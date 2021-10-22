WIAA football playoffs: West Salem healthier for playoff opener vs. Prescott

The West Salem High School football team lost one game this season and barely hung on for a home game for the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

But the Panthers (7-1) are getting healthier than they have been over the past couple of weeks, and that's an important aspect to the Panthers' first-round game against fifth-seeded Prescott on Friday.

Star running back/linebacker CJ McConkey injured his shoulder in a 41-7 loss to River Falls in Week 7, but he has spent the last couple of weeks easing his way back into the familiar role of a dominant player on both sides of the ball.

"It's not an excuse or anything, but we were missing some guys when we played River Falls," said West Salem coach Justin Jehn, whose team placed second to the Wildcats in the MVC. "We have some guys getting healthier, and it's the right time of year for that. CJ's doing a lot better, and we got Luke Noel back, which we didn't know would happen."

Noel, another running back/linebacker, was injured in Week 3 and returned to the field defensively in last week's 28-21 MVC victory over Holmen. He carried 23 times for 116 times and scored four touchdowns before the injury.

McConkey took Noel's place in the offensive backfield before he was injured and carried just once against River Falls and once the next week against Tomah. McConkey, with his shoulder wrapped heavily, only played offensively against the Vikings and responded with 18 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Carries from Noel or defensive snaps for McConkey will only help against the Cardinals (5-4), who are led by senior running back Aiden Russell and his 1,242 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Russell rushed for 177 yards in a 32-15 loss to undefeated Aquinas.

"He's very much downhill," Jehn said of the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder. "He reminds us a little bit, in terms of his physique, of CJ. But he may be a little more of a dynamic runner.

"He's a bruiser, and that's the first thing that comes to mind. They want to chew up the game and pile up the yards, and that's something we have to limit."

The Panthers also have to continue expanding the game of quarterback Brett McConkey, who increasingly becomes a bigger factor each week. The junior has passed for 981 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 562 yards and six TDs.

Having Noel and CJ McConkey -- Brett's brother -- both contributing in the backfield makes Brett McConkey even more dangerous. Prescott allows 225 rushing yards per game, so opportunities should be there for all three or anyone else who gets the ball.

West Salem's goal is to win a playoff game for the first time since 2017. They were knocked out in the first round in 2018 and haven't been back since.

"A new opponent always brings a different excitement to it," Jehn said. "I think some of that is the unknown. Stats can show you a little bit, and film can show you a little bit.

"But that element of the unknown increases the excitement, but the understanding that we either win and move on or turn our stuff in, I think, is a nice urgency to put in front of our kids."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

