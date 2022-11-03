WIAA football: La Crosse Aquinas ready for home game vs. defending champs

All Jackson Flottmeyer wanted was one more chance to play a football game on his team’s home field.

The Aquinas High School quarterback could live with what he and his team accomplished in a 51-8 victory over Durand-Arkansaw in the first round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, but another opportunity on a bigger platform was on his wish list.

While the third-seeded Blugolds took care of business after a four-hour drive to Maple, Wis. and beat Northwestern in the second round, fourth-seeded Colby paved the way for another game at the Veterans Memorial Field by knocking out top-seeded St. Croix Falls.

“I thought our first (playoff) game was going to be my last one at UW-L,” Flottmeyer said. “I didn’t want that to happen, so playing at home again is a big deal.

“The Blugolds will travel anywhere to play football, whether it’s on concrete in a parking lot or whatever, but this is nice.”

Expected rain won’t make the elements the most pleasant, but playing in it is better than not playing in it, and Aquinas (10-1) has quite a 7 p.m. quarterfinal set up with the Hornets (10-1).

And while the Blugolds winning last season’s state championship hasn’t been a topic of discussion among players and coaches this season, it can’t be overlooked that they are matching up with last year’s Division 6 state champions.

“They hung a banner in (20)21,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “We know what they can do.”

The Hornets haven’t lost two games in a season since 2019 and have won four state championships — three since 2008 — in their 27 previous playoff appearances.

Their only loss was a 20-14 setback at the hands of Marawood Conference co-champion Auburndale in Week 9, and Colby has responded by beating G-E-T 49-16 and St. Croix Falls 28-0 in playoff games.

One thing Lee says is important in any game against Colby but could be magnified on Friday due to the anticipated weather is ball security.

“They are always a good team, but when they have a short field or takeaway, they’ve been just lethal from what I’ve seen,” Lee said. “I’ve seen five of their games. Takeaways, they score. Short field, they score.”

Flottmeyer’s interceptions are up this season from last, but he’s still only been picked off eight times on 166 attempts, and he’s thrown zero interceptions in the playoff wins over Durand-Arkansaw and Northwestern. In fact, he’s completed 81.3% (13 of 16) of his playoff passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns.

That effectiveness has been made easier by a bigger commitment to the running game, which is something Aquinas did on the road to last season's state championship, too.

The Blugolds ran the ball 41 times for 321 yards in last week's 36-16 win at Northwestern and have plenty of options lined up behind Flottmeyer with Calvin Hargrove, David Malin and Kyle White.

"Oh, that's been great," Flottmeyer said. "Whether it rains or not, we're going to run the ball.

"We proved last week that we can run the ball, and Hargrove, Malin and White run hard. Our offensive line blocked so well that game, too. To do that in the biggest game of the season (to that point) was huge."

Hargrove is the only back with more than 500 rushing yards with his 516, but Aquinas averages 6.9 yards per attempt behind a pretty physical offensive line that is led by left tackle Shane Willenbring.

That group as a whole was selected as the team star performance against Northwestern. Typically, that award goes to a player and he gets a t-shirt to wear. This week, the linemen all signed it and hung in one of their teacher's classrooms.

Junior Brady Lehnerr (left guard), senior Isaac Schumacher (center), junior Brett Ziolkowski (right guard) and senior Aaron Lepak (right tackle) have been working well with Willenbring. Lepak and Lehnerr moved into starting spots during the course of the season.

"They play a ton of man (defense)," Lee said of the Hornets. "It's on our protection to keep Jackson clean, and they've done a good job of that. The changes we made during the season have gone well, and the kids are playing hard and with a little bit of nasty."

The Aquinas defense will have to find a way to contend with an offense that averages 279 rushing yards per game and is led by Caden Healy's 1,316 yards and 20 touchdowns.

"They have championship DNA, and that kid rushed for 1,300 yards for a reason," Lee said. "Special teams and ball security will be huge in this game, but we have to be able to do something with him, too."