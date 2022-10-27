 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIAA football playoffs: Second-round capsule previews

WIAA PLAYOFFS

Friday’s first round

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

DIVISION 3 (4) Medford (8-2) at (1) Onalaska (10-0)

UP NEXT: Third-seeded Rice Lake (8-2) or second-seeded Mosinee (8-1-1) on Nov. 4

NOTEWORTHY: Medford—The Raiders placed second in the Great Northern Conference and have won two games in a row. … Medford averages 38.4 points and 265.8 rushing yards per game. … The Raiders allow averages of 224 total yards and 14.1 points per game. Tukker Schreiner (124 carries-983 yards, 13 TDs) and RB Peyton Gilles (101-816, 10) lead the rushing offense, and QB Logan Baumgartner (49-for-88-1,006 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs) handles the pasing; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers opened the playoffs with a win for the third straight year. … Onalaska is trying to tie its record for victories in a season after going 11-1 in 1996. … Junior QB Adam Skifton (129-193-1,952, 20-4) has gone six straight games without an INT. … Junior RB Brady Kuhn (134-777, 15) is averaging 9.5 yards per carry over the past 4 games. … Senior WR Nicky Odom (67 catches-929 yards, 9 TDs) has scored at least 1 TD in five straight games. … Opponents average 8.4 points and 159 total yards per game. … The Hilltoppers have shut out four opponents.

(5) Fox Valley Lutheran (6-4) at (1) West Salem (9-1)

UP NEXT: Seventh-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (7-3) or third-seeded Menasha (9-1) on Nov. 4

NOTEWORTHY: Fox Valley Lutheran—The Foxes placed fourth in the North Eastern Conference and ended a four-game losing streak by beating Luxemburg-Casco last week. … QB Liam Heiges (71-154-1,063, 15-5) returned to the lineup after missing the four-game losing streak and passed for 106 yards against the Spartans. … RB Jack Egan (130-631, 11) is FVL’s top running back but he has only topped 100 yards twice this season. … WRs Benett Reader, Owen Gerhardt and Zach Johnson have combined for 118 of FVL’s 144 receptions this season. … That trio also has 15 of the team’s 19 TD catches; West Salem—The Panthers have won nine straight games and are trying to win a second-round playoff game for the first time since 2011. …Senior RB Luke Noel (123-719, 22) only rushed for 19 yards last week, but he has been a scoring machine any time West Salem nears the goal line this season with at least 1 TD in every game and at least 2 in nine of the 10. … QB Brett McConkey has been a dual threat all season with 1,252 passing yards and 10 TDs to go with 598 rushing yards and 10 more TDs. … WR Brennan Kennedy (25-574, 6) averages 23 yards per catch. … West Salem allows averages of 7.5 points and 163 total yards per game and has 21 takeaways.

DIVISION 5 (3) Aquinas (9-1) at (2) Maple Northwestern (10-0)

UP NEXT: Either fourth-seeded Colby (9-1) or top-seeded St. Croix Falls (9-1) on Nov. 4

NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds have won 25 of their past 26 games and bounced back from a tough loss to West Salem with a 51-78 win over Durand-Arkansaw last week. … Senior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (108-161-2,015, 24-8) averaged 31.1 yards per completion with 4 TD passes last week. … Aquinas averages 43,6 points and 377 total yards per game. … WRs Collin Conzemius (28-628, 11) and David Malin (31-511, 4) will be Flottmeyer’s main targets down the field. … The Blugolds have recorded 10 INTs this season after sophomore Treyton Bahr picked off his first three of the season last week; Northwestern—The Tigers won the Heart O’ North Conference championship. … Northwestern has quite a 1-2 offensive punch with RB Tanner Kaufman (124-1,140, 16) and QB Luke Sedin (62-106-1,193, 17-3). … Sedin has split those TD receptions up among 5 receivers. … Northwestern beat top-seeded St. Croix Falls 36-28. … The Tigers have held seven opponents to a touchdown or less and have shut out four of them. … Northwestern has won at least one playoff game in five straight seasons.

(4) River Valley (4-6) at (1) Prairie du Chien (8-2)

UP NEXT: Third-seeded Laconia (6-4) or second-seeded Brodhead/Juda (8-2) on Nov. 4

NOTEWORTHY: River Valley—The Blackhawks tied for fourth place in the SWC. … River Valley has won 4 straight games after losing its first 6. … RB Landon Clary (153-745, 10) has rushed for 308 yards and 7 TDs the past two weeks. … The Blackhawks pass for just 76 yards per game and allow opponents to rush for 148 yards per game; Prairie du Chien—The Blackhawks won the SWC and beat River Valley 53-14 in Week 6, and River Valley hasn’t lost since. … RBs Ty Wagner (122-762, 11 in 8 games) and Rhett Koenig (116-673, 8 in 7 games) have helped QB Maddox Cejka (43-85-688, 9-3) become more effective as the season has progressed. … Cejka has passed for 279 yards and 4 TDs with no INTs over the past 2 games. … Cejka hasn’t been intercepted since Week 2. … Wagner rushed for 6 TDs in a win over Dodgeville, and Koenig has rushed for at least 84 yards in all but 1 game.

