WIAA football: First-round playoff capsules

Friday’s first round

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

DIVISION 2

(8) Central (4-5) at (1) River Falls (8-1)

UP NEXT: Either fourth-seeded Marshfield (6-3) or fifth-seeded Pulaski (7-2) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks qualified with a 34-26 win over Logan last week. … Central is looking for its first playoff win since 2018. … Senior QB Mason Elston has passed for 700 yards and 4 TDs and rushed for 286 and 3 TDs. … Senior Boston Brindley has 429 receiving yards and 4 TDs and 373 rushing yards and 6 TDs. … The RiverHawks lost to the Wildcats twice last season, including a 29-6 setback in the playoffs; River Falls—The Wildcats have only lost to Chippewa Falls, and that 20-14 defeat came in overtime. … RB Jonah Severson has rushed for 1,023 yards and 16 TDs to lead an offense that averages 204 rushing yards per game. … River Falls has allowed just one opponent to score 20 points this season.

(6) Holmen (5-4) at (3) West De Pere (8-1)

UP NEXT: Either second-seeded New Richmond (6-3) or seventh-seeded Menomonie (3-6) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Holmen—The Vikings have won five straight games since losing their first four. … Senior RB Tyrus McCoy (90 carries-622 yards, 4 TDs in 8 games) and senior QB Reid Tengblad (106-529, 6 in 6 games) are what make the Holmen offense go. … Holmen’s defense is allowing 10.8 points per game and its offense 326.6 rushing yards during its winning streak; West De Pere—The Phantoms placed second to Bay Port in the FRCC-North after the Pirates beat them 34-27. … West De Pere averages 36.8 points per game and allows 14. … QB Duke Shovald (110-for-181-1,522 yards, 16 TDs-2 INTs) will be a challenge for the Vikings. … So will RB Najeh Mitchell (182-1,035, 19) and a very balanced group of WRs.

DIVISION 3

(8) Ashland (3-6) at (1) Onalaska (9-0)

UP NEXT: Fourth-seeded Medford (7-2) or fifth-seeded Lakeland (5-4) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Ashland—The Oredockers placed fifth in the Great Northern Conference but enter this game with two straight wins. … Ashland averages just 14.9 points per game, allows 31 and last won a playoff game in 1997. … RBs Ethan Petersen and Hunter Chenier have combined to rush for 1,049 yards and 11 TD. … QB Ty O’Bey (30-61-681, 5-9) averages more than 20 yards per completion but is prone to turnovers; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers enter the playoffs unbeaten for the first time since 2004. …Onalaska has won each of its last seven games by at least 24 points and is averaging 37 ppg this season. … QB Adam Skifton (122-183-1,844, 14-4) leads the Coulee Region in passing yards with WR Nicky Odom (66-925, 6) as his top target. … RB Brady Kuhn (128-643, 14) has averaged just 14 carries per game. … The Hilltoppers have posted four shutouts and allowed no opponent to score more than 20 points.

(8) Waupaca (3-6) at (1) West Salem (8-1)

UP NEXT: Fourth-seeded Luxemburg-Casco (5-4) or fifth-seeded Fox Valley Lutheran (5-4) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Waupaca—The Comets tied for second place in the Bay Conference, which had just one team — Appleton Xavier (5-2) — with a winning record. … Waupaca allows 39.3 points per game and have won two of their past three games. … QB Parker Krcmar will be the focus of West Salem’s defense after rushing for 775 yards and 13 TDs and passing for 897 yards and 6 TDs. … He has also been intercepted 10 times; West Salem—The Panthers are riding high after stopping the Aquinas’ 24-game win streak and winning the Coulee title last week. … West Salem has allowed 75 points all season with no opponent topping 14 in a game. … Opponents also average just 160 total yards against the Panthers. … Watch for QB Brett McConkey 1,175 passing yards and 9 TDs; 496 rushing yards and 8 TDs) and RB Luke Noel (118-700, 20) to have big games in this one. … WR/DB Brennan Kennedy (6 TD catches, 6 INTs) could also make a splash.

