WIAA football playoff roundup: Seventh-seeded Onalaska advances in Division 3; Bangor, Cashton win

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The Onalaska High School football team has survived to fight another day despite entering the WIAA Division 3 playoffs as a seventh seed.

The Hilltoppers (6-4) scored the first two touchdowns, the last two touchdowns and used three interceptions to beat second-seeded Mount Horeb/Barneveld 28-21 in a first-round matchup on Friday.

Senior quarterback Ayden Larson passed for 203 yards and completed touchdown passes to Matty Burnette and Connor Johansen. He also carried 13 times for 68 yards and another touchdown for Onalaska, which advances to play at third-seeded Rice Lake (8-2) next Friday.

Adam Skifton, Michael Skemp and Aiden Sommerfield each intercepted Mount Horeb/Barneveld quarterback Kolton Schaller, who passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards.

Tyler Buechner gave Mount Horeb/Barneveld its only lead at 21-14 when he scored on an 8-yard run early in the third quarter. Larson tied it at 21 with a 7-yard run just 2 minutes later, the connected with Johansen from 6 yards out to break it with 9:41 left in the game.

Burnett's touchdown was on a 43-yard play in the first quarter.

Junior Nick Odom gave the Hilltoppers a 14-0 lead with a 2-yard scoring run before Schaller tied it up at 14 by halftime with scoring passes to Ethan Steinhoff and Wyatt Denu in the second quarter.

Division 2

River Falls 29, Central 6

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The RiverHawks (7-3) gave up two late touchdowns after tailing most of the second half by a score of 15-6 to a team that beat them 42-14 earlier this season.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (7-3) scored twice in the final 7:48 on touchdown runs by Tyler Haydon, who converted runs of 4 and 2 yards.

Central senior Mason Herlitzke completed 11 of 21 passes for 200 yards and ran 14 times for 57 yards to lead the fifth-seeded RiverHawks, who had won four straight games since losing at River Falls the first time.

Jackson Warren had five catches for 94 yards for Central, which took a 6-0 lead when Herlitzke ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:13 left in the first half.

Division 5

Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The third-seeded Hornets scored twice in the first quarter and twice in the third to outlast the sixth-seeded Blackhawks (5-5).

Prairie du Chien led on two occasions and took their final advantage at 23-17 when Maddox Cejka completed a 64-yard touchdown pass to Trent Mallat with 6:59 left in the third quarter.

Richland Center took the lead on a Konner Ellefson pass to Sam Bosworth and a touchdown run by Ellefson with 54 seconds left in the third.

Ellenson finished with 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 134 passing yards to go with the touchdown to Bosworth.

The Blackhawks were led by Ty Wagner's 66 rushing yards and Cejka's 170 passing yards. Max Amundson caught six of Cejka's passes for a game-high 87 yards.

Stanley-Boyd 35, Arcadia 18

ARCADIA — The fourth-seeded Raiders led 12-7 at the half but the fifth-seeded Orioles scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Kaden Updike on the first play of the fourth quarter brought Arcadia (7-2) within 28-18, but Stanley-Boyd responded quickly with a touchdown of its own.

Updike finished with two rushing touchdowns, the first of which gave the Raiders a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. The Orioles returned the ensuing kickoff to take the lead before a 7-yard TD run by Ryan Sokup put Arcadia in front at half.

Stratford 34, Westby 6

STRATFORD, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Norsemen (5-5) were within 14-6 late in the first half but ultimately fell to the second-seeded Tigers.

Division 6

Mondovi 40, Melrose-Mindoro 7

MELROSE — The fourth-seeded Mustangs (5-5) totaled just 148 yards and never led.

Eddie Her scored Melrose-Mindoro’s lone touchdown in the second quarter, while Raef Radcliffe had 10 carries for 68 yards and Braydon Lockington was 5-of-16 passing for 61 yards.

The fifth-seeded Buffaloes had two rushers eclipse 150 yards and led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 27-7 at the half.

Division 7

Bangor 35, Ithaca 14

BANGOR — The third-seeded Cardinals (8-2) scored 21 first-half points and threw the ball to beat the sixth-seeded Bulldogs.

Senior quarterback Austin Michek completed 7 of 12 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns for Bangor, which entered the game with four touchdown passes this season. Dustin McDonald had two catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns, and Sam Cropp caught three for 36.

Senior Mathieu Oesterle rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals put up 336 total yards to qualify for a second-round game at second-seeded Cashton (8-2) next Friday. Bangor beat the Eagles 17-13 last week.

Cashton 46, De Soto 0

CASHTON — The Eagles bounced back from a loss to Bangor by ending the Pirates' season.

Junior running back Colin O'Neil carried 17 times for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns for Cashton, which won a playoff game for the first time since 1999.

Jacob Huntzicker completed 5 of 8 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Bret Hemmersbach added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Connor Butzler also ran for a touchdown, Lincoln Klinge caught Huntzicker's touchdown pass, and Dylan Bayer added a 51-yard reception for Cashton, which hosts third-seeded Bangor (8-2) next Friday.

Eau Claire Regis 43, Blair-Taylor 14

EAU CLAIRE — Cain Fremstad completed 22 of his 36 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, but the eighth-seeded Wildcats trailed 29-0 after the first quarter and 43-0 at the half.

Gabe Armitage had five catches for 56 yards for Blair-Taylor (4-6), Colton Lejcher had six for 53, and Evan Nehring had six for 52.

