WIAA football: La Crosse Central, Aquinas prepared for first round

The goal at the beginning of the season was to allow Boston Brindley to use as much of his energy as possible playing defensive back.

The Central High School senior is certainly a dynamic talent, and football coach Mitch Olson knew he had plenty of options, but he felt strongly about watching Brindley continue to blossom as a defender.

“I’ve been going through and counting the number of targets that go his way, and it’s amazing how many interceptions, pass breakups and tackles he’s had with teams only going at him once or twice a game,” Olson said. “If the ball is thrown anywhere near him, it’s a coin flip as to whether or not he is going to (intercept) it.”

But Brindley’s role had to be expanded after an injury to quarterback Mason Elston. The most impressive part of that is the way Brindley has adapted as a true threat on both sides of the ball without his defense prowess taking a hit.

He will try to continue that trend Friday night as the eighth-seeded RiverHawks (4-5) begin the WIAA Division 2 playoffs with a first-round 7 p.m. game at top-seeded River Falls (8-1).

Central not only won the Ark of Victory but a playoff spot by beating Logan 34-26 last week, and their reward is a game against the Wildcats, who beat them twice last season and knocked them out of the postseason.

The city will also have third-seeded Aquinas (8-1) hosting a Division 5 first-round game against sixth-seeded Durand-Arkansaw (5-4) at UW-La Crosse on Friday.

“We tried to give him a break earlier in the year on offense,” Olson said. “We just couldn’t afford to take him off the field because of the explosive plays he can give us.”

Brindley has eight interceptions and two forced fumbles to go with his season total of 35 tackles. He had an interception in each of the past two games and picked off three passes in a 10-7 loss to Eau Claire Memorial in Week 2.

Brindley has also rushed for 373 yards and six touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns. And if Central needs him to throw the ball, he’s completed all three of his attempts for 90 yards and two scores.

“He’s a really, really good football player,” Olson said of Brindley, who also had seven interceptions as a junior. “We knew we needed to get the ball in his hands, and the easiest way to do that was to line him up at running back. From there, we could do a lot of things with him.”

Brindley will have to be on top of his game — along with all of his teammates — to pull off an upset of River Falls.

The Wildcats won the MVC during a one-year run with the conference in 2021 and return as a similar team to the one that pushed powerhouse Waunakee to overtime in last year’s playoffs.

The names might be different, but the performance hasn’t been. The Wildcats’ return to the Big Rivers resulted in a co-championship, and their only loss was to Chippewa Falls when a blocked field goal was recovered and advanced for a touchdown in overtime.

“I’d rather not play them again, but at least we’re familiar with them,” Olson said. “They have a lot of new kids, but they don’t change what they are or what they do.

“Their defense is just as good if not better than last year. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”

River Falls has wins over Holmen and Eau Claire Memorial — two teams that beat Central this season — and has only allowed one team to score 20 points in a game.

Aquinas gets past seed

Aquinas coach Tom Lee said he gave players two minutes to vent after finding out they were seeded third in their quarter of the Division 5 bracket.

“They said what they had to say, and that was it,” said Lee, whose team won last season’s Division 5 championship and had an 8-0 record before losing to West Salem 28-14 in the final game of the regular season. “We told them they wouldn’t be on the practice field if we kept hearing about it because it’s wasted energy.”

The Blugolds still have a good chance at deep advancement based on the way it has played for most stretches of the season, and that path starts with Durand-Arkansaw.

The Panthers lost by a combined score of 72-16 in Weeks 8 and 9, but they scored as many as 50 points in a win over Osseo-Fairchild.

“They run single-wing principles, and it’s like 1929 football,” Lee said. “They have three guys playing running back, but they all also play quarterback.

“They all run, and any one of them will throw at any time.”

Of that group, Dawson Hartung is the team’s top rusher with 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns. Eli Whitwam is the top passer with 401 passing yards and five touchdowns.

That will put an Aquinas defense that held six of its nine opponents to 16 points or less on alert.

Lee said the offense’s ability to finish drives will be important. Success early could also put a defense that has allowed 72 points in its last two games to be rattled quickly, too.

Senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer has been good at hitting that big play this season, especially with senior and reigning state sprint champion Collin Conzemius on the field.

Lee said his players have been realistic about their loss to the Panthers in a highly anticipated game for the Coulee Conference championship last week. West Salem (8-1) is a No. 1 seed in Division 3, so the defeat needs to be kept in perspective.

“Really good opponent that is really well-coached with super athletes,” Lee said of West Salem. “It was good for us to play in a game like that.

“Football is a game that usually comes down to just a few plays, and you never know when those important plays are going to come up. Mistakes like we had in that game get magnified by teams like that.”

The Blugolds can do themselves a favor with big defensive plays on first down. The Panthers like to run the ball on first down, and dropping them behind the line of scrimmage or for no gain can force them into some plays they may not want to run.

“We have to get lined up right and set an edge,” Lee said. “We’ll be alright if we can do that and force some third-and-longs, which we call 7 to 10 yards.”