DIVISION 5

(6) Durand-Arkansaw (5-4) vs. (3) Aquinas (8-1) at UW-L

UP NEXT: Either second-seeded Northwestern (9-0) or seventh-seeded Stanley-Boyd (4-5) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Durand-Arkansaw—The Panthers placed fourth in the Cloverbelt Conference standings and have lost two straight games. … Durand-Arkansaw averages 19.4 points per game and allows 23.3. … Two of its wins are by five points or less. …The Panthers rush for 213 yards per game and are led by RBs Dawson Hartung (215-1,144, 14) and Ryan Mason (96-465, 2); Aquinas—The Blugolds won last year’s Division 5 state championship and have won 24 of their past 25 games. … QB Jackson Flottmeyer (99-150-1,735, 20-8) leads an offense that averages 42.7 points 347 total yards per game. … Senior WRs Collin Conzemius (25-541, 10) and David Malin (30-501, 4) are his favorite targets. … RB Calvin Hargrove (64-427, 4) started to see his carries increase at this point last season.

(5) G-E-T (5-4) at (4) Colby (8-1)

UP NEXT: Either top-seeded St. Croix Falls (8-1) or eighth-seeded Bloomer (3-6) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: G-E-T—The Red Hawks have won three straight games and five of their past six after an 0-3 start. … G-E-T is focused on the run and averages 309.1 yards per game on the ground. … RBs Nate Schindler (129-754, 10), Warren Stoner (66-611, 8) and Brady Seiling (65-564, 5) have taken turns leading the charge out of the backfield. … QB Cody Schmitz (104, 451, 8) also has the chance to give the Red Hawks four players with at least 500 rushing yards this season; Colby—The Hornets won their first eight games and was part of a three-way tie with Edgar and Auburndale for the Marawood Conference championship. … Colby averages 38.3 points per game and allows 10.7. … RB Caden Healy (163, 1,108, 17) is the focal point of the offense, and QB Tucker Meyer (45-83-598, 9-7) generally looks for Tevin Rue (18-285, 3) when he tries to pass. … Rue also has 442 rushing yards and 3 rushing TDs.

DIVISION 6

(5) Onalaska Luther (5-4) at (4) Markesan (8-1)

UP NEXT: Either top-seeded Marshall (8-1) or eighth-seeded Westfield (5-4) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Luther—The Knights had a great start to the season but struggled a bit in losses to Bangor and Cashton to close it out. … Luther allowed 70 points in its first seven games but allowed a combined 68 to the Cardinals and Eagles. … The Knights average 305 total yards per game behind sophomore QB Jackson Kendall (71-123-958, 13-7) and senior RB Tanner Bass (114-589, 9). … WR Nathan Riley (19-321, 5) and TE Logan Bahr (26-308, 5) have been good targets in the passing game; Markesan—The Hornets placed second to Marshall in the Eastern Suburban Conference. … Markesan won its first eight games before a 27-6 loss to the Cardinals in that championship game. … The Hornets average 41 points per game with an attack heavily based in the run. … QB Ryan Mast (79-1,013, 15) and RBs Micah Kracht (89-801, 12) and Caleb Stoll (65-757, 9) help the Hornets average 343.6 rushing yards per game.

(6) Westby (6-3) at (3) Belleville (8-1)

UP NEXT: Either second-seeded Darlington (8-1) or seventh-seeded Benton (5-4) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Westby—The Norsemen were helped last week by the return from injury by RB Rhett Stenslien (49-415, 6), and that will do nothing but help the production for junior RB Garrett Vatland (121-1,016, 11). … Westby also has a solid QB in Bo Milutnovich (65-119-1,62, 10-8) and reliable target in WR Anders Stakston (19-339, 2). … Westby is trying to win its first playoff game since 2018; Belleville—The Wildcats placed second to Darlington in the SWAL and average 40.1 points per game. … Belleville’s defense allows just 10 ppg, and seven opponents were held to eight points or fewer. … QB Aidan Keyes (156-241-2,565, 35-4) is having a monstrous season and represents a real challenge to Westby’s defense. … WRs DeMarcus Conner (40-821-11), Keden Desmet (38-809, 12) and Andrew Ace (55-604, 10) have been the beneficiaries of Keyes’ presence.

