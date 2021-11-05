WIAA football: La Crosse Aquinas defense rose to the occasion in D5 quarterfinal

Dayo Oye drifted off to his right and looked back for the throw from St. Croix Falls teammate Brady Belisle.

Oye's feet hit the ground after he hauled in the catch, but just barely.

The Aquinas High School football team's defense made the running back its No. 1 focus all week and for good reason. Twenty-eight touchdowns and 7.8 yards per carry can catch a defense's attention.

So the Blugolds didn't want to just tackle the 5-foot-8, 203-pounder. They wanted to hit him hard anytime he touched the ball.

But back to the catch on St. Croix Falls' first possession.

Aquinas linebacker Calvin Hargrove read the play so perfectly, he could time the hit. He came at Oye with force and aggression and slammed him to the field turf just as his feet touched the ground for a gain of a yard.

That, coupled with stopping Oye for no gain four plays earlier, and running down the field with him to defend on a fourth-and-7 snap, allowed Hargrove to establish a tone for the Aquinas defense, which shined in a 38-14 victory over the Saints in a WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinal on Friday.

"I've told you this before," Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. "But at birth, they said it's a boy, and he's a linebacker.

"(Hargrove) is a linebacker. He's so instinctive, and I don't think I could coach it out of him. He's just got it."

Just about everyone playing defense for the Blugolds (12-0) on Friday had it, and that's why they will make their first semifinal appearance since 2007 when they travel to Wisconsin Rapids on Friday to play Wittenberg-Birnamwood (10-3).

The winner of that game secures a spot at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 18.

Oye, who entered the game averaging 153.2 rushing yards per game, gained 128 against Aquinas but needed 20 carries and the ability to recover from some physical hits along the way.

He was also kept out of the end zone for just the third time this year.

"One of the things we wanted to do was hit him early," said Hargrove, who also rushed for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns. "We hit him nice and hard three times on the first series, and he wasn't running anyone over after that."

Oye had five carries of 12 yards or more and two for 22, but the 22-yard runs came on the final play of the first half and the third quarter. The Blugolds had a 24-6 lead by that point.

While Hargrove was the defensive leader, he hardly acted alone in his treatment of the Saints. St. Croix Falls had 12 first-half running plays that resulted in a gain of 2 yards or less.

Hargrove tackled Oye behind the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-5 snap to end one series. Penchi and Zack Schwartz each made a stop for no gain, and Damien Lee tackled Belisle for a 2-yard loss on the final possession of the first half.

The flow to the football, which has been a consistent component of Aquinas' success this season, was relentless.

"We knew we had to hit low and gang tackle," Damien Lee said. "When you play defense here, you run to the ball, and that's what we had to do tonight."

Damien Lee and Pierson Feehan had interceptions, and Paulie Reuteman recovered a fumble for the Blugolds, and two of those plays were followed by touchdown drives.

St. Croix Falls also did a good job of using the gang-tackle approach, but it didn't always stop the play. The Blugolds ran through several tackles for bigger gains, and Hargrove had two that really riled up the crowd.

The first came on a first-and-10 play from the St. Croix Falls 19 in the third quarter. Hargrove was met by a group of tacklers at the 15 and turned so he was facing the line of scrimmage. He kept moving his feet and pushed backward for another 5 yards.

The other came when he absorbed a solid hit at the 6-yard line and managed to keep his footing while bouncing the play outside and racing to the end zone.

"I go out there, and sometimes I don't even try to juke kids," said Hargrove, who is listed at 5-8, 160. "I try to run over them because that's more fun. On the one, I got turned around, but I just wanted to keep moving the pile."

And efforts like the one the Blugolds received on Friday has them moving on to Wisconsin Rapids.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

