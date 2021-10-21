WIAA football playoffs: Capsule look at first round for Divisions 6-7

WIAA PLAYOFF GAMES

Divisions 6-7

Friday's first round

7 p.m. unless noted

Division 6

(7) Lancaster (4-5) at (2) Onalaska Luther (5-4)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (3) Cuba City or (6) Whitehall on Oct. 29.

NOTEWORTHY: Lancaster—The Flying Arrows have won seven state championships, the most recent in 2014. ... Lancaster moved from the SWC to the SWAL this season and placed fourth. ... The Flying Arrows have lost three straight games, two of them by eight points or less, and opened the season with a 22-6 loss to Arcadia. ... RB Jacob DiVall (161-999, 10 TDs) and RB Skyler Burkholder (117-732, 6 TDs) anchor the offense, which averages 197 rushing yards per game and scored more than 40 points twice; Luther—The Knights played two playoff games at the end of last season's abbreviated fall season and previously qualified for the playoffs in 2007. ... Luther alternated wins and losses all season without two consecutive wins or losses all season. ... Senior QB Dillon Yang has been the team's spark when it has the ball with 833 rushing yards and 11 TDs to go with 794 passing yards and 7 TDs. ... Yang missed Week 8, then came back to rush for 114 yards and 4 TDs in a 35-6 win over Brookwood. ... He rushed for at least 2 TDs in a game four times. ... RB Tanner Bass (97-481, 5 TDs) has rushed for 282 yards and 4 TDs in the past three weeks.

(5) Mondovi (5-4) at (4) Melrose-Mindoro (5-4)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (1) Darlington or (8) Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg on Oct. 29.

NOTEWORTHY: Mondovi—The Buffaloes have lost two of their last three games. ... Mondovi averages 36.8 points per game. ... Junior RB Dawson Rud (175-1,408, 19 TDs) rushed for more than 300 yards in consecutive weeks during wins over Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild. ... He also topped 200 yards in a 72-6 win over Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro—The Mustangs beat that Eleva-Strum team 27-0. ... Melrose-Mindoro had a four-game win streak snapped by Pepin/Alma last week. ... Senior RB Raef Radcliffe (78-694, 9 TDs) finished the regular season with 336 rushing yards in the final three games. ... Sophomore QB Braydon Lockington (69-141-929, 7 TDs-9 INTs) had 294 rushing yards and 5 TDs.

Division 7

(6) Ithaca (6-3) at (3) Bangor (7-2)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (2) Cashton or (7) De Soto on Oct. 29.

NOTEWORTHY: Ithaca—Ithaca has won five straight games since a loss to Ridge and Valley champion Highland. ... Their closest win during that stretch was a 36-18 win over Onalaska Luther. ... QB Benji Clary (58-104-1,157, 15 TDs-4 INTs) and RB Jed Scallon (174-995, 11 TDs) are the focal points for Bangor defenders; Bangor—The Cardinals last missed the playoffs in 2007, and they've won two state titles since. ... RB Mathieu Oesterle (183-1,124, 16 TDs) has been the offensive workhorse since an injury to RB Tanner Jones (101-745, 10 TDs in five games). Oesterle averages 26 carries per game, and that number jumped to 30.3 over the last three weeks. ... The Cardinals enter the playoffs with two straight wins, including a big 17-13 win over second-seeded Cashton last week.

(7) De Soto (6-3) at (2) Cashton (7-2)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (3) Bangor or (6) Ithaca on Oct. 29.

NOTEWORTHY: De Soto—The Pirates are making their 26th straight playoff appearance. ... Senior RB Aiden Brosinski (145-917, 9 TDs) is the top offensive option for De Soto, which is trying to win a playoff game for the first time since 2016. ... Brosinski topped 100 yards six times and 200 yards once this season; Cashton—The Eagles haven't won a playoff game since 1999, and this is their eighth playoff appearance since then. ... Junior RB Colin O'Neil (148-997, 12 TDs) was held below 100 rushing yards three times. ... The Eagles average 34.3 points and 343 total yards per game. ... The eagles pick up an average of 267 rushing yards per game. ... Ethan Klinkner, Bret Hemmersbach and Brady Hemmersbach have combined for 20 rushing TDs.

(8) Blair-Taylor (4-5) at (1) Eau Claire Regis (9-0)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (4) Turtle Lake or (5) Glenwood City on Oct. 29.

NOTEWORTHY: Blair-Taylor—The Wildcats were 3-1 before a four-game losing streak. ... Blair-Taylor then stomped C-FC 46-8 to squeak into the playoffs. ... RB Jackson Shramek (148-740, 4 TDs) and QB Cain Fremstad (80-151-977, 12 TDs-8 INTs) are the offensive leaders. ... Fremstad has also rushed for a team-high 6 TDs; Regis—The Ramblers scored at least 27 points in every game and allowed opponents an average of 10. ... Regis has three RBs with more than 400 rushing yards, and Zander Rockow (95-663, 13 TDs) leads the group.

— Todd Sommerfeldt

