WIAA football: Hargrove, Penchi run wild for La Crosse Aquinas in Division 5 playoff victory

Calvin Hargrove took the handoff from Jackson Flottmeyer and headed around the right side of the Aquinas High School football team's offensive line.

Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm met Hargrove nearly 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage, grabbed his hips and started to spin him back to the middle of the field.

Hargrove's momentum took him back a couple of yards but continued a 360-degree turn as he stayed on his feet and escaped Sturm's grasp.

The junior ran through some additional traffic, cut to his left and lunged for the end zone as Mike Karlen wrapped him up. After he hit the ground, the ball came loose, and the referee extended his arms above his head to confirm a touchdown.

The Blugolds were already comfortably ahead of the Orioles in this WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game, but Hargrove's 8-yard scoring run in the third quarter was a good example of how the Aquinas running game worked in what became a 47-8 victory at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday.

The top-seeded Blugolds (11-0) did what they wanted to do when they had the ball, and what they wanted to do was run it up and down the field.

"We are looked at as a finesse team, and we like to throw the ball around," Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. "But if we need to hitch up our belts and run the ball, I think we showed a week ago that we could do that.

"We sure showed it tonight."

Aquinas, a team that won a Coulee Conference championship and earned a No. 1 playoff seed for its quarter of the state bracket with an offense led by Flottmeyer's arm passing for more than 200 yards per game, rushed the ball 44 times and gained 378 yards to end the season for Stanley-Boyd (7-4).

Senior Joe Penchi carried eight times and gained 166 yards while scoring two touchdowns. Hargrove carried 18 times for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Even Flottmeyer completed a run to the end zone as the Blugolds earned a quarterfinal home game Friday against sixth-seeded St. Croix Falls (7-4), which knocked off second-seeded Stratford 19-14 in the second round.

But Penchi and Hargrove, running behind center Kyle Keppel, guards Will Hansen and Riley Klar and tackles Preston Horihan and Shane Willenbring, were exceptional.

Hargrove's 8-yard touchdown run was his most impressive, but it was just one of many by Aquinas backs that included extra effort and a desire to keep alive a play that appeared to be over.

"I thought I was getting tackled 8 yards in the backfield," said Hargrove, who also ran 19 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and 5 yards for another in the third. "As soon as I spun and got him off me, I saw a wide open hole for the touchdown."

The 19-yarder was followed by a conversion pass from Flottmeyer to Collin Conzemius and gave Aquinas an 8-0 lead with 4 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first. It also gave the team some confidence with a completed drive after sophomore running back David Malin left the game after his second carry with an ankle injury.

The Blugolds used all three backs equally throughout the season, but Malin was seeing his carries increase a bit in recent games with 136 yards and three touchdowns over the past three games. He was up and moving around on the sideline after the injury but did not return to the game.

Penchi was given most of his carries in the second half, and his physical approach resulted in plenty of yards after initial contact. The most impressive came on an 80-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

The play took Penchi to his left, and he broke through a couple of tackles to get to the sideline, where he burst away from a small pack of defenders and ran untouched for the last 70 yards.

"It was all adrenaline, and I just started sprinting when I could," said Penchi, who leads Aquinas with 456 rushing yards and has seven touchdowns. "That felt awesome."

Hargrove said he had a hunch the team could break another big play and pad its 32-0 lead.

"Before the play, I said, 'Joe, you gotta follow my block,'" Hargrove said. "I blocked inside, and he (ran into) me, stumbled and went for the touchdown. That was amazing."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

