WIAA football: Peaking Bangor team meets fellow powerhouse from Eau Claire Regis in D7 semifinal

The Bangor High School football team is peaking at the right time, but it also knows that Eau Claire Regis has been peaking all season.

The Cardinals (11-1) propelled themselves into the state spotlight with a couple of WIAA Division 7 state championships in 2015 and 2017, and they've won 100 of their 109 games in the past nine seasons.

The Ramblers (12-0) won the Division 6 title in 2016, was runner-up in 2019 and has a 95-11 record in that same span.

That gives an idea of the stage that is set for Friday night's Division 7 semifinal at Arcadia. One of these teams will get to play either Cashton (12-0) or Shiocton (10-2) in the championship game at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 17.

"They are a talented team, and we feel we're a talented team," Bangor coach Todd Grant said. "We'll line up Friday, and it will be a good matchup."

But the similarities continue.

"They have a double-wing team like we do," Grant said of the Ramblers. "That was nice for the scout offense this week because they didn't have to figure out something different.

"They are very technical on offense and very polished in what they run, but that's what you expect from teams when you get to Level 4."

Regis brings with it four players with 398 rushing yards or more and a team average of 8.9 yards per attempt. That brings Bangor's defensive goal into focus.

The Cardinals have faced very good running teams and a big performance against Potosi/Cassville in the second round gave a very good group even more confidence in its ability.

The Chieftains rushed for 376 yards in beating Southwestern/East Dubuque to close out the regular season and followed it up with 327 rushing yards in a first-round playoff win over Cochrane-Fountain City.

Third-seeded Bangor traveled to Potosi for the second-round game and won 20-0 by holding the Chieftains to 24 rushing yards on 17 carries. The defense, of course, played a big role in that, but some of it came from Bangor's offense being able to control the ball.

The Cardinals will need a similar combination if they want to get back to Camp Randall for the first time since 2017.

"Our defense has been playing very well, and that's one thing (former coach) Rick (Muellenberg) always says is that you have to play great defense in the playoffs.

"That was the focus going into that game at Potosi. We knew they were a good team, and when our defense plays a big game like that, it really sets a tone. I would say that game definitely showed us what we have and what our potential is."

The Cardinals have made 81 tackles behind the line of scrimmage this season, and they have four players with at least 10. Cody Petersen has 14, and he's followed by Clayton Lyga (13), Chase Horstman (12) and Tanner Jones (10).

Opponents are averaging 87.9 rushing yards per game and 3 yards per carry as a result for that push on the line of scrimmage.

"Each week, everyone has gotten better at doing their jobs," Grant said. "At the beginning of the year, we had guys standing up and looking for the ball when their job is to hold their gap and make the tackle when the ball gets there.

"I think they are playing faster each week, and each guy is reading his key."

The offensive line is also certainly doing its job for Jones and Lyga in the backfield. Jones has rushed for 1,825 yards and 26 touchdowns and Lyga 959 yards and 10 scores.

Jones has been used at running back and quarterback — in shotgun situations — and has made big plays in both roles. Lyga rushed for 146 yards — his season high is 176 — and scored three touchdowns in last week's 40-21 win at Pepin/Alma.

The offensive line of tackles Braiden Cavadini and Luke Hajek, guards Caleb Hemmersbach and Jonah Larson and center Derek Bores have been able to play as a group consistently, and that has allowed for regular improvement.

"He just really makes our offense dynamic," Grant said of Jones, who has rushed for more than 200 yards twice and scored at least four touchdowns twice. "Pairing him with Clayton Lyga has been really good for the offense, and I think the best we've played offensively (this season) was last week against Pepin/Alma."