-1,212, 13) and Landon Mahoney (126, 1,128, 17) lead that rushing attack, but QB Reed McNutt (103-980, 14) gives Black Hawk the chance of having three 1,000-yard rushers in its backfield; Cashton—The Eagles are trying to qualify for the semifinals for a second straight year after beating Ithaca 42-13 in last week’s second round. … Cashton is averaging 45.8 points per game and allowing 5.4. … The Eagles allow opponents 68.5 rushing yards per game. … Senior RB Colin O’Neil (163-1,350, 21) has rushed for 618 yards and 8 TDs in his past four games. … OL/DL Zack Mlsna anchors the offensive line that paves the way for 264.7 rushing yards and has 11 TFLs and 3 sacks for a defense that allows 120.5 total yards per game.
Friday’s MSHSL section final
7 p.m. kickoff
SECTION 1AA
(2) Caledonia (8-2) vs. (1) Chatfield (19-0) at Kasson-Mantorville
NOTEWORTHY: Caledonia—The Warriors are 3-1 since a 19-6 loss to the Gophers on Oct. 7. … Caledonia’s offense is led by RB Eric Mauss (102-701, 8) and WR Kyle Bechtel (26-448, 8), and the defense has held seven opponents to 14 or fewer points. … Mauss rushed for 60 yards and the team’s touchdown in the loss to Chatfield, which held Bechtel to 13 receiving yards that night. … QBs Lewis Doyle (38-63-599, 5-2 in 7 games) and Ethan Stendel (27-56-436, 10-1) have shared playing time all season, but Doyle missed three games due to injury; Chatfield—The Gophers won last season’s Class AA state championship and have beaten all of their opponents by at least 13 points this season. … Senior RB Sam Backer has rushed for 2,027 yards this season and 6,622 during his career. … He topped 200 yards in the Gophers’ win over Caledonia this season.
— Todd Sommerfeldt
COLLECTION: Watch video highlights from the Onalaska football season
Watch video highlights from five of the Onalaska High School football team's 11 victories through the second week of the WIAA playoffs.
The Onalaska football team started the WIAA Division 3 playoffs with a one-sided win over Ashland.
The Onalaska football team kept its unbeaten season going by shutting down expected MVC contender Reedsburg.
The Onalaska High School football team posted a 34-0 shutout against Central on Friday. The Hilltoppers are 4-0 overall and have allowed 13 po…
The Onalaska football team started its season with a huge 14-13 nonconference victory over West Salem with a defensive stand on a conversion a…