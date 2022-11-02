WIAA football: Onalaska faces familiar hurdle in Division 3 quarterfinals

Friday night’s WIAA Division 3 state quarterfinal game against Rice Lake is a game the Onalaska High School football team needs.

Coach Tom Yashinsky said this week that the matchup is one his players wanted, but not for what could be considered the obvious reason of revenge.

Yes, the Warriors knocked the Hilltoppers out of last season’s playoff bracket, and they did the same thing in 2017 and 2018. There is going to be an element of revenge, but it’s more of a justification of what they have accomplished through 11 games.

“The way the last couple of visits there have gone, this is a game that our kids wanted to prove themselves,” Yashinsky said. “They want to prove that we are good enough to be in some of the conversations about teams like (Rice Lake) around the state.

“If you want to get past them, you have to beat them, so we’ll take our shot.”

A win and first semifinal appearance in team history would help build that case, but Yashsinky has seen enough of Rice Lake (9-2) over the years to know that it won’t be easy for Onalaska (11-0) to become a 12-game winner for the first time on Friday.

The Warriors are consistently big and able to run the ball, and that’s been the case during a season that included a second-place finish in the Middle Border Conference. Their ability to do that against a defense that has been stingy all season and led by seniors Sean Gilles and Sam Pica is what will determine which team gets another game.

Gilles, a safety, and Pica, a middle linebacker, were named co-defensive players of the year in the MVC, and they have played big roles in a defense that is allowing 8.7 points per game and has four shutouts.

The next challenge is a to slow down a Rice Lake offense that averages 5.0 yards per carry and more than 200 rushing yards per game. The third-seeded Warriors ran for 350 yards in last week’s 42-33 win at second-seeded Mosinee.

Fullback Lucas Peters has more than 970 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder keys the Warriors’ running attack. The Hilltoppers will have to respect the pass — probably leaving both cornerbacks on islands — but make sure they devote enough resources to Peters and fellow backs Carson Tomesh and Easton Stone.

Rice Lake quarterback Max Nelson returned to the lineup and played against Mosinee after missing two straight games. He has passed for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns with 6-2 senior Matt Farm as his main target.

Farm has 34 catches for 545 yards and eight touchdowns. No teammate has even 100 receiving yards.

The Hilltoppers are similar in that junior quarterback Adam Skifton looks for one receiver much more than others, but there is more balance that goes into his 2,184 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Senior Nicky Odom has 78 catches for 1,026 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 23 receptions for 409 yards and five TDs over the past four games and returned a punt for a touchdown against Ashland in the first round of the playoffs..

Senior Matty Burnette has 389 receiving yards and four touchdowns, Brady Kuhn 303 receiving yards and three touchdowns and Evan Anderson 271 yards and four touchdowns.

Whether Skifton can pass effectively in the anticipated weather or not remains to be seen, but moving the ball consistently is going to be key for Onalaska this week maybe more than most.

The defense is going to have its hands full with Rice Lake’s punishing run game and will need to have some time on the sideline to complement taking care of that task.

“We have to keep our offense on the field,” Yashinsky said. “When you play a team like this, one that’s coached as well as this one is, you just have to be able to go 10 yards at a time.

“You aren’t going to break huge, explosive plays against them because they just don’t allow that. You have to be patient, pick your spots and move the ball down the field.”