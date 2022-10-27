WIAA football: Onalaska battles Medford; La Crosse Aquinas hits the road

The Onalaska High School football team has won 11 games in a season once, and that was 26 years ago.

While matching that program record is just an accompanying goal to what they are really playing for Friday night, it’s a testament to what the Hilltoppers have accomplished this season.

Back in August, Onalaska was a pretty safe pick as the team to beat in the MVC, but it exceeded much of what outsiders anticipated with two big nonconference wins followed by absolutely pummeling everyone else.

But rest assured all of that is behind players and coaches now. The real goal is to win in the postseason, and the Hilltoppers (10-0) have been focused all week on Medford (8-2) for their upcoming WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.

“This is a group that we really haven’t had to preach focus to much all year,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “Even with some of the lopsided games and gap between us and some of our opponents, they have stayed focused.

“They are really hungry and are up to any challenge. No matter the opponent, they are going to be ready to play, and they just can’t wait for Friday.”

The top-seeded Hilltoppers wiped out Ashland 48-6 last week, and the fourth-seeded Raiders handed Lakeland a 36-14 defeat to set up a rematch from a first-round game playoff game won by Onalaska in 2018.

“They don’t change much,” Yashinsky said of the Raiders, who have only been beaten by first-round playoff winners New Richmond in Week 1 and Mosinee in Week 8. “They run power, and they have a lot of big guys on their team. Their quarterback can sling it this year, which is a little different in in years past.”

Senior Logan Baumgartner is that quarterback, and local basketball fans might remember the five 3-pointers he made and 19 points he scored in a Division 2 sectional championship loss to Central in Eau Claire last season.

Baumgertner has passed for 1,006 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for five scores to lead an offense that averages 42 points and 366 yards per game. He has 13 TD passes in the past five games and will test Onalaska’s defense.

“We’re going to have to win the 1-on-1s,” Yashinsky said. “That’s where they get you. You have to commit to stopping the run, and they have some really heavy run sets that you have to commit guys in the box to stopping.

“You have to win the 1-on-1s when they throw the fade of play-action pass. They have some multiple sets, but where they really take advantage of people is when they hit that play-action pass after putting you to sleep with the run game.”

Tukker Schreiner and Peyton Gilles will be the backs trying to get the Hilltoppers snoozing. Schreiner has 983 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, and Gilles 816 and 10 scores.

Yashinsky hopes his team’s depth and speed on offense can make a difference and keep his team’s unbeaten season alive. The Raiders will have more players on the field to play both sides of the ball, and speed has been an advantage for the Hilltoppers all season.

Junior quarterback Adam Skifton has passed for 1,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has completed 69.3 percent of his passes with 19 TDs and two INTs since his first career start against West Salem in Week 1.

The speed of Nicky Odom or size of Evan Anderson, Brodie Mickschl or Ben Stuhr should make life difficult on Medford’s defense.

Odom has 67 catches for 929 yards and six touchdowns, but he is making big plays more frequently in recent weeks. Anderson has seen his targets increase as the season has progressed, and his 6-foot-4 frame doesn’t hurt in matchups.

“We may not be as physical on the offense line as they are the defensive line, but I think we can create an advantage,” Yashinsky said. “I think we have weapons wherever we go, and (Baumgartner) plays corner, and we’ll see if we can find some ways to make him tackle (running backs) Cornell (Banks) and Brady (Kuhn) a little bit and see if they want to be physical also.”

Blugolds hit the road

Aquinas coach Tom Lee said his team will be on the bus and beginning a 4-hour road trip to Maple, Wisconsin, at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The third-seeded Blugolds (9-1) will play second-seeded Northwestern (10-0) in a 7 p.m. Division 5 second-around game after both teams won handily in the first round.

Lee said the fact that there is no school at Aquinas on Friday helped the process, which will include a stop in Cumberland to stretch legs and have a quick workout on the way.

“You don’t want the kids just sitting on a bus for four hours,” said Lee, whose team won the Division 5 state championship last year and has won 25 of its past 26 games. “I know someone at Cumberland, and we’re going to drive for 2-and-a-half hours, stop there, do a little special teams or something, get snacks out, then get going again and get there about 5.”

What awaits the Blugolds is a team that has a bigger beef about being a No. 2 seed than Aquinas has about being a No. 3.

The Tigers beat St. Croix Falls (9-1) to win the Heart O’ North championship this season but were seeded second to No. 1 St. Croix Falls. That not only meant a potential road game against a team it has already beaten but a game against the defending state champs just to get there.

“I told our guys if they have a chip on their shoulders, then it better get turned into a boulder for this game,” Lee said. “If anyone has a beef with that, it’s (Northwestern).”

Lee said he took his players to Carroll Park for practice this week as they try to win their ninth consecutive postseason game against a team that beat Stanley-Boyd 38-13 last week.

“They are really good,” Lee said of the Tigers. “There’s a reason they are undefeated, there’s a reason they have a running back with 1,100 yards.”

That running back is 6-foot, 185-pound Tanner Kaufman, who has rushed for at least 200 yards twice and had 196 to go with two touchdowns in last week’s win. He has rushed for 1,140 yards and scored at least one touchdown in every game.

Tight end Trevor Eliason — all 6 foot 6, 220 pounds of him — has 354 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, but Lee said he can disrupt things more at defensive end.

Eliason (11 TFLs), Kaufman (17 TFLs) and Kellen Trautt (3 sacks) lead a defense that allows 8.6 points and 172 total yards per game.

Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer knows how to move the offense with his 2,105 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. Senior Collin Conzemius (28 catches, 628 yards, 11 TDs) is his top target down the field, but junior David Malin has 31 catches for 511 yards and four TDs, as well.

The Blugolds have made their reputation as a passing team, but Lee said the ground game has to be established against the Tigers.

“We have to be able to run the football,” Lee said. “We haven’t emphasized that a lot this year, but we can do it and have to do it in this game.”

For that, the Blugolds turn primarily to senior Calvin Hargrove and sophomore Kyle White. Hargrove has 434 yards and five touchdowns and White 313 yards and six touchdowns, but they’ve only combined for 110 carries over 10 games.

Hargrove rushed for 695 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior, and 470 of those yards and 10 of the touchdowns came in the postseason.