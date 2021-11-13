WIAA football commentary: Damien Lee's hit helped spring La Crosse Aquinas to Division 5 title game

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Damien Lee burst across the line of scrimmage in pursuit of a very familiar target.

The Aquinas High School football team’s defense expected Wittenberg-Birnamwood quarterback Ben Weselowski to be a nightmare on Friday, and he was. That was problematic with the Blugolds one win away from the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.

Player after player got his hands on Weselowski, only to have the senior break free and turn what appeared to be a negative play into a positive.

That trend had to end, and Lee gave hope as Weselowski rolled to his left and looked for a receiver on a fourth-and-8 snap late in the third quarter of a state semifinal at South Wood County Stadium.

Before Weselowski could set to throw, Lee wrapped his arms around him and drove him to the ground for a 4-yard loss. The sideline erupted, and so did the Aquinas student section.

While laying on his back, Weselowski released the football with his right hand. The elusive target had finally been caught, and it sent the rising momentum for the Blugolds to a new level.

“I was on a blitz, and I came off the edge,” Lee said. “I thought, ‘Oh, he definitely knows I’m here and is going to start juking or something.

“But he just kept running pretty slowly. I knew I was going to light him up, and I hit him as hard as I could.”

The play was as significant as any in a 28-18 win for Aquinas (13-0), which beat the Chargers and qualified for Thursday’s championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

There were other plays just as important but none more important when considering the energy spent in fruitless pursuit of Weselowski for nearly three full quarters.

Anyone rushing Weselowski was going to have his patience tested on Friday, and the Blugolds endured and kept their heads up with each Weselowski escape. He routinely made one player miss and sometimes made two of them whiff in the W-B backfield, running from one side of the field to the other. He used speed, athleticism and power to escape the defense.

“He was tough, and he wasn’t going down easy,” Aquinas defensive back Michael Lium said of Weselowski. “When we got to him, it was electric. Everyone was fired up.”

The Blugolds stopped the Chargers behind the line of scrimmage just once in the first half, and that came when David Malin made first contact, and Paulie Reuteman helped finish Jack Fraaza for a 1-yard loss to force fourth-and-4 from the Aquinas 7 in the first quarter.

Lium followed that play by intercepting a Weselowski pass in the end zone.

Reuteman made the first of five stops behind the line in the second half when he dropped Kaden Schmidt for a 3-yard loss after Jackson Flottmeyer’s second touchdown run gave Aquinas a 16-12 lead with 4 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third quarter.

A group of tacklers stopped Weselowski for a 1-yard loss on a run to the right to force fourth down and Lee’s big sack of the quarterback. That set up a 57-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Calvin Hargrove touchdown that put the Blugolds in front 22-12 with 10:19 left.

Chris Wilson and Joe Penchi added tackles for loss — Wilson’s on Schmidt and Penchi’s on Weselowski — in the fourth quarter as the Blugolds put the Chargers away.

“We set the edge better,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “I thought we played with better leverage and tackled better (in the second half).

“Not on the quarterback. Nobody tackled that kid. ... That’s a warrior. We were able to track him down a couple times there, and we were fortunate. We got a fourth-down stop, which (was) huge.”

Some of the credit also goes to the Blugolds finding ways to finish off drives and take the lead. It allowed the defense a little more flexibility in developing pressure.

But most of it goes to players who never gave up or lost track of their focus in the biggest game of their careers. They assured themselves of a game against Mayville (11-2) that will be even bigger.

“We had them going uphill (before the tackles for loss), but they were huge for us,” Damien Lee said. “At that point, we knew we had the game in our hands.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.ner or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.