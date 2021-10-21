WIAA football playoffs: Capsule look at first round for Divisions 1-5

WIAA PLAYOFF GAMES

Divisions 1-5

Friday's first round

7 p.m. unless noted

DIVISION 2

(5) Central (7-2) at (4) River Falls (6-3)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (1) Waunakee or (8) Marshfield on Oct. 29.

NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks placed third in the MVC lost a 42-14 game to the champion Wildcats on Sept. 17. ... Senior QB Mason Herlitzke (1,415 passing yards, 18 TDs; 615 rushing yards, 10 TDs) is always one to watch for Central. ... Herlitzke passed for 198 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 95 in that loss to River Falls; River Falls—The Wildcats ran the table to win the MVC, and RB Cole Evavold (187 carries-1,103 yards, 9 TDs) rushed for 235 yards and scored twice against the RiverHawks. ... Nine of TE Ethan Campbell's 16 catches from QB Vito Massa (78-for-146-1,524 yards, 24 TDs-4 INTs) went for TDs.

DIVISION 3

(7) Onalaska (5-4) at (2) Mount Horeb/Barneveld (8-1)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (3) Rice Lake or (6) Medford on Oct. 29

NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers hit the road for their 11th straight playoff appearance. ... Senior QB Ayden Larson (1,647 passing yards, 18 TDs; 340 rushing yards, 9 TDs) has pieced together a huge season and completed 71.3% of his passes. ... WR Michael Skemp (45-715, 9 TDs) has 14 catches for 271 yards and 3 TDs the past two weeks; Mount Horeb/Barneveld—Baraboo is the only team to beat MH/B this season, and it was a 14-13 game. ... The Thunderbirds also beat Onalaska 28-21. ... MH/B has outscored opponents 129-61 in the two middle quarters. ... RB Tyler Buechner (161-857, 10 TDs) was the team's biggest playmaker all season but didn't play against Reedsburg last week.

DIVISION 4

(5) Prescott (5-4) at West Salem (7-1)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (1) Maple Northwestern or (8) Mauston on Oct. 29.

NOTEWORTHY: Prescott—The Cardinals average 225 rushing yards per game with RB Aiden Russell (197-1,242, 18 TDs) leading the way. ... Russell was held to less than 100 yards just once and twice scored 4 TDs in a game. ... Russell gained 177 yards and scored a TD in a 32-15 loss to Aquinas; West Salem—The Panthers lost only to River Falls and have held five opponents to seven points or less. ... West Salem last won a playoff game in 2017. ... Junior QB Brett McConkey (981 passing yards, 562 rushing yards) is responsible for 14 TDs. ... RB CJ McConkey (70-481, 10 TDs) has scored twice in a game four times. ... West Salem allows 13.8 points per game.

DIVISION 5

(8) Spooner (5-4) vs. Aquinas (9-0) at UW-L

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (4) Arcadia or (5) Stanley-Boyd on Oct. 29

NOTEWORTHY: Spooner—The Rails have won 4 straight games after a 1-4 start and outscored those opponents 160-29. ... Spooner placed fourth in the Heart O' North. ... The Rails last won a playoff game in 2011; Aquinas—Junior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (91-122-1,965, 29 TDs-3 INTs) has thrown at least 1 TD pass in every game and at least 3 on six occasions. ... WR Quinn Miskowski (25-562, 13 TDs) leads the Coulee Region in TD catches. ... The Blugolds average 47.8 ppg and allow 11. ... Opponents pass for an average of 26.9 yards and gain a total of 183 yards per game. ... RB Davis Malin has 7 TD runs on 29 carries.

(5) Stanley-Boyd (6-3) at Arcadia (7-1)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (8) Spooner or (1) Aquinas on Oct. 29

NOTEWORTHY: Stanley-Boyd—The Orioles has won three WIAA state title, the most recent of which came in 2013. ... S-B has won four of its past five games. ... QBs Carsen Hause and Logan Burzynski have combined to pass for 1,865 yards and 22 TDs with Hause throwing 17 of the TD passes. ... WR Brady Potaczek (47-889, 11 TDs) is the top target; Arcadia—The Raiders suffered their only loss to Aquinas, and they have shut out three opponents, including the past two. ... RB Ryan Sokup (145-1,009, 9 TDs) leads a rushing attack that averages 201 yards per game ... Arcadia allows 12.9 points per game, and only two opponents scored more than 20. ... QB Kaden Updike has passed for 1,039 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for 279 yards and 6 TDs and is tied for the team lead with 6 tackles for loss.

(7) Westby (5-4) at (2) Stratford (7-2)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (3) Spencer/Marshfield Columbus or (6) Saint Croix Falls on Oct. 29.

NOTEWORTHY: Westby—The Norsemen won three of the last four regular-season games to qualify. ... RB Rhett Stenslien (95-507, 7 TDs) scored 5 of his TDs in the last four games. ... QB Dillon Ellefson (76-144-975, 10 TDs-10 INTs) threw 7 TD pass in the last four games; Stratford—The Tigers have won seven state championships, the most recent in 2008. ... Stratford has allowed 70 points in eight games, and Amherst was the first to reach double figures with a 28-14 win over the Tigers last week. ... RB Rafie Smart (96-747, 8 TDs) leads the offense.

(6) Prairie du Chien (5-4) at (3) Richland Center (6-3)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (7) Watertown Luther Prep or (2) Brodhead/Juda on Oct. 29.

NOTEWORTHY: PdC—RB Rhett Koenig (163-800, 7 TDs) has been very consistent for an offense that averages 253 yards per game and hung with second-seeded Brodhead/Juda in a 22-19 loss last week. ... Defense has held six opponents to 14 points or less; Richland Center—The Hornets beat the Blackhawks 13-7 on Sept. 17. ... RB Bryce Hillers 136-1,153, 13 TDs) leads the offense, and the defense has allowed 15.9 points per game.

— Todd Sommerfeldt

