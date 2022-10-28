WIAA football: La Crosse Aquinas shifts scheme in road playoff win

MAPLE, Wis. — Quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer has led the Aquinas High School football team's offense to plenty of big wins over his career.

On Friday, though, Flottmeyer made his impact on defense.

The senior rarely passed all game, but grabbed a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter to ice the game as the third-seeded Blugolds (10-1) held on for a 36-16 road win over second-seed Northwestern (10-1) in the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Friday.

“Being on defense is a very cool experience. I’m more of an offensive guy, but to be able to help out there is pretty special,” Flottmeyer said.

He has not played defense too much throughout his career, only in a rare spot here and there, but heading into a do-or-die playoff game, coach Tom Lee said the coaching staff knew it wanted its best athlete on the field no matter the lack of experience.

Lee also figured that Northwestern would spend itsweek planning to stop the Blugolds’ high-powered passing attack, and instead decided to have his squad go for a run-heavy approach. He knew the college-bound quarterback would not mind taking a backseat.

“You don’t have to worry about Jackson Flottmeyer being a good teammate, that’s no problem to him at all," Lee said. "He just wants to keep playing and the best way to keep playing is take what they give us.”

Reigning Division 5 state champion Aquinas pounded the rock effectively, with 342 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, while Flottmeyer went 4-for-5 for 94 passing yards and a touchdown, though those plays were screens and passes behind the line of scrimmage rather than deep shots downfield.

A trio of Blugold backs split the load evenly, with junior David Malin leading the way with 121 yards on 13 rushes. Senior Calvin Hargrove was next up, scoring four touchdowns with 82 yards on 10 carries, and sophomore Kyle White ran 13 times for 91 yards.

By splitting the workload, Aquinas always had a man at full energy taking the handoff.

“When I play defense, and so does Dave, Kyle’s always fresh coming off the bench and he runs hard,” Hargrove said. “Teams have a tough time with all three, especially when you’re rotating.”

Though the senior back believes he and his two compatriots were not the ones doing the hard work in the running game.

“When you have good O-line play like we did tonight, it makes running the ball really easy. There were a lot of lanes,” Hargrove said.

Northwestern started the game well, chewing nearly nine-minutes off the clock on a lengthy opening drive that senior Tanner Kaufman capped off with a two-yard rushing score. A two-point conversion pass was swatted by the Aquinas defense, and the Tigers led 6-0.

On the flip side, the Blugolds scored in just over a minute as Hargrove scored his first touchdown of the night on a 7-yard rush and the senior added a two-point conversion run for an 8-6 lead.

Hargrove added to that lead on the first play of the second quarter, punching in a 13-yard run for a 14-6 score.

Rather than its previous patient rushing approach, Northwestern took a shot downfield with a 60-yard pass from junior quarterback Luke Sedin to senior Reid Kreuser, then moving into a first-and-goal from the 9-yard line a few plays later.

The Aquinas defense held firm, stopping the Tigers inches from the end zone, though a snap went awry on the next drive for a safety and a 14-8 score.

Following the Blugolds’ kickoff, Northwestern hit another big passing play, this time a 42-yard touchdown from Sedin to Kreuser for a 16-14 lead following a two-point conversion run by Sedin.

Aquinas moved past midfield, but fumbled, and the Tigers responded with a two-minute drill to move into first-and-goal from the 5.

Yet again, the Blugolds stiffened up, stopping a Sedin run with inches to go with one second left in the half, in a second momentum-shifting stand.

“If that football goes 16 more inches total, that game is completely different,” Lee said.

In the third quarter, Aquinas’ offense began clicking again as Hargrove punched in a 2-yard score with a two-point conversion pass from Flottmeyer to senior receiver Collin Conzemius for a 22-16 lead with a minute remaining in the period.

The Blugolds defense forced a turnover on downs on the first Tigers drive of the fourth quarter, then responded with a Hargrove touchdown with a White two-point conversion run and a 30-16 lead with 9:58 left in the game.

Flottmeyer had interceptions on each of the next two Tigers drives, then the senior quarterback senior Collin Conzemius connected on a shovel pass for a 32-yard score to close out the 36-16 win.

Aquinas moves on to the state quarterfinals next Friday, and the Blugolds will be back on their home turf thanks to an upset win by fourth-seeded Colby over top-seeded St. Croix Falls in a 28-0 shutout.

Regardless of the location, Lee is just happy that his squad has another week to play together.