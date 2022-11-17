WIAA football commentary: Suttie completes comeback with memorable play

MADISON -- The news was something Henry Suttie surely thought was the end of life as he knew it.

His days moving forward were certainly going to be different, and they weren't going to be easy, but there was no reason to rule out the possibility of moments like the one he experienced Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium.

His mom, Jean, wouldn't allow it.

"I thought this was the worst thing that could ever happen to me, and there's nothing good that can ever come of this," Suttie said. "She helped me get here."

Suttie was diagnosed with miserable malalignment syndrome as a seventh-grader, and it's understandable that Suttie may not have anticipated playing the role he did when the Aquinas High School football team beat Mayville 22-14 for the WIAA Division 5 state championship on Thursday.

Multiple surgeries required Suttie "to learn to walk all over again" and those days are a far cry from his fumble recovery with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left that set up the Blugolds' winning touchdown drive and gave them a second consecutive state title.

Miserable malalignment syndrome is the abnormal rotation of the femur and/or tibia. After complaining of knee pain in seventh grade, the Sutties found themselves seeking help from the Shriner's Children's Twin Cities in Woodbury, Minn.

Once they learned the problem -- Suttie's were rotating outward -- they had to set out to fix it, and that's where the surgeries came in.

"They had to break two bones in both of my legs," said Suttie, who had three tackles against Mayville and recovered a fumble that was forced by Kole Keppel after a catch by Damien Hauglie. "It was pretty bad. I have scars on my ankles and hips.

"They break (the bones), return them where they're supposed to be and put plates and screws in there to keep them together."

He had to spend six weeks after each surgery without putting weight on the recovering leg and spent six additional weeks each time in a boot.

"When you break your leg, you think you can move it a little bit," he said. "When you break the top and bottom, you can't move it at all."

It wasn't easy, but he got through it. He swam a lot for physical activity and started eying up his return to football. That happened as a freshman, but it wasn't a smooth process.

"He looked like he was running with steak knives in his feet when he was a freshman," Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. "But he kept working and working, and I'm so proud of that kid."

Playing football again, Suttie said, was never much of a question. Football is in his family. His dad played and so did two brothers, so he knew he'd be out there. He just wasn't sure how it would go.

"Eighth grade, ninth grade and 10th grade were pretty much getting my balance back and learning how to do everything," he said. "I went to the weight room, played football and just got through it."

He wasn't lifting as much weight as his peers, and he wasn't as flexible as his peers. But he made gradual improvements.

Suttie joined the varsity roster as a junior and made 20 tackles. He made three of his most memorable ones on a snowy field with a student section cheering on the field everyone wants to end his career on.

"He's gone through so much," senior teammate Damien Lee said. "For him to make that play, I'm so happy for him."