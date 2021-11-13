WIAA football: Cashton's season ends in Division 7 semifinals

RIPON, Wis. — After a rough start, the Cashton High School football team opened the door to a possible comeback with a grind-it-out, 11-play drive that got the Eagles on the scoreboard in their WIAA Division 7 state semifinal against Reedsville on a chilly Friday night at Ingalls Field in Ripon.

But with one fell swoop – which came in the form of a 79-yard kickoff return – the Panthers slammed that door shut.

Cashton’s impressive postseason run came to a crashing halt on Friday night as the Eagles were handed a 47-8 defeat by a stout Reedsville squad that will face Coleman for the state title next Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium.

“We gave them too many explosive plays,” said Cashton coach Jered Hemmersbach. “I tip my hat to Reedsville. They are the real deal. And when you go against a really good team, they can make you look bad.”

Cashton, the runner-up in Scenic Bluffs Conference, finished the season with a 10-3 record, despite a roster than sported just eight seniors.

The Eagles also posted their first playoff win since 1999 and notched three postseason victories for the first time since winning the 1981 state title.

“It’s a big stage, and I think our guys were a little awe-struck,” Hemmersbach said. “We looked young tonight. Over the last three weeks, I thought maybe we were a little ahead of where we should be, but tonight we looked young.”

With so many of his players potentially returning next season and with this year’s experience, Hemmersbach hopes that Friday’s loss can be used as impetus to take another playoff step next year.

“This is good motivation for next season,” Hemmersbach said. “I’m proud of our team. There are only 28 teams in the whole state doing this tonight, and we were one of them.”

Unfortunately, the Eagles just ran into a senior-dominated Reedsville squad that boasted size, speed, depth and an ultra-athletic weapon in Brennen Dvorachek.

The senior quarterback ran for the Panthers’ first two touchdowns, led Reedsville with 115 yards on 11 carries and also threw for a score. But it was his momentum-stealing kickoff return after Cashton had climbed back into the game that may have hurt the Eagles the most.

“We haven’t seen a guy like that all season,” Hemmersbach said. “No. 4 (Dvorachek) was dynamite.”

An early fumble and a couple of three-and-outs were all the Eagles had to show for its first three possessions, but trailing 14-0 late in the first quarter, Cashton got things rolling.

An 18-yard scamper by Connor Butzler earned the Eagles their first first down of the game and Cashton then moved the ball to near midfield on a 10-yard pass from Jacob Huntzicker to Brett Hemmersbach two plays later.

Junior running back Colin O’Neil, who was held to just 20 yards rushing in the game, then converted a fourth-and-2 to extend the drive. Three plays later, Huntzicker hit a streaking Dylan Bayer behind the Panther defense for an Eagle touchdown. O’Neil added the two-point conversion run.

“When we scored, I thought, it’s 14-8 and we have been down before. We are right there,” Hemmersbach said. “But then we give up that touchdown and its back to a (two-touchdown) game and we could never get that momentum back.”

Reedsville extended the lead to 27-8 midway through the second quarter and had the chance to add on even more but Butzler intercepted a Dvorachek pass in the end zone to thwart the potential scoring drive.

The defense then forced a Reedsville punt on the first drive of the second half but Dvorachek rambled 20 yards for a first down on the fake punt and the Panthers punched the ball into the end zone for a 34-8 lead.

Reedvsville managed another score in the third quarter off a Cashton interception and then tacked on the final points in the fourth quarter.

Cashton was limited to just 148 yards of total offense in the game and turned the ball over twice, while the Panthers racked up nearly 300 yards on the ground alone.

“I would have liked to play a more clean game and if we could have swung the momentum our way, who knows?” Hemmersbach said. “But that’s the game of football.”

