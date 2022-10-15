WIAA football: Onalaska, West Salem rolling into playoffs

If we are to get a rematch between the Onalaska and West Salem high school football teams this season, it will be with a trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on the line.

The Hilltoppers beat the Panthers 14-13 in an exciting game back in August, and they've been two of the most dominant teams in the Coulee Region ever since.

They were also placed in different sections of the Division3 bracket when the WIAA releqased its playoff pairings on Saturday.

Onalaska (9-0) received a No. 1 seed in one quarter of the bracket, and West Salem (8-1) received a No. 1 seed in another quarter, meaning that they wouldn't meet until the state semifinals if they can continue to win games.

"That's for you guys to do as far as speculating on what could happen," Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said Saturday afternoon. "There's a lot of work to be done for that to happen."

A new format for slotting qualifiers was used by the association this year, and the computer process produced some different matchups instead of the more regional ones the tournament series has seen prior.

The Hilltoppers nailed down their MVC championship with a 49-20 win over Tomah on Friday, and the Panthers won the Coulee by snapping a 24-game winning streak by Aquinas with a 28-14 win at UW-La Crosse on Friday.

Onalaska hosts eighth-seeded Ashland (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday, and West Salem welcomes eighth-seeded Waupaca (3-6) to town at the same time on the same night.

"I think (the brackets) were well done," West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. "We know that one of the decision points was to separate conference champions more.

"It's a neat opportunity for both of us if it shakes out that we have a chance at a second game."

The computer seeding that was used and intended 10 a.m. release of brackets — they briefly leaked early Saturday morning — made Friday night different for all coaches. Instead of keeping their eyes glued to a computer or phone awaiting a list of qualifying teams around midnight and section groupings about 2 a.m., they actually got to go to sleep early if desired.

Jehn and his staff had a little celebrating to do after beating Aquinas, and Yashinsky and his staff the same after completing their program's first unbeaten regular season in 18 years, but it changed the norm for the weekend.

Both gave players Saturday off and only interacted minimally with coaches. Yashinsky and Jehn said they'd get down to the business of preparation full bore on Sunday.

The Hilltoppers have really only been challenged twice this season, and those were their first two games. Onalaska followed up its win over West Salem with a 14-0 win at Menomonie, and they've won every game since by at least 24 points.

The passing game has picked up in recent weeks, and senior wide receiver Nicky Odom has started to take over more with big plays. He enters the playoffs with 67 catches for 937 yards and six touchdowns, but he caught TD passes that covered 88 and 50 yards from Adam Skifton against the Timberwolves.

"His 88-yarder was behind the line of scrimmage, so that was all him," Yashinsky said of Odom. "But he's had four plays of 70 or more (yards) the last two weeks with a 70-yard catch last week and a punt return of about 70 yards on Friday."

The Panthers have also had good performances from many phases over the course of the season, but Jehn likes the way the offense is starting to put together consistent drive with a number of offensive weapons.

"We had a lot of teams wins that lacked much flow, but I think we got to a point in Week 8 where we got back to some flow," Jehn said. "We showed the ability to piece a full game together. On Friday night (against Aquinas), we played well defensively.

"Sustaining drives, which we hadn't done a lot of due to our explosive plays, was something we've been working on."

The Hilltoppers and Panthers are joined as local No. 1 seeds by Cashton in Division 7 and Prairie du Chien in Division 5.

The Eagles (9-0), who have shut out four opponents and allowed just one to score more than eight points, host Deerfield (5-4) in the first round as they try to build on a season that already includes its first outright Scenic Bluffs Conference championship since 1995.

Senior Colin O'Neil has rushed for 1,033 yards and 17 touchdowns and has been kept out of the end zone just once all season. The Eagles have also put together 10 defensive and special teams touchdowns this season as they try to build on a 2021 season that included a spot in the state semifinals.

A win gets Cashton a game against either New Lisbon or Ithaca in the second round, and it has already beaten both of those teams handily.

The Blackhawks (7-2) didn't play Friday after their opponent canceled the game, but they haven't lost since Week 2.

Prairie du Chien hosts eighth-seeded Omro (3-6) in the first round and would meet either Clinton or River Valley in the second round if it beats the Foxes.