WIAA football: Cshton run in Division 7 ended by Shiocton

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — In a game of big plays, the top-seeded Cashton High School football team had plenty but came up just one short.

The Eagles owned the stat sheet and received three touchdowns from senior Colin O'Neil, but Shiocton used three first-half touchdown passes to beat them 21-19 in a WIAA Division 7 state semifinal at Heiting Community Stadium on Len Luedtke Field.

After holding Shiocton to a three-and-out on its opening possession, Cashton (12-1) took the ball on its own 27-yard line. Four plays later, O’Neill broke away for a 63-yard jaunt, and the Eagles had the lead at 7-0.

That lasted a play when Dawson Schmidt hit Bennett Schmidt with a 61- yard pitch and catch to tie the score at 7.

Again, it was O’Neill, taking advantage of a good kickoff return going 39 yards around left end and escaping defenders for a 39 -yard touchdown and a 13-7 lead after the conversion kick failed.

The second-seeded Chiefs (11-2) were not to be outdone, going 11 plays before Schmidt hit Bennett Schmidt again for an 8- yard reception. The PAT put them up 14-13 with 3:58 left in the first quarter.

A 10- play drive by the Eagles produced nothing as the quarter ended. On the third play of the second quarter, after Cashton failed on fourth-and-11 deep in Chief territory, it was the Schmidt- to- Schmidt connection once again as Dawson hit Bennet with an 87- yard touchdown up the middle of the field to make it 21-13 at the half.

Then an unfortunate pattern developed for the Eagles as they dominated the time of possession and yardage but failed to turn it into points.

After the Shicoton TD, Cashton ran off 13 plays before Dawson Schmidt’s interception.

After a Shiocton punt, the Eagles ran five more plays before Shiocton’s Isaiah Carton had an interception. The Eagles had another six- play drive before the half ended.

The Eagles agony lingered into the second half as they ran a nine-play drive that produced zero points before running a 14-play drive that saw O’Neil plow in from the 1 at the 10:24 mark of the fourth quarter.

The conversion pass failed, but the Eagles had life after cutting the Shiocton lead to 21-19.

But it wasn’t meant to be, although the Chiefs continued to pass, their defense was able to stifle the run-heavy Eagles offense and with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter an untimely offside penalty by Cashton gave Shiocton a first down on third-and-3 to salt the game away.

Cashton Coach Jered Hemmersbach declined comment after the game.