WIAA football notebook: Crazy finish makes Blugolds state champs

MADISON – Aquinas High School junior Brett Ziolkowski kept his eyes on the ball as it bounced around the end zone before making his attempt at securing it.

He made a dive at it near the back of the end zone and slid while swiping it with his left hand and tapping where teammate Jackson Flottmeyer could recover it.

But the celebration of a called touchdown that broke a tie with Mayville in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium didn’t last long.

It took several minutes but replay officials overturned the play and gave the ball to the Cardinals on a touchback after determining that Ziolkowski was out of bounds when he tipped the ball.

“I saw the ball pop out from Calvin (Hargrove), then I saw a Mayville player on it, and it popped out again,” Ziolkowski said. “I slid when I knocked it back, and I saw Jackson recover it, and I thought we had (the touchdown).

“I didn’t think I’d slide that far. It was crazy.”

That play came with 4 minutes, 9 seconds remaining and it was just the start of a crazy ending that left the Blugolds walking away with a 22-14 win and their second straight championship.

The delay didn’t fluster Aquinas (13-1) in its 12th straight postseason victory.

The body language didn’t change – the celebration stopped, of course – and the defense went right back to doing what it had been doing for more than three quarters against Mayville’s powerful run game.

The Cardinals (13-1) took over at the 20-yard line, gave the ball to Damien Hauglic on a third-and-4 snap, and he gained 12 yards before coughing up the ball while being hit by Hargrove and Kole Keppel.

Henry Suttie recovered it, and the Blugolds gave this meeting a crazier finish than last season’s 28-26 victory that included a Hargrove tackle near the goal line at the end of regulation.

Flottmeyer threw a touchdown pass to Collin Conzemius on the ensuing possession, then intercepted an Adison Mittelstadt pass with 1:50 left to finish it off.

“We needed turnovers and got them at the end,” Hargrove said. “It was nerve-wracking at the end, but we made the plays we needed.”

WINLESS IN FOURTH GRADE: When championships are won, it is natural to wonder about its origins.

The senior class at Aquinas will remember their final games much more than a tough season as fourth-graders.

“We had Jackson, Collin, me, David Ortmeier, Aaron Lepak and Isaac Schumacher on that team,” senior Damien Lee said. “I don’t know how you have all those kids, and you still suck, but we didn’t win a game that year.”

The zero wins didn’t spur anyone on to make predictions about winning state championships back then.

“I’m so impressed by what everyone has done to get us here,” he said. “That was a lot of work to put in, but we all did it.”

NEAR MISS EARLY, BIG PLAY LATE: Flottmeyer had his hands on an interception in the first half that bounced off the shoulder pads. His coaches didn’t ride him, but they did have a message at halftime.

“At halftime coach Lee didn’t really get on me, but he said ‘You go out and make that play in the second half,’” Flottmeyer said. “That instilled our confidence.”

Flottmeyer got that chance on Mayville’s final drive, intercepting a pass by quarterback Adison Mittelstadt to take over and run out the remaining minute and 50 seconds on the clock.

“They brought that flood route the whole game and it was bound to happen sooner or later,” Flottmeyer said, also throwing for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a bittersweet victory for Flottmeyer, who finished his career at Aquinas with 6,433 passing yards and 77 touchdowns.

“It’s so hard to put into words,” Flottmeyer said. “This team means so much to me and to leave it behind breaks my heart. I would do anything for another four years of this program. The things coach Lee has done for me as a person and a player, the team we’ve become is unbelievable. I love it so much and I’m not ready to leave.”

FINDING BALANCE: It was early in the fourth quarter when Mayville running back Blake Schraufnagel was given the ball for his 31st carry of the game. The 4-yard gain was followed by a 12-yard touchdown run by Hauglie, and Elijah Mlsna’s extra point tied the score at 14 with 9:47 on the clock.

That 12-play drive was the norm for the Cardinals because that Schraufnagel carry came at a point when the Blugolds had run 25 total plays

The Blugolds asked a lot of their defense, which did a lot of bending before getting two late turnovers to end the game.

“They were getting 4 yards every carry, it seemed, and it was frustrating,” said Hargrove, who had 13 solo tackles and seven assists. “We played the pass well, and they just kept pounding it. We had to stay awake to keep fighting, and we did.”

The first half included three Aquinas possessions and two Mayville possessions. The Cardinals had drives that lasted 16, 14, 14 and 12 plays before Aquinas recorded the late turnovers.

“Those kinds of drives are easier for me to deal with,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “If it’s something like a Collin Conzemus touchdown – quick ones like that – will just gut you.

“We were OK with just continuing to be physical. Schraufnagel runs hard, and we tackled him to the ground, and he had a tough time getting up.”