WIAA football: Onalaska, West Salem, PdC, Cashton earn top seeds for playoffs

The Onalaska High School football team became the first in the MVC to polish off an unbeaten regular season in eight years Friday night, and that performance was rewarded Saturday with a No. 1 seed in the upcoming WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

The Hilltoppers (9-0) are one of four top seeds from the Coulee Region and hosts Ashland (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday as the postseason begins. Onalaska's potential second-round opponents if it wins that game are fourth-seeded Medford (7-2) or fifth-seeded Lakeland (5-4).

West Salem (8-1) also received a No. 1 seed in Division 3, and it hosts eighth-seeded Waupaca (3-6). The Panthers' only loss this season was a 14-13 setback at Onalaska in Week 1, and those teams will cross paths in the state semifinals if they continue to win games.

Cashton (9-0) earned a No. 1 seed in Division 7 and hosts Deerfield (5-4) in the first round. Potential second-around matchups are New Lisbon (6-3) or Ithaca (5-4), and Cashton has already beaten both handily this season.

Prairie du Chien (7-2) also earned a top seed in Division 5. The Blackhawks started their season with two losses but have won every game since and will host eighth-seeded Omro (3-6) in the first round with a potential second-round game against fourth-seeded Clinton (6-3) or fifth-seeded River Valley (3-6) in the second round.

Aquinas (8-1) received a No. 3 seed in Division 5 and hosts Durand-Arkansaw (5-4) in its first-round game at UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds won last year's Division 5 title and won their first eight games of this season before losing to Division 3 West Salem 28-14 in the last game of the regular season..

Holmen (5-4), which won the last five games of the regular season, is seeded sixth in Division 2 and plays at third-seeded West De Pere (8-1)

Central (4-5) is seeded eighth in Division 2 and plays at top-seeded River Falls (8-1) in the first round. The Wildcats knocked the RiverHawks out in the first round of the playoffs last year.

De Soto (7-1) will makes its 8-player postseason debut as a second seed in its bracket. The Pirates host Port Edwards (6-2) at The Pit, and the winner of that game will advance to a second-round matchup against either top-seeded Belmont (7-1) or fourth-seeded Oakfield (6-2).

G-E-T (5-4) is a fifth seed in Division 5 and opens at fourth-seeded Colby (8-1).

Bangor (8-1), a former Division 7 state champion, is in the Division 6 bracket with a No. 2 seed. The Cardinals host seventh-seeded Augusta (5-4) with potential second-round opponents being third-seeded Mondovi (8-1) or sixth-seeded Fall Creek (7-2).

Onalaska Luther (6-3) is seeded third and Westby (6-3) seventh in Division 6, but they are in a different quarter of the bracket from Bangor.

The Knights host sixth-seeded Lancaster (6-3) , and the Norsemen travel to second-seeded Darlington (8-1) in the first round, and the winners of those two games meet in the second.