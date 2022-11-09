WIAA football: It's Hargrove time for La Crosse Aquinas

This is Calvin Hargrove time.

It was a year ago, and it is again with the Aquinas High School football team preparing for a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.

The first sign came when he made four tackles behind the line of scrimmage in a 51-8 victory over Durand-Arkansaw in the first round.

The second came when he scored four touchdowns during a 36-16 win at second-seeded and then-unbeaten Maple Northwestern the next week.

Many more were revealed during a 28-14 quarterfinal win over Colby, and they are plays that Kewaunee (11-1) needs to be ready for when it tangles with Hargrove and the Blugolds (11-1) in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday.

The Hornets’ first snap of the game was a handoff to Ivan Haemer, who tried to find running room to his right. Hargrove burst through the line of scrimmage and dropped Haemer a few inches from where he started.

On third-and-3 from the Aquinas 37-yard line — just two plays later — Colby went to Tevin Rue. He found even less space and was dropped by Hargrove for no gain.

Wanting to take advantage of their field position, the Hornets opted to go for it on fourth down, and quarterback Tucker Meyer turned to his right and fired a quick pass to 1,000-yard rusher Caden Healy.

He became Hargrove’s third victim of the drive, dragged down with one hand by the jersey near the sideline for a 3-yard loss.

“He is all over the field,” junior teammate Shane Willenbring said of Hargrove. “He knows how to read plays, fill holes, find the running backs and drop into coverage.

“He can do it all.”

That can be said about sports in general. He is a two-time Division 3 state qualifier in wrestling with a fifth-place performance last year and was the MVC’s baseball player of the year as a sophomore catcher.

But football is the focus now, and Hargrove’s performances are rightfully magnified at the most important times, perhaps the biggest when he finished off a tackle of Blake Schraufnagel short of the goal line to preserve last year’s 28-26 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.

He has the instinct, speed and physicality necessary to shine as a linebacker, and he’s a key reason for Aquinas allowing an average of 13.8 points per game. That has, for the most part, kept the pressure off an offense that averages 41.6 but understands it doesn’t need all of those points.

The defensive effort on Colby’s first possession showed them that last week.

“We came out and needed to make a statement,” Hargrove said of the first defensive series. “We had to set the tone for the rest of the game early and tell them that weren’t here to mess around. We’re here to play football.”

Hargrove has touched the ball on 27 postseason plays, and those plays have produced 254 yards and nine touchdowns. He has reached the end zone on run plays seven times and caught a pair of touchdown passes from Jackson Flottmeyer.

He has been in on 37 tackles during playoff games, and nine of them have resulted in negative yards.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve just grabbed that kid and said, ‘You are such a good football player,’” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “He just has stupid awareness and athleticism.”

That will be needed against Kewaunee, a team that avenged its only loss of the season by beating Southern Door 15-12 last week. The Eagles beat the Storm 19-14 during the regular season.

Kewaunee’s defense allows 182.5 total yards per game and held five opponents to a touchdown or less. The Storm have three running backs with more than 500 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns this season.

But they will have to contend with Hargrove — and others, of course — for more success on Friday.

“You can see a difference in him from regular season to playoffs, just like last year,” Flottmeyer said. “He just flips a switch and is an amazing player.”