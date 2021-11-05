WIAA football: Cashton grinds out D7 quarterfinal win over Potosi/Cassville

CASHTON — Cashton High School football coach Jered Hemmersbach knew he'd have a good team this season, but it is eclipsing even his expectations.

A week after getting a significant victory over Bangor in a WIAA Division 7 second-round playoff game, the Eagles raised the bar with a 15-6 quarterfinal win over Potosi/Cassville.

"I knew we'd have a good football team this year," Hemmersbach said. "But this is amazing."

Cashton (10-2) qualified for a state semifinal game for the first time since 1994 and will play either Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) or Reedsville on Nov. 12 for the right to play at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 18.

Black Hawk/Warren travels to Reedsville to play that quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Hemmersbach will make that trip of more than 3 hours to help his team build a memorable victory for his program, which was 0-9 as recently as 2018.

"This is incredible for our program, our community and our kids," said Hemmersbach, whose team went 5-5 in 2019 and 6-1 in the alternative spring season of 2020.

Cashton had four interceptions and put together a pair of touchdown drives in the first half before holding its own in a defensive battle over the final two quarters.

The Eagles shut down a rushing attack that was averaging 264 yards per game and forced Potosi/Cassville to throw the ball.

Junior Jacob Huntzicker ended Cashton's opening drive with a touchdown pass to senior Lincoln Klinge, and sophomore Bret Hemmersbach returned an interception for another score in the second quarter after pressure by junior Zach Mlsna on quarterback Levi Groom.

Junior Riley Verken and Klinge later teamed up on a safety after Potosi/Cassville stuffed Cashton at the 1-yard line for a 15-0 lead in a game that had no scoring in the second half.

The performance lit up Cashton Village Park.

"When we beat Bangor, all the kids were out there," Hemmersbach said. "After this one, all the parents and other fans came right out on the field. We haven't done this in a long time here."