DIVISION 6 (5) Onalaska Luther (6-4) at (1) Marshall (9-1)

UP NEXT: Third-seeded Auburndale (8-1) or second-seeded Mondovi (9-1) on Nov. 4

NOTEWORTHY: Luther—The Knights won their first playoff game since joining the WIAA last week. … Sophomore QB Jackson Kendall (79-131-1,155, 15-7) has passed for 526 yards and 5 TDs over the past 3 games. … RB Tanner Bass (114-589, 9) is the team’s top rusher, and WR Nathan Riley (24-506, 7) had 185 receiving yards and 2 TDs in last week’s 26-14 playoff win over Markesan; Marshall—The Cardinals won the Eastern Suburban Conference. … Marshall averages 37.6 points and allows 11.4. … The Cardinals rush for 273 yards per game and are led by RB Brayden Klubertanz (93-705, 10) but have four players with more than 500 rushing yards. … QB Collin Petersen (38-84-682, 7-3) has rushed for 558 yards and a team-high 11 TDs. … The Cardinals beat Markesan 27-6 to close out the regular season.

DIVISION 7 (3) Bangor (9-1) at (2) Potosi/Cassville (9-1)

UP NEXT: Fourth-seeded River Ridge (9-1) or top-seeded Pepin/Alma (10-0) on Nov. 4

NOTEWORTHY: Bangor—The Cardinals have won four straight games since a 21-7 loss to Cashton. … Senior RB Tanner Jones (209-1,531, 23) leads the Coulee Region in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. … He has rushed for 783 yards and 14 TDs in his last four games. … The Cardinals are trying to win their second playoff game in a season for the ninth time in program history. … Senior RB Clayton Lyga (99-691, 7) has combined with Jones to help Bangor average 296.1 rushing yards per game. … The Cardinals are also averaging 36,7 points per game and allowing opponents 7.3 on 175 total yards per game; Potosi/Cassville—The Chieftains throttled C-FC 58-0 in the first round. … Potosi/Cassville’s only loss is a 30-7setback at the hands of Belleville in Week 3. … The Chieftains average 37.4 points and allow opponents 14. … More importantly, they allow 94 rushing yards per game. … RBs Eli Adams and Roman Friederick and QB Raz Okey drive the Potosi/Cassville offense. … Adams (171-1,274, 14) and Friederick (138-937, 11) key a rushing attack that averages 271.3 yards per game, and Okey 63-113-1,260, 14-6) passed for 258 yards and 3 TDs in the playoff win over the PIrates.

(4) Ithaca (6-4) at (1) Cashton (10-0)

UP NEXT: Third-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (9-1) or second-seeded Black Hawk/Warren (7-3) on Nov. 4

NOTEWORTHY: Ithaca—The Bulldogs played Cashton during the regular season and were sent home with a 37-0 defeat in Week 1. … Ithaca has won three straight games since a 27-0 loss to Bangor. … Ithaca has scored just nine more points than its opponents this season and allows 263 total yards per game. … RB Logan Anderson (79-447, 7) is Ithaca’s top rusher, but he has only topped 100 yards once this season. … QB Wesley Nelson (45-89-680, 6-10) passed for 125 yards and 2 TDs in last week’s 28-22 playoff win over New Lisbon; Cashton—The Eagles, who advanced to the semifinal round a year ago, have beaten nine of their 10 opponents by at least 34 points. … Cashton has a scoring machine in its backfield with senior RB Colin O’Neil (138-1,211, 19). … He has reached the end zone in all but one game. … O’Neil has rushed for 9 TDs in the last four games. … QB Jacob Huntzicker (28-51-542, 12-4) has been efficient with his throws as nearly half of them have gone for TDs. … He is also averaging 19.4 yards per completion. … Senior DL Zack Mlsna has 10 TFLs and 2 sacks. … Cashton’s defense has 23 interceptions and are led by O’Neil’s 6.

8-PLAYER (2) De Soto (8-1) at (1) Belmont (8-1)

UP NEXT: Fourth-seeded Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1) or third-seeded Wabeno/Laona (7-2) on Nov. 4

NOTEWORTHY: De Soto—The Pirates finished the regular season at Belmont and came up on the short end of a 32-20 score. … De Soto averages 41.1 points and 312 total yards per game. … Senior QB Evan Pedretti (60-99-939, 14-2) has 423 passing yards and 5 passing TDs in the last three games. … He passed for 223 passing yards but no TDs in the first game against Belmont. … Senior RB Harley Schams (140-942, 17) has been held without a rushing TD just once. … He rushed for 179 yards and 3 TDs in last week’s 56-32 playoff win over Port Edwards. … Junior WR Landon Pedretti (33-503, 8) has scored 14 TDs this season with 2 coming on kickoff returns; Belmont—The Braves have won eight straight games since a season-opening loss. … They average 45.4 points and 415 total yards with 282 of those coming on the ground. … QB Kolby Lancaster will be the focus of the De Soto defense after rushing for 1,328 and 27 TDs and passing for 1,144 and 14 TDs. … He rushed for 184 yards and 3 TDs and passed for 52 and 1 TD in the win over De Soto two weeks ago.

— Todd Sommerfeldt

