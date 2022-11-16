WIAA football: Luke Noel a two-way terror for West Salem

WEST SALEM — Luke Noel had a rather quick answer to a question that stumped a couple of his friends.

Is the West Salem High School senior a more impactful player at running back or linebacker? The question was phrased a bit differently to each, but Brett McConkey and Kellen Wright weren’t sure what to say.

“I don’t know,” said McConkey, who grew up playing football and other sports with Noel. “He’s so good on both sides.”

Wright, who met him after moving to West Salem for fourth grade, was even more succinct.

“It’s a wash,” he said before smiling and offering no additional explanation.

For the record, Noel sees himself as a running back that plays linebacker. Coach Justin Jehn sees Noel as a natural linebacker who also happens to be a pretty darn good running back.

While all of that can be up for debate, the fact that Noel has been dominant — not good or really good, but dominant — in both spots and has the Panthers (12-1) pushing for their first WIAA state championship since 2007.

West Salem plays Monroe (13-0) at 10 a.m. Friday in the Division 3 title game at Camp Randall Stadium, and Noel’s contributions to that performance are as important as any.

“He is a huge player on the field for us, and he makes big plays wherever he is,” said McConkey, the team’s quarterback who started playing more safety in recent weeks. “He’s fast. He can do anything.”

Noel altered the Coulee Region on his arrival by rushing for 149 yards and scoring three touchdowns in a 22-6 win over Aquinas during his sophomore season. A big junior season was anticipated, but an injury to his arm limited Noel to three games — the first two and the last one — in 2021.

“We got him back at the end, but we missed him,” Jehn said. “He couldn’t get out and compete last year, and we know from a linebacker perspective and what he does at running back that he could have really helped us last year.”

Noel couldn’t be having more fun than he has in getting the Panthers back to the championship game for the first time in 15 years, and he may have been at his best during last week’s 37-14 semifinal win over Onalaska at Logan’s Swanson Field.

Noel rushed for a season-high 188 yards on 30 carries and scored the 27th and 28th touchdowns of his season. His first — a 17-yard run early in the fourth quarter — gave West Salem a commanding 23-6 lead.

Noel has rushed for 1,135 yards and 26 touchdowns — he has also recovered two fumbles for scores — this season while averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. He has topped 100 yards five times and been kept out of the end zone just once.

“He’s electric,” Wright said. “He just takes over games.”

Noel is patient when necessary but more about power and speed when he takes the ball. He’s happy to run over tacklers, but he can also run by them depending on what he sees. He did both with equal success against the Hilltoppers.

The holes opened up by blockers, Noel said, are something he can identify quickly and react to accordingly. That might feel more natural than the work it takes to understand playing linebacker.

“As a linebacker, I just see bodies moving,” Noel said. “I’m just trying to read guards to figure out where the plays are going.”

That fact that he can do that makes Jehn’s argument in the position debate.

“His instincts on the defensive side of the ball, when he talks about reading guards and flow, are great,” Jehn said. “Maybe that’s why he thinks he doesn’t see it so well. Because it comes so naturally.

“He is an exceptional player on that side of the ball.”

Noel has been credited with 90 tackles and a pair of sacks this season. He has also forced two fumbles and recovered three.

The physicality in building those numbers can be attributed, in part, to his career as a wrestler. One of several on the team, Noel said training and repetition of wrestling drills certainly help him on the football field.

While Noel can use brute force to knock opponents to the ground, he blasts right through them on most tackles.

“Wrestling has helped with tackling tremendously,” Coach (Josh) Brewer teaches us a lot about takedowns and double legs, and that’s something I try to incorporate into my game as a linebacker.

“I can use that skill and make sure no one is ever running through tackles.”

Getting the chance to add to his offensive and defensive numbers in a game at Camp Randall is what Noel and his friends always hoped they’d get the chance to do.

McConkey and Wright said it was a topic of discussion when younger, and it certainly came up again as they grew older and spent time together duck hunting, ice fishing or golfing with Noel.