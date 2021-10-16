WIAA football: Playoff pairings announced for Coulee Region teams

The Aquinas High School football team has received a No. 1 seed in Division 5 for the upcoming WIAA playoffs.

The Blugolds (9-0), who won the Coulee Conference, are matched up with eighth-seeded Spooner (5-4), which placed fourth in the Heart O’North, for Friday’s first round. The Blugolds are the host team with a host site to be determined.

Aquinas is in an eight-team group that also includes second-seeded Stratford (7-2), third-seeded Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (5-4), fourth-seeded Arcadia (7-1), fifth-seeded Stanley-Boyd (6-3), sixth-seeded Saint Croix Falls (5-4) and seventh-seeded Westby (5-4). Arcadia will host Stanley-Boyd in the first round.

Prairie du Chien (5-4) was given a No. 6 seed in a different Division 5 grouping and plays at third-seeded Richland Center (6-3). The Hornets beat the Blackhawks 13-7 during the regular season.

Central (7-2), which placed third in the MVC, gets a repeat game with MVC champion River Falls (6-3) in Friday’s Division 2 first round. The RiverHawks have won four straight games since a 42-14 loss to the Wildcats in River Falls, Wis.

The winner of that game matches up with either top-seeded Waunakee (9-0) or eighth-seeded Marshfield (3-5) in the second round. Second-seeded Menomonie (8-1), third-seeded DeForest (8-1), sixth-seeded New Richmond (6-3) and seventh-seeded Monona Grove (6-3) round out that group of eight.

Onalaska (5-4) earned a seventh seed in Division 3 and travels to second-seeded Mount Horeb/Barneveld (8-1). A win would move it into the second round against either third-seeded Rice Lake (7-2) or sixth-seeded Medford (5-4).

The balance of that eight-team group is made up of top-seeded Mosinee (8-1), fourth-seeded Baraboo (7-2), fifth-seeded Rhinelander (8-1) and eighth-seeded Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles (3-6).

West Salem (7-1) was given a No. 4 seed in Division 4 and will host fifth-seeded Prescott (5-4). The winner will play either top-seeded Northwestern (9-0) or eighth-seeded Mauston (6-3).

Ellsworth (8-0), which was beating the Panthers before weather forced that Week 2 game to be called, is the No. 2 seed in that group and hosts seventh-seeded St. Croix Central (4-5).

In Division 6, Onalaska Luther (5-4) earned a No. 2 seed and will host seventh-seeded Lancaster (4-5). The Knights will be making their third playoff appearance and had an impressive win at Bangor in Week 7.

In the same portion of that bracket, Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) was given a No. 4 seed and will host fifth-seeded Mondovi (5-4). The winner of that game will likely play top-seeded Darlington (8-1), which hosts eighth-seeded Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (3-6).

Cashton (7-2) received a No. 2 seed in Division 7 and will host seventh-seeded De Soto (6-3).

Bangor (7-2), which beat the Eagles 17-13 in Week 9, is seeded third in the same group and will host sixth-seeded Ithaca. Highland (9-0) is the top seed in that portion of the bracket.

Elsewhere in Division 7, Blair-Taylor (4-5) was given a No. 8 seed and will play at Eau Claire Regis (9-0).

