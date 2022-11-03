WIAA football: A look at Coulee Region state quarterfinal games

Friday’s WIAA quarterfinals

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

DIVISION 3

(3) Rice Lake (9-2) at (1) Onalaska (11-0)

UP NEXT: Seventh-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (8-3) or top-seeded West Salem (10-1) on Nov. 11

NOTEWORTHY: Rice Lake—The Warriors tied for second place in the Middle Border Conference, which was won by Ellsworth.. … Rice Lake averages 33.8 points per game (47.0 in the past 4) and allows 16.3 points per game. … The Warriors allow 88.5 rushing yards per game. … FB Lucas Peters (182 carries-983 yards, 10 TDs) is the primary offensive threat for Rice Lake. … QB Max Nelson (54-for-99-842 yards, 11 TDs-6 INTs) has passed for more than 200 yards once and has a combined 59 passing yards the past two games. … He was intercepted twice in a 42-33 win over Mosinee last week. When Nelson throws, he looks almost exclusively for Matt Farm (34 catches-545 yards, 8 TDs), especially near the end zone… Onalaska—The Hilltoppers are state quarterfinalists for the second time and first since 1996. … Onalaska is trying to become the first team in program history to win 12 games in a season. … Junior QB Adam Skifton (144-215-2,184, 23-4) has passed for 946 yards, 12 TDs and 0 INTs over the past four games. … Junior RB Brady Kuhn (147-797, 17) has only carried the ball an average of 13 times per game, and he has rushed for at least 1 TD in five straight games. … WR Nicky Odom (78-1,026, 8) has returned 2 punts and 1 kickoff for touchdowns. … The Hilltoppers average 38.3 points per game and allow 8.7 points per game. … Onalaska allows 105.1 rushing yards per game, 160.1 total yards per game and has given up 275 total yards in two playoff games.

(7) Green Bay Notre Dame (8-3) at (1) West Salem (10-1)

UP NEXT: Third-seeded Rice Lake (9-2) or top-seeded Onalaska (11-0) on Nov. 11

NOTEWORTHY: Notre Dame—The Tritons placed second in the FRCC-South to Menasha, a team they beat 26-21 in last week’s second round. … Notre Dame’s losses came to Division 1 Bay Port and Menasha. … Notre Dame averages 33.5 points per game and allows 11 per game. … The Tritons average 220.3 rushing yards and allow 67.9. … Notre Dame has also allowed 5 rushing TDs all season. … RBs Ian Blom (199-1,331, 16) and Christian Collins (118-824, 13) will provide a stiff test for West Salem’s defense. … QB Joe Otradovec (63-119-1,030, 15-9) hasn’t thrown more than 14 passes in a game; West Salem—The Panthers have won 10 games in a row since dropping their opener at Onalaska. … West Salem is allowing an average of 8.1 points per game with a defense that allows 179.8 total yards per game (72.1 rushing). … Senior RB Luke Noel (146-851, 24) has rushed for at least two touchdowns 10 times. … West Salem has won its two playoff games by a combined score of 84-14 and haven’t allowed an opponent to score 14 points all season. … Senior QB Brett McConkey (has passed for 1,529 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for 626 yards and 11 TDs. … McConkey has completed 76.3% of his passes for 864 yards and 7 TDs with 2 INTs over the past five games. … Senior WR Brennan Kennedy (31-732, 7) averages 23.6 yards per catch and leads a defense that has 23 INTs with 6.

DIVISION 5

(4) Colby (10-1) vs. Aquinas (10-1) at UW-L

UP NEXT: Second-seeded Kewaunee (10-1) or top-seeded Southern Door (11-0) on Nov. 11

NOTEWORTHY: Colby—The Hornets tied Auburndale for the championship in the Marawood Conference. … Colby beat Fond du Lac Springs to win the Division 6 state championship last season. … The Hornets average 38.4 points and allow 10.2 per game. … They average 334.4 total yards per game. … RB Caden Healy (189-1,316, 20) is the offensive catalyst for Colby, which has only lost to Auburndale. … The Hornets have recorded 23 INTs and returned 2 of them to the end zone. … QB Tucker Meyer (47-88-612, 10-7) has only passed for more than 100 yards once; Aquinas—The Blugolds have won 26 of their past 27 games and make this a matchup between defending champs after winning Division 5 last year. … Aquinas averages 42.8 points and allows 13.8 points per game. … The Blugolds also average 379.6 total yards per game. … Senior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (112-166, 2,109, 25-8) averages 191.7 passing yards per game but hasn’t completed 10 passes since a 51-14 win over Westby in Week 6. … Senior RB Calvin Hargrove (75-516, 9) rushed for 82 yards and scored 4 TDs in last week’s 36-16 win over second-seeded Northwestern. … Aquinas rushed for 321 yards in that victory. … Sophomore RB Kyle White (57-406, 6) topped 90 rushing yards for the second time last week. … Senior WR Collin Conzemius (30-662, 12) has at least 1 TD catch in seven straight games. … The Blugolds have only lost to Division 3 quarterfinalist West Salem..