DIVISION 7

(6) Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3) at (3) Bangor (8-1)

UP NEXT: Either second-seeded Potosi/Cassville (8-1) or seventh-seeded C-FC (7-2) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Wauzeka—The Blugolds won the Ridge and Valley Conference championship. … Wauzeka/Seneca averages 300 offensive yards per game and has won four times in a row since a 39-0 loss at Onalaska Luther. … QB Evan Payne is the offensive force of the team with 808 rushing yards and 8 TDs and 767 passing yards and 13 TDs. … RB Lucius Cooley 115-735, 10) is another threat out of the backfield; Bangor—The Cardinals finished the season on a tear after a 21-7 loss to Cashton. … Bangor beat Luther 34-28 and New Lisbon 41-6. … Senior RB Tanner Jones (186-1,404, 22) was a big reason for that and scored a combined 10 touchdowns in those games. … Jones led the Coulee Region in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns during the regular season and has averaged 218 rushing yards over his past three games. … Senior RB Clayton Lyga (87-612, 7) can also be a factor when Jones needs a rest. … Bangor’s defense has allowed 67 points all season, and opponents have averaged 178 total yards.

(8) Deerfield (5-4) at (1) Cashton (9-0)

UP NEXT: Either fourth-seeded Ithaca (5-4) or fifth-seeded New Lisbon (6-3) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Deerfield—The Demons placed fifth in the Trailways Conference and have won three of their past four games. … Deerfield’s defense allows 229 rushing yards per game. … QB Tommy Lees is the definite No. 1 target for the Cashton defense after rushing for 664 yards and 12 TDs and passing for 1,437 and 13 TDs during the regular season. … He has also been intercepted 11 times, and that’s not good against a playmaking defense like Cashton’s (22 INTs); Cashton—The Eagles have played just one competitive game this season, and that was a 21-7 victory over Bangor. … Cashton has had big plays offensive, defensively and on special teams all season. … Senior RB Colini O’Neil (127-1,033, 17) is the primary threat, and he doubles as a top defender with 5 INTs. … QB Jacob Huntzicker (26-46-522, 11-4 in 8 games) has been effective with nearly half of his completions resulting in TDs. … Cashton’s defense has four shutouts and has allowed just one opponent to score more than 7 points.

8-PLAYER

(3) Port Edwards (6-2) at (2) De Soto (7-1)

UP NEXT: Either top-seeded Belmont (7-1) or fourth-seeded Oakfield (6-2) on Oct. 28

NOTEWORTHY: Port Edwards—The Blackhawks placed second in the Central Conference and has won four straight games since a 2-2 start. … Port Edwards averages 43.4 points and allows 17.1. … QB Timmy Tranel makes the offense go and has passed for 1,143 yards and 19 TDs while rushing for 743 yards and 10 TDs. … WR Blayke Lecy (18-462, 7) is his top target when passing; De Soto—The Pirates are in their first season of 8-player playoffs and won their first 7 games before a loss to conference champion Belmont last week. … De Soto allows 12.9 points per game and scores 39.3. … RB Harley Schams (116-763, 14) is the top threat of the running game, which averages 191.5 yards per game. … QB Evan Pedretti (55-88-841, 12-2) can move the ball through the air, but he has also rushed for 351 yards and 6 TDs. … Junior Wr Landon Pedretti (29-446, 7) is a playmaker all over the field with 3 rushing TDs and 2 kickoff returns for TDs.

— Todd Sommerfeldt