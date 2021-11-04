WIAA football playoffs: La Crosse Aquinas prepares for St. Croix Falls, talented running back Dayo Oye

Tom Lee knows what good running backs look like.

The Aquinas High School football coach has some at his disposal in David Malin, Calvin Hargrove and Joe Penchi, and the Blugolds faced a very talented one in Prescott's Aiden Russell earlier this season.

So what — or maybe the more appropriate question is when — does Lee think about St. Croix Falls senior Dayo Oye?

"I slept about one hour at a time last night and kept thinking about him," Lee said. "... (Russell) is as good as anybody we played this season. And if (Oye) is not that guy, he's in his neighborhood."

At 5-foot-8 and about 200 pounds, Oye has rushed for 1,685 yards and 28 touchdowns this season to lead the Saints. Slowing him down will be important when top-seeded Aquinas meets sixth-seeded St. Croix Falls in WIAA Division 5 playoff quarterfinal on Friday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

"The thing with any back like that, I think you've got to get to him early and do your job and make sure everybody else is doing their job, because then it gets frustrating," Lee said of limiting Oye. "Once they get a little bit of a lather going, then you've got to look out."

The Saints (7-4) started the year 0-3 but have won seven of their last eight games — with the only loss in that stretch coming to Maple Northwestern, a top seed in the Division 4 playoffs.

St. Croix Falls beat third-seeded Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 35-14 in the opening round of the playoffs and earned a 19-14 victory over second-seeded Stratford last week.

Oye, who averages 7.8 yards per carry, has been a big part of the Saints' success down the stretch. He's rushed for at least 150 yards and four touchdowns in five of the past seven games, including 217 yards against Spencer/Marshfield Columbus and 300 against Bloomer.

Lee said his defense will have to be cognizant of St. Croix Falls' use of unbalanced formations but can't sell out on Oye despite the threat he poses.

Junior quarterback Brady Belisle has been effective through the air, completing 52% of his passes for 1,315 yards and 11 touchdowns against four interceptions. His go-to target has been senior Bryn Gouker, who has 31 catches for 614 yards and five scores.

"They run power-I, they run a counter out of it, they run a pass that they use the exact same look (for)," Lee said. "They married their play-action pass and run game. They look really good. So if we're staring at stuff that we're not supposed to, there's going to be trouble."

Aquinas' defense has been solid throughout the season — allowing no more than 16 points in a game to this point — and the Blugolds have given up a combined 14 points in their playoff wins over Spooner and Stanley-Boyd.

That pairs well with a dynamic offense that has been potent both running and passing the ball.

Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer has completed 75% of his passes for 2,229 yards and 31 touchdowns against three interceptions this season, though Aquinas turned to the ground game in last week's 47-8 victory over Stanley-Boyd.

The Blugolds totaled 378 rushing yards against the Orioles, including more than 125 yards for both Penchi and Hargrove. Malin exited the game with an ankle injury but is expected to play against St. Croix Falls.

That puts Aquinas' backfield at full strength, but Lee said the offense will take whatever the Saints give it. St. Croix Falls has shown single coverage on the outside throughout the season, which could lend itself to Flottmeyer exposing mismatches with the likes of senior Quinn Miskowski (31 catches, 755 yards, 15 TDs) and senior Jack Christenson (21 catches, 389 yards, four TDs).

DIVISION 7: After a significant win over Bangor last week, second-seeded Cashton will host fifth-seeded Potosi/Cassville at 7 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal matchup.

The Eagles' 34-14 victory over the Cardinals was their first since 2013 and only their second win over Bangor in the teams’ 22 most recent meetings.

Cashton was dominant in the trenches on both sides of the ball against Bangor, and that could prove crucial against against Potosi/Cassville, which beat top-seeded Highland 38-35 last week.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

