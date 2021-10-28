WIAA football playoffs: Capsule look at second round

WIAA PLAYOFF GAMES

Friday's second round

7 p.m. unless noted

DIVISION 3

(7) Onalaska (6-4) at (3) Rice Lake (8-2)

UP NEXT: A second-round game against either (1) Mosinee or (4) Baraboo on Nov. 5.

NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers advanced with a 28-21 win at second-seeded Mount Horeb/Barneveld last week. ... Senior QB Ayden Larson (143-for-204-1,850 yards, 20 TDs-2 INTs) averages 185 passing yards per game and threw for 203 and 2 TDs last week. ... Larson also leads Onalaska with 408 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs. ... Senior WR Michael Skemp (48 catches-798 yards, 9 TDs) has 17 catches for 354 yards in the past three games. ... The Hilltoppers were 2-0 during last season's limited postseason and are trying to win a second-round game during a typical playoff season for the second time and first since 1996; Rice Lake—The Warriors have won three straight games since a 35-0 loss to Division 2 Menomonie. ... Rice Lake beat sixth-seeded Medford 48-14 last week. ... QB Cole Fenske is a dual threat with 998 passing yards and 16 TDs against 2 INTs and 461 rushing yards and 8 TDs. ... Fenske has also fumbled nine times, so expect the Onalaska defense to pressure the ball when he has it. ... RB Christian Lindow (125 carries-659 yards, 9 TDs) and scored twice in the win over Medford. ... The Warriors allow 15.4 points per game and 45.1 passing yards per game.

DIVISION 4

(4) West Salem (8-1) at (1) Maple Northwestern (10-0)

UP NEXT: A quarterfinal game against either (3) Osceola or (2) Ellsworth on Nov. 5.

NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers advanced with a 17-14 victory over fifth-seeded Prescott last week. ... West Salem scored on a late double pass from Noah LaFleuer to Andy Johnson to win that game and overcome a 248-yard rushing performance by Aiden Russell, who scored both of his team's TDs. ... The Panthers will be challenged offensively and defensively, so moving the ball consistently will be important. ... Junior QB Brent McConkey (1,107 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 14 combined TDs) has to play well, and the Panthers need senior RB CJ McConkey (81-535, 10 TDs) healthier this week to contribute more; Northwestern—The Tigers advanced with a 47-14 win over eighth-seeded Mauston last week. ... Northwestern has a 1,000-yard passer in Luke Sedin (56-75-1,269, 19 TDs-2 INTs) and a 1,000-yard rusher in Austin Schlies (107-1,028, 13 TDs), a Minnesota-Duluth recruit with 533 rushing yards and 10 TDs in the past three games. ... The Tigers allow 11.5 points and 134 total yards per game.

DIVISION 5

(5) Stanley-Boyd (7-3) vs. Aquinas (10-0) at UW-L

UP NEXT: A quarterfinal game against either (6) Saint Croix Falls or (2) Stratford on Nov. 5.

NOTEWORTHY: Stanley-Boyd—The Orioles have won 5 of 6 games and beat Arcadia 35-18 last week to advance. ... Stanley-Boyd has allowed 46 completed passes for an average of 21.5 yards per game and has 11 interceptions. ... Miachel Karlen and Landon Karlen each have 3 INTs to lead the team. ... QB Carson Hause (100-155-1,533, 19 TDs-3 INTs). ... He missed a couple of games earlier this season but has returned to pass for 407 yards and 5 TDs in the past 2 games. ... His favorite target is WR Brady Potaczek (50-933, 12 TDs), who has been kept out of the end zone just once this year; Aquinas—Junior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (103-139-2,122, 30 TDs-3 INTs) may have his toughest time of the season passing the ball. ... Flottmeyer has passed for at least 142 yards in every game and has at least 2 TD passes in eight games. ... The Blugolds may have to rely on their three-headed RB attack of Joe Penchi (49-290, 5 Tds), Calvin Hargrove (37-289, 6 TDs) and David Malin (37-262, 8 TDs) a little more in this game to allow Flottmeyer some time to figure out the defense. ... Aquinas averages 15.5 points in the first quarter of games, so another quick start could only help.

Division 7

(3) Bangor (8-2) at (2) Cashton (8-2)

UP NEXT: A quarterfinal game against either (1) Highland or (5) Potosi/Cassville on Nov. 5.

NOTEWORTHY: Bangor—The Cardinals won at least three playoff games every year from 2015-2019 before playing a spring season and having no postseason in 2020. ... Bangor beat Ithaca 35-14 last week to advance. ... Senior RB Mathieu Oesterle (210-1,239, 18 TDs) is averaging 155 rushing yards per game. ... QB Ashton Michek (29-58-451, 8 TDs-1 INT) threw 3 TD passes in last week's win. ... Bangor beat Cashton 17-13 in the final week of the regular season, and Oesterle rushed for 153 yards and 2 TDs; Cashton—The Eagles De Soto 46-0 last week for their first playoff win since 1999, when it won twice. ... Junior RB Colin O'Neil (165-1,148, 15 TDs) had 112 yards and a TD the first game against Bangor and 151 yards and 3 TDs in the win over Ithaca. ... RBs Ethan Klinkner and Bret Hemmersbach have combined for 15 rushing TDs

— Todd Sommerfeldt