(2) Brodhead/Juda (9-2) at (1) Prairie du Chien (9-2)

UP NEXT: Second-seeded Racine Lutheran (9-2) or top-seeded Mayville (11-0) on Nov. 11

NOTEWORTHY: Brodhead/Juda—The Cardinals placed second to Prairie du Chien in the SWC. Brodhead/Juda averages 38.3 points and 347.6 total yards per game. … QB Gabe Bockhop (61-103-1,031, 12-1) directs the offense and has passed for 602 yards, 6 TDs and 0 INTs over the past four games. … RB Blake Matthys (124-853, 14) rushed for 76 yards in a 30-21 loss to PdC, and Bockhop threw for 154 yards and a touchdown that day; Prairie du Chien—The Blackhawks have won nine games in a row after opening the season with losses to Aquinas — another Division 5 quarterfinalist — and Madison Edgewood. … QB Maddox Cejka (57-103-967, 14-3) threw for 165 yards and 3 TDs in the 30-21 win over Brodhead/Juda and hasn’t been intercepted since Week 2. … Sophomore TE Blake Thiry (26-626, 11) has 21 catches for 485 yards and eight TDs in the past four games. … The Blackhawks average 222.2 yards per game and are led by junior RB Ty Wagner (150-998, 16) and senior RB Rhett Koenig (132-785, 9). … Wagner scored 5 TDs in last week’s 52-15 second-round win over River Valley and has averaged 120.3 rushing yards and scored 11 TDs over the past four games.

DIVISION 7

(3) Bangor (10-1) at (1) Pepin/Alma (11-0)

UP NEXT: Second-seeded Edgar (10-1) or top-seeded Eau Claire Regis (11–0) on Nov. 11

NOTEWORTHY: Bangor—The Cardinals posted a very impressive 20-0 win over second-seeded Potosi/Cassville last week by holding a team that rushed for more than 300 yards in a first-round playoff win to 20. … Bangor has held eight opponents to six points or less and only two have scored 21 or more. … Senior RB Trevor Jones (226-1,671, 24) has rushed for 923 yards and scored 15 TDs over his past five games. … Senior RB Clayton Lyga (122-813, 7) is another reason Bangor averages 298.7 rushing yards per game. … The Cardinals are allowing 6.6 points and 171 total yards per game. …Cody Petersen has 14 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, and Lyga has added 12 TFLs. … Samuel Cropp has 4 INTs; Pepin/Alma—The Eagles won the Dairyland Conference championship. … Pepin/Alma has averaged 44.6 points per game and 263.9 rushing yards per game. … The Eagles played their closest games of the season in Weeks 1 and — a 10-point win over Elmwood/Plum City and 7-point win over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption — but only beat River Ridge 45-34 last week. … Junior RB Demetrius Bergmann (200-1,377, 32) has scored at least 3 TDs in five straight games. … QB Drew Seifert (76-120-1,580, 19-3) averages 20.8 yards per completion and his top target is Evan Olson (42-908, 13).

(2) Black Hawk/Warren (8-3) at (1) Cashton (11-0)

UP NEXT: Second-seeded Shiocton (9-2) or top-seeded Cambria-Friesland (11-0) on Nov. 11

NOTEWORTHY: Black Hawk—The Warriors tied for third place in the Six Rivers Conference, which was won by Potosi/Cassville. … . Black Hawk has won four games in a row after losing two straight late in the regular season and have outscored opponents 182-37 during that stretch. … The Warriors average 342.4 rushing yards per game. … RBs Lucas Milz (149-1,212, 13) and Landon Mahoney (126, 1,128, 17) lead that rushing attack, but QB Reed McNutt (103-980, 14) gives Black Hawk the chance of having three 1,000-yard rushers in its backfield; Cashton—The Eagles are trying to qualify for the semifinals for a second straight year after beating Ithaca 42-13 in last week’s second round. … Cashton is averaging 45.8 points per game and allowing 5.4. … The Eagles allow opponents 68.5 rushing yards per game. … Senior RB Colin O’Neil (163-1,350, 21) has rushed for 618 yards and 8 TDs in his past four games. … OL/DL Zack Mlsna anchors the offensive line that paves the way for 264.7 rushing yards and has 11 TFLs and 3 sacks for a defense that allows 120.5 total yards per game.

Friday’s MSHSL section final

7 p.m. kickoff

SECTION 1AA

(2) Caledonia (8-2) vs. (1) Chatfield (19-0) at Kasson-Mantorville

NOTEWORTHY: Caledonia—The Warriors are 3-1 since a 19-6 loss to the Gophers on Oct. 7. … Caledonia’s offense is led by RB Eric Mauss (102-701, 8) and WR Kyle Bechtel (26-448, 8), and the defense has held seven opponents to 14 or fewer points. … Mauss rushed for 60 yards and the team’s touchdown in the loss to Chatfield, which held Bechtel to 13 receiving yards that night. … QBs Lewis Doyle (38-63-599, 5-2 in 7 games) and Ethan Stendel (27-56-436, 10-1) have shared playing time all season, but Doyle missed three games due to injury; Chatfield—The Gophers won last season’s Class AA state championship and have beaten all of their opponents by at least 13 points this season. … Senior RB Sam Backer has rushed for 2,027 yards this season and 6,622 during his career. … He topped 200 yards in the Gophers’ win over Caledonia this season.

