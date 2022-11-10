WIAA football: Onalaska, West Salem give community special event

It’s here.

Nearly a month of building anticipation will become reality when the Onalaska and West Salem high school football teams kick off a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at Logan’s Swanson Field at 7 p.m. Friday.

It was officially made a possibility when brackets were released nearly a month ago, and the top-seeded Hilltoppers (12-0) and top-seeded Panthers (11-1) have given the Coulee Region a jewel of a game during a night that is uncharacteristically filled with local teams.

"There is, obviously, a little bit of hype surrounding this game," Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky dead-panned. "A couple of people have been talking about it.

"But the kids are having fun, as they should, and they are as focused as they've ever been."

The anticipation started to build the day the WIAA released its football playoff brackets, and it gained steam with every victory along the way. Onalaska had never advanced past the quarterfinal round, and West Salem hadn’t since 2008.

But here they are, ready to create a new chapter to a rivalry that has been one of the area’s best — whether they were conference opponents or not — for years.

The Hilltoppers and Panthers have played each other in the regular season every year since 2001, and Onalaska leads that series 13-8, but 12 of those 21 games have been decided by a touchdown or less — including the past three and four of the past five.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “The fact that we were Week 1 opponents, the fact that it played out like everybody had hoped when brackets were released.

“It’s big for both communities, and our kids sense that. Ultimately, it’s great to be in the position with Onalaska and all the other Coulee Region teams, but only one of us advances.”

The only other time two local schools played each other in a state semifinal was 1990, when De Soto beat Kickapoo 14-0 to reach the Division 6 title game.

While this game couldn't be expected, it was certainly a possibility. Both teams faced significant hurdles in the quarterfinal round but rose to the occasion. Onalaska's win over Rice Lake avenged a handful of recent playoff defeats, and West Salem's 21-14 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame gave it a victory against a bigger team that played bigger schools all season.

Those kinds of outcomes don't happen without start power, and there is plenty on both sides of this game.

Do you want big plays?

That's all Onalaska senior wide receivers Nicky Odom and Matty Burnette do. The same can be said for West Salem's Brennan Kennedy and Chris Calico on both sides of the ball.

Ready for some power running?

West Salem's Luke Noel and Onalaska's Brady Kuhn and Cornell Banks fit that bill perfectly.

Is exceptional quarterback play your thing?

Onalaska's Adam Skifton and West Salem's Brett McConkey play the position very differently, but they qualify.

If none of that is appealing, then defense must be.

The Hilltoppers allow 9.8 points per game with speed and heavy hitters all over the field. The Panthers allow 8.6 points per game with speed and heavy hitters all over the field.

There is also an added dimension of playing a familiar team. While both are very different than the night Onalaska beat West Salem 14-13, they understand what each other does well.

"One advantage to playing someone you don't know is that you can do a lot of things they haven't see before," Yashinsky said. "We, sometimes, throw in a trick play or two, and over the 11 years I've been here, I'm sure they have all 150 of those on film."

Jehn is confident that Yashinsky has built newer gadget plays that haven't been revealed.

"I see him Tweet about it and read books about it," Jehn said of the trickery. "We think the pockets are pretty deep on that. Certainly, that's one of the things we need to be prepared for.

"He's so good at doing things that are unique, and we anticipate that we'll see some gadgets."

A popular topic of discussion all season has been Onalaska's defense, which has taken center stage rather than complement the offense as it has in the past. The Hilltoppers took a big step in defensive effectiveness this winter, but Yashinsky understands the defensive tradition that exists in West Salem.

"Nobody scores on them," he said. That's the thing. I tried to run a red zone filter on them, and all I got out of it was 50 snaps in the red zone. And 10 of those were us (in Week 1).

"Since then, teams have only snapped the ball 40 times (in the red zone)? How do you put a plan together when they just don't give up yards? They're so tough and coached so well."

Jehn thinks the Hilltoppers are just as formidable on that side of the ball.

"When I look at them, I see so many layers," he said. "They have a lot of big, solid players. If we get by this level, there's another. If we can get by both of those, there's another, and they are all very good at taking away what a team is trying to do and doing it multiple ways with those layers on the defense."