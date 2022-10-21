WIAA football roundup: Onalaska Luther gets first WIAA playoff win in school history

MARKESAN, Wis. — The Onalaska Luther High School football team thought it had a home game when WIAA playoff brackets were released, but a miscalculated enrollment number turned the Knights into a No. 6 seed and sent them on the road to play a team that won its first eight games of the season.

The Knights challenged at the top of the Scenic Bluffs Conference before losing games to Bangor and Cashton, but the defeats didn’t impact their demeanor as they entered the postseason.

Luther (7-3) built a lead in its Division 6 first-round game at third-seeded Markesan on Friday and held on to beat the Hornets 26-14 for their first playoff win since becoming a member of the WIAA.

Nathan Riley had five catches for 185 yards and a big 70-yard touchdown, and sophomore quarterback Jackson Kendall completed 8 of 9 passes for 197 yards. Riley caught two touchdown passes, but the 70-yarder followed a fourth-down stop by the Luther defense and gave the Knights a 28-6 lead with six minutes on the clock in the Division 6 contest.

Sophomore Landon Bryant rushed for 82 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Riley added another touchdown catch as the Knights advanced to a second-round game at top-seeded Marshall (10-0) on Oct. 28.

Luke Schmeling had 17 tackles for the Knights.

Belleville 27, Westby 20

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — A touchdown pass by third-seeded Belleville’s Aidan Keyes ended the sixth-seeded Norsemen’s season on the road after tying the game earlier in the fourth quarter.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Rhett Stenslien, followed by a two-point conversion run by Bo Milutinovich, tied the game at 20-20 for the Norseman (6-4). Stenslien finished with 89 rushing yards while Milutinovich threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

Keyes went 20-for-39 for the Wildcats (9-1) with three touchdowns and two interceptions, both by senior Brett Crume. Keyes’ 208 passing yards brings his season total to 2,772.

Division 2

River Falls 40, Central 20

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Rangers (4-6) fell behind early and were eventually knocked out of the playoffs by the top-seeded River Falls Wildcats (9-1) for the second year in a row.

River Falls running back Jonah Severson had 229 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including a 13-yard score to start the game. Gavin Shepard — who finished with 116 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns — responded with an 8-yard score to tie the game.

The Wildcats would score 25 points unanswered until Shepard scored at the end of the third quarter.

Mason Elston added a touchdown pass to Boston Brindley to make it the eventual 40-20 final. Elson ends the season with 815 passing yards and five touchdown passes while Brindley finishes with 535 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

West De Pere 56, Holmen 7

WEST DE PERE, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Vikings (5-5) saw their five-game winning streak that got them to the playoffs snuffed out by the third-seeded Phantoms (9-1).

Quarterback Duke Shovald threw for 167 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Phantoms offense. Running back Najeh Mitchell rushed for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 41-yard trot to the end zone in the third quarter.

West De Pere got out to a 35-0 lead before Holmen got on the board with a touchdown run by senior quarterback Reid Tengblad in the final minute of the first half. Matt McBride led the Vikings in rushing with 60 yards.

Division 5

Colby 49, G-E-T 16

COLBY, Wis. — Fourth-seeded Colby (9-1) handled the challenge of the visiting fifth-seeded Red Hawks (5-5) in the first round.

Brady Seiling rushed for 89 yards on eight carries, and Cody Schmitz added 58 on 13, but G-E-T gave up 35 points in the first half and the first 42 points of the game.

Nate Schindler and Will Mack scored touchdowns for the Red Hawks, both on 3-yard runs in the fourth quarter. Schindler finished with 44 of G-E-T's 248 rushing yards.

Colby returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Division 7

Cashton 44, Deerfield 6

CASHTON — Senior Colin O’Neil ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the top-seeded Eagles (10-0) advanced to the next round with a win over Deerfield (5-5).

Jacob Huntzicker only had 20 passing yards, but the quarterback had a touchdown pass to Brett Hemmersbach. Hemmersbach also recorded nine tackles for Cashton on defense.

The Eagles will host fourth-seeded Ithaca (6-4) next week in the second round.

Bangor 33, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6

BANGOR — The third-seeded Cardinals (9-1) kept the visiting sixth-seeded RVC champion Blugolds (6-4) off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter during their 33-6 win.

Senior running back Tanner Jones ran the ball 23 times for 128 yards and had three offensive touchdowns with Cody Petersen adding 55 yards and another score.

Nolan Michek threw for 114 yards and three touchdowns for Bangor. The Cardinals defense — now averaging only 7.3 points allowed per game — kept SWS to only 144 yards of offense while intercepting one pass from quarterback Evan Payne.

The Cardinals will play in the second round next Friday against the second-seeded Potosi/Cassville, who advanced via a 58-0 win over C-FC.

River Ridge 52, Blair-Taylor 20

PATCH GROVE, Wis. — In a battle of the fifth-seeded Wildcats (6-4) and the hosting Timberwolves (9-1), River Ridge were the ones who advanced while Blair-Taylor was sent home.

8-player

De Soto 56, Port Edwards 32

DE SOTO — The second-seeded Pirates scored in every quarter and held the third-seeded Blackhawks to eight points in the second half to advance in their bracket.

De Soto (8-1) earned a second matchup against top-seeded Belmont (8-1), which handed the Pirates their only loss of the season last week.

Senior Harley Schams carried 24 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns for De Soto, which led 32-24 at halftime.

De Soto had to score to tie the game twice in the first quarter and did so when Schams scored from the 7 and Landon Pedretti ran in the conversion to knot the game at 8 and again when Schams scored from the 21, and Pedretti was good on the conversion for a 16-16 game before the end of the first.

The Pirates didn’t take over until scoring three straight touchdowns after the Blackhawks took a 24-16 lead in the second quarter.

Senior quarterback Evan Pedretti passed for two of those touchdowns, hitting Finn Wrobel on a 41-yarder and then his brother Landon for a 6-yarder. That second TD pass gave De Soto a 40-24 advantage in the third quarter.

Evan Pedretti passed for 98 yards, the two touchdowns and ran for a score, Landon Pedretti had three catches for 51 yards and a 14-yard rushing touchdown during an 86-yard rushing night. Schams and Landon Pedretti led a De Soto rushing attack that finished with 292 yards